Tragedy struck a New York City family vacationing in Turkey this week when an earthquake struck the country, killing the couple and their two young children. Burak Firik, 35, his 32-year-old wife, Kimberly and their two children, Bilal, 1, and Hamza, 2, were found among the more than 15,000 people dead as a result of the devastating quake. They were in the country visiting Burak’s family, relatives told PIX 11 News in New York. All four of them were on the fifth floor of a building in Elbistan when the building collapsed. Heartbroken family gathered back in Queens to wait for word, but were heartbroken Tuesday when they received word that the Firiks had died in the quake. “I can’t wrap my mind around this tragedy that will forever impact our family,” Kimberly’s father wrote on a GoFundMe page.Read it at New York Post

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO