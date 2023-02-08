Read full article on original website
NYC Couple and Their Two Small Children Die in Turkey Earthquake
Tragedy struck a New York City family vacationing in Turkey this week when an earthquake struck the country, killing the couple and their two young children. Burak Firik, 35, his 32-year-old wife, Kimberly and their two children, Bilal, 1, and Hamza, 2, were found among the more than 15,000 people dead as a result of the devastating quake. They were in the country visiting Burak’s family, relatives told PIX 11 News in New York. All four of them were on the fifth floor of a building in Elbistan when the building collapsed. Heartbroken family gathered back in Queens to wait for word, but were heartbroken Tuesday when they received word that the Firiks had died in the quake. “I can’t wrap my mind around this tragedy that will forever impact our family,” Kimberly’s father wrote on a GoFundMe page.Read it at New York Post
Brooklyn Turkish community collects supplies to help earthquake victims
NEW YORK (PIX11) — More than 21,000 people are dead, and thousands are injured, after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday. Thousands of people who survived have lost their homes and have been displaced. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole was in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn with...
Arrest made in death of New Jersey teacher
The estranged husband of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother found buried in a shallow grave has been arrested as one of two suspects in connection with the homicide case, according to officials and the victim's family. Arrest made in death of New Jersey teacher. The estranged husband...
Local mechanic fixes van for Bronx nonprofit
A Bronx nonprofit was having a difficult time feeding families in need after its delivery van broke down. Fortunately, two local body shops and mechanics came forward and fixed the van. Local mechanic fixes van for Bronx nonprofit. A Bronx nonprofit was having a difficult time feeding families in need...
10 people shot, 2 killed in four shootings across NYC
It's shaping up to be a violent weekend, after four separate shootings racked New York City, injuring at least ten people and leaving two dead, according to police. 10 people shot, 2 killed in four shootings across …. It's shaping up to be a violent weekend, after four separate shootings...
Expanded cargo bike service may reduce traffic in NYC
New York City is looking at cargo bikes as a way to help reduce traffic congestion. Expanded cargo bike service may reduce traffic in …. New York City is looking at cargo bikes as a way to help reduce traffic congestion. 10 people shot, 2 killed in four shootings across...
Health myths in the black community
A dermatologist separates fact from fiction when it comes to skin care for black men and women. A dermatologist separates fact from fiction when it comes to skin care for black men and women. Brooklyn sidewalk shed saves life. There is new scrutiny on the more than nine thousand sidewalk...
NY acid attack survivor seeks justice 2 years later
A Long Island woman who was disfigured and partially blinded in a horrific acid attack two years ago spoke out on Wednesday as a reward for information in the case increased to $50,000. NY acid attack survivor seeks justice 2 years later. A Long Island woman who was disfigured and...
Imani Glover found in Bronx; girlfriend Destiny Owens still missing
MORRISTOWN, N.J. (PIX11) — Imani Glover, the New Jersey woman who disappeared shortly after New Year’s Day, was located in the Bronx this week, but her girlfriend, Destiny Owens, is still missing. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office quietly announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that Glover, 25, had been found, without saying where. An official […]
New NYC reading curriculum focuses on phonics
Students in New York City will be learning to systematically pronounce letters and sounds in a systematic science-based way that has been proven to teach children of all abilities to read well. New NYC reading curriculum focuses on phonics. Students in New York City will be learning to systematically pronounce...
George Santos blames NY politics for 'bad decision' to lie on resume: 'It's pretty simple'
“Here’s the deal, I would have never gotten the nomination from the Nassau County GOP if I had not concluded college,” Santos told Newsmax in an interview Thursday night from the U.S. House Rotunda.
NY, NJ forecast: Chilly temperatures into the weekend
The tri-state is waking up to noticeably cooler temps today, in fact, a good 20 degrees cooler than this time on Friday across most of the area. NY, NJ forecast: Chilly temperatures into the weekend. The tri-state is waking up to noticeably cooler temps today, in fact, a good 20...
Uninvited: Santos not at meeting with NY governor
Rep. George Santos was noticeably absent from a meeting Wednesday between the governor of New York and her state's congressional delegation. Rep. George Santos was noticeably absent from a meeting Wednesday between the governor of New York and her state's congressional delegation. New York woman who survived acid attack seeks...
House Democrats move to expel 'fraud' Rep. Santos from Congress
Democrats took the first step to try to expel embattled New York Representative George Santos from Congress following allegations that Santos lied about his education, career, campaign funds and much more. House Democrats move to expel ‘fraud’ Rep. Santos …. Democrats took the first step to try to...
4 women randomly attacked by man in Queens: NYPD
Police arrested a man who randomly attacked four women throughout a Queens neighborhood in the span of an hour Sunday night, officials said. Police arrested a man who randomly attacked four women throughout a Queens neighborhood in the span of an hour Sunday night, officials said. Surveillance video shows man...
Some migrants bused to Canada already heading back to NYC
Blame Canada. Overrun by asylum-seeking migrants sent to the city from southern border states, New York has been offering free bus tickets to the Canadian border for migrants wanting to start a new life up north, but some are turning straight back around. Ilze Thielmann, the director of nonprofit Team TLC — which has been organizing busses to Plattsburgh, where there is an unofficial crossing to Montreal — said the reality isn’t as rosy as people expect. She told CBS: “They think that there are all these jobs up there. They think they’re going to be able to get asylum very easily up there and...
Family, friends mourn New Jersey teacher found dead
A beloved Jersey City teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck, officials said Thursday. Family, friends mourn New Jersey teacher found dead. A beloved Jersey City teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave...
2 fires destroy businesses, residences in New Jersey
Two fires broke out on different ends of Bergenline Avenue in West New York and Union City in New Jersey Wednesday morning, destroying people's homes and businesses, officials said. 2 fires destroy businesses, residences in New Jersey. Two fires broke out on different ends of Bergenline Avenue in West New...
Intense flames rip through Bronx supermarket: FDNY
A five-alarm fire tore through a Morris Heights supermarket Thursday evening, leaving four people injured, FDNY officials said. Intense flames rip through Bronx supermarket: FDNY. A five-alarm fire tore through a Morris Heights supermarket Thursday evening, leaving four people injured, FDNY officials said. Brooklyn sidewalk shed saves life. There is...
Gun violence racks NYC after 4 separate shootings leave 2 dead, 10 injured
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s shaping up to be a violent weekend, after four separate shootings racked New York City, injuring at least ten people and leaving two dead, according to police. There were two quadruple shootings on Friday, one in Brooklyn and the other in the Bronx.
