ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Teachers keeping kids active after COVID in Central Illinois

By Bradley Zimmerman, Arriana Williams
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40gavI_0kfsNFTk00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A healthy body helps to keep a healthy mind and experts say that statement is even more true when it comes to kids. A new U of I study looks at the benefits of introducing exercise early, but teachers say it’s not that easy.

“All the kids sat around on their couch, stayed home. They played games, they didn’t get out, they didn’t join their teams that they normally would join,” said John Lubinski, the Potomac Grade School PE teacher.

U of I numbers show COVID-19 is going down

He’s said covid affected children’s activity levels through video games and social media. The U of I study says 80% of adolescents across the world aren’t active. In the US, it’s 76%.

“My goal is to start them young, so everything that I do from kindergarten to eighth grade builds up into a more physical lifestyle,” said Lubinski.

The study suggests that more intense physical activity at a young age could have lifelong impacts. It can lead to better academic success and impulse control, even lessening the chance of being convicted of a crime.

“They can learn how to work out, keep themselves healthy now, and they can do it until the day they’re 80-85 years old,” said Candy Franzen,  Armstrong high school PE teacher.

Families, staff urge Urbana School Board to reopen Wiley Elementary after asbestos removal

She says the challenges don’t go away with age, but by starting the leg work early, they are easier to work with.

“I try to incorporate because they’re high school kids and they love social media, but I try it make it so they have apps for physical fitness,” said Franzen, “So, they can kind of keep track on their own and make it more of a habit a good habit than just being on their phone and playing games.”

Like in the study, Franzen said she sees firsthand how students who are active compared to those who are not. They’re more confident, engaged, and focused.

Unit 4’s board president discusses the future of Schools of Choice

“I think the more active we are as a group, the better it’s going to be for everyone involved,” added Franzen.

They both say the best way to get children active is to lead by example. It can be as simple as a bike ride or even a walk.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

U of I students bringing “army” of frogs to Mahomet

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Children have a chance to learn about and get up close with frogs this weekend at the Mahomet Public Library. Students from the University of Illinois’ Fischer Laboratory will be at the library on Saturday to make a presentation geared toward children between kindergarten and 5th grade. In addition, they’ll be […]
MAHOMET, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU to introduce special education online certificate program to train Illinois teachers

To increase the number of trained special educators in Illinois, Illinois State University’s Department of Special Education will begin offering an online certificate program. The program will allow current practicing general education teachers to become equipped with learning behavior specialist requirements. Mark Zablocki, associate professor and master’s program coordinator...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

The Khach: Meet Erin Watson

Grace Khachaturian got to sit down with Urbana-native, Erin Waston. We dive into a bit of her story and impact, the ministry YoungLives and trace back the roots of her heart for people. Full interview below:. Link to full podcast!
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Urbana School District hosting job fair

We’re learning about the staffing needs at Urbana School District, knowledge on job openings, and human resources related topics. Nathon Jones joins us. I specialize in educating job hires with on-boarding processes, additional pay stipends, state reporting and communicating between the human resources department and district staff. We are...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

High school students name new Charleston Police K9

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a new four-legged member of the Charleston Police Department and high school students were given the honor of naming him. Charleston Police posted on its Facebook page on Friday to introduce the community to their new K9 Bolt. They said Bolt was born in Slovakia and ended up in […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Macon County Conservation District hosts Owl Prowl

CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — Looking for something to do that isn’t connected to Valentine’s Day, or that big sports event on Sunday? The Macon County Conservation District is inviting you to their Owl Prowl event. The conservation district said everyone who participates in the program will learn what makes the forest-dwelling nocturnal predators special. Participants […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

A day in the life of a Wildlife Medical Clinic manager

Ever wonder what a day in the life of a manager at the University of Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic looks like? We’re meeting the new managers at the clinic and learning why they wanted this role. 1008 W Hazelwood Dr, Urbana, IL, United States, 61802. https://vetmed.illinois.edu/wildlife/
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

U.S. Marine Band member, Monticello native, performs with students

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Monticello and Urbana High Schools are teaming up to host a special concert on Wednesday with a special guest. Master Gunnery Sergeant John Mula is a Monticello native and a member of the United States Marine Band. Nicknamed “The President’s Own,” the band’s mission is to perform for the President of […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Tom Grassman Band on CI Stage

Lots of great shows around central Illinois and we’re excited to feature the Tom Grassman Band on the CI Stage today. Tom Grassman Band plays “Rock-and-Roll Party Music”. You know every word. You can act out the video. You can dance to it. It feels good. Kitchen...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police assign district commanders to handle quality of life concerns

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign Police Department is trying something new when it comes to handling quality of life concerns. Starting Monday, a district commander will be assigned to each of the city’s four districts. You can go to your district commander with things like traffic complaints and safety issues. Lieutenant Aaron Lack says […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Night to Shine event returns in-person after two years

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — For the first time in two years, the Night to Shine event was back in-person. The dance is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and hosted by churches all around the globe. The event is open to anyone living with disabilities, ages 14 and older. Parents, caretakers and volunteers from around Central […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Ask Angi: Easy home projects

Get your home ready for the new year by taking on some easy home projects. In today’s Ask Angi segment, Mallory Micetich shares some indoor projects that can make a huge difference in your home.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Power outages, trees down after wild wind across Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — “She’s a little bit stressed about it,” Chase Leman said. Chase Leman’s wife isn’t the only one stressed by the events of the day. He was alarmed to get a call from Ameren saying power was out in his area. A downed tree in his front yard caused hundreds of people […]
FISHER, IL
WCIA

Atwood Police Chief makes move to Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Monticello Police Department is getting a new chief, but he is a familiar name in Piatt County. Rob Bross has been a police officer for 18 years and most recently served as the Chief of the Atwood Police Department. But now he is making a move to assume the same […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Uzo Kitchen prepares Nigerian snack, ChinChin

I work at Carle as a Neurology nurse practitioner, but I started following my passion about two weeks ago sharing my food recipes on TikTok, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. The first food I made was Jollof Rice, a Nigerian dish and I have had people reach out to me for private lessons here in Champaign, and I have people in other parts of African (who do not cook Jollof as often as Nigerians), share the dishes they made based on my recipe.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Unit 4’s board president discusses the future of Schools of Choice

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign Unit 4 School District is tackling socioeconomic segregation. Over the past five months, district leaders heard comments from families about potential solutions. Monday, for the first time – WCIA-3 crews brought questions directly to the school board. Members were unable to discuss the matter before voting to “protect the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy