South Carolina State

Controversial Virginia-Duke finish sparks outrage; Jon Scheyer pleads for 'explanation'

Duke believed it was on the doorstep of notching the signature win that was lacking from its resume. The officials had other ideas. A Virginia foul on Kyle Filipowski was ruled that it came after the timer went off. Instead of Filipowski heading to the charity stripe with less than a second remaining needing just one free throw to break a 58-58 tie, Duke was forced to play five extra minutes. No. 8 Virginia made Duke pay in overtime, pulling away late for an important 69-62 victory.
DURHAM, NC
What Rick Barnes said about No. 6 Vols' buzzer-beating loss to Missouri

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 6 Tennessee's heartbreaking loss to Missouri at the buzzer on Saturday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's what Barnes had to say about the Vols' 86-85 loss after Tigers guard DeAndre Gholston hit a game-winning three from near midcourt to pull off the upset.
COLUMBIA, MO
Tigers can't hang with No. 1 South Carolina

AUBURN, Alabama–As expected the Auburn women’s basketball team had no answers for South Carolina’s height and talent as the No. 1 team in the nation improved to 24-0 with a 93-48 victory over the Tigers on Thursday night at Neville Arena. Auburn fell to 13-10 with a second consecutive loss while the Gamecocks won a 30th consecutive game.
AUBURN, AL
What Bob Huggins said after the loss to Texas

Things did not go well for West Virginia on Saturday afternoon. That seems like a mild understatement. The Mountaineers went into the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and walked out with a 34-point beatdown from the No. 5 Longhorns. The biggest culprit? WVU turning the ball over a whopping 20 times, with 13 of those coming in the first half, leading to the blowout. The Mountaineers certainly made some unforced errors, but the Longhorns also played their part by getting right up in WVU's face.
AUSTIN, TX
Everything T.J. Otzelberger said after tight loss to WVU

On Wednesday, Iowa State and West Virginia played a tight one until the end in Morgantown, with the Mountaineers prevailing at home, 76-71. Following the game, T.J. Otzelberger spoke with the media on the defenses, foul trouble, and much more from the contest and the season the rest of the way.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Maryland's Kevin Willard breaks down win over Penn State, Hart's big performance, home crowd and more

Maryland won its tenth consecutive conference home game on Saturday with a 74-68 victory over Penn State in the XFINITY Center. The Terrapins are now 17-8 overall and 8-6 in the Big Ten with a 13-1 home record this season. After the game, head coach Kevin Willard praised senior guard Hakim Hart for his role in the win. Hart recorded a season-high 23 points, five rebounds and four assists.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Analysis: Ranking Kansas State's toughest remaining games

The Big 12 is the nation's best conference. With six of 10 teams in the top 25, no other conference is as competitive night-in, night-out. From top to bottom, there are no easy games. Homecourt advantages are valuable and winning on the road is a major challenge. Of all teams still in the hunt for a Big 12 championship, Kansas State may have the easiest schedule. Going into Saturday's game, the Wildcats are tied for second place in the conference with a record of 7-4, 19-5 overall. Not very many people expected K-State to be in this position as it was picked 10th in the conference. But Jerome Tang had a feeling his team may be up for the challenge.
MANHATTAN, KS

