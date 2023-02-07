Read full article on original website
South Carolina offers phenom quarterback
South Carolina recently extended a scholarship offer to his phenom signal caller from the Peach State. Find out more in this VIP update.
Auburn basketball's Bruce Pearl backhands 'desperate' comment during Alabama-Florida game
Auburn basketball has lost four of its last five heading into this weekend's showdown with Alabama, but Tigers coach Bruce Pearl doesn't feel his team is "desperate" — a term suggested by the ESPN broadcast crew during Alabama's win over Florida this week. "I have a really good team...
Controversial Virginia-Duke finish sparks outrage; Jon Scheyer pleads for 'explanation'
Duke believed it was on the doorstep of notching the signature win that was lacking from its resume. The officials had other ideas. A Virginia foul on Kyle Filipowski was ruled that it came after the timer went off. Instead of Filipowski heading to the charity stripe with less than a second remaining needing just one free throw to break a 58-58 tie, Duke was forced to play five extra minutes. No. 8 Virginia made Duke pay in overtime, pulling away late for an important 69-62 victory.
What Rick Barnes said about No. 6 Vols' buzzer-beating loss to Missouri
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 6 Tennessee's heartbreaking loss to Missouri at the buzzer on Saturday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's what Barnes had to say about the Vols' 86-85 loss after Tigers guard DeAndre Gholston hit a game-winning three from near midcourt to pull off the upset.
Tigers can't hang with No. 1 South Carolina
AUBURN, Alabama–As expected the Auburn women’s basketball team had no answers for South Carolina’s height and talent as the No. 1 team in the nation improved to 24-0 with a 93-48 victory over the Tigers on Thursday night at Neville Arena. Auburn fell to 13-10 with a second consecutive loss while the Gamecocks won a 30th consecutive game.
Everything Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said after Iowa's loss at No. 1 Purdue
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media following Iowa's 87-73 loss at No. 1 Purdue on Thursday. Here is everything McCaffery had to say after the loss. What makes Purdue point guard Braden Smith so valuable to his team and how he can handle the ball and score how he did tonight?
Country’s No. 6 RB names Final 6 schools, details why Ohio State made the cut
The Ohio State staff was on the road recruiting during their bye week in mid-October. However, not all of their recruiting work that week was done on the road. Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford extended a scholarship offer to San Antonio (Texas) Veterans Memorial running back James Peoples over the phone that week.
What Bob Huggins said after the loss to Texas
Things did not go well for West Virginia on Saturday afternoon. That seems like a mild understatement. The Mountaineers went into the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and walked out with a 34-point beatdown from the No. 5 Longhorns. The biggest culprit? WVU turning the ball over a whopping 20 times, with 13 of those coming in the first half, leading to the blowout. The Mountaineers certainly made some unforced errors, but the Longhorns also played their part by getting right up in WVU's face.
Kentucky vs. Georgia basketball: Media rips Wildcats after ugly loss brings blow to March Madness chances
The Kentucky Wildcats' NCAA Tournament hopes were placed on life support Saturday as it suffered a Quad 2 loss to a Georgia Bulldogs team ranked 129th in the NET by a score of 75-68 at Stegeman Coliseum. Kentucky fell to 16-9 overall with the loss and is now 7-5 SEC play. Georgia improved 15-10 overall and 5-7 in SEC play.
RJ Melendez suspended for Rutgers game for 'violation of team rules'
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois sophomore forward RJ Melendez did not play in the Illini's 69-60 win over Rutgers on Saturday due to a suspension for a "violation of team rules," head coach Brad Underwood said. It's unclear how long the suspension will last. "That's the deal with and we'll move...
Everything T.J. Otzelberger said after tight loss to WVU
On Wednesday, Iowa State and West Virginia played a tight one until the end in Morgantown, with the Mountaineers prevailing at home, 76-71. Following the game, T.J. Otzelberger spoke with the media on the defenses, foul trouble, and much more from the contest and the season the rest of the way.
Big, bruising back Braylen Russell puts forth a top 10 as recruitment heats up
Running back Braylen Russell has released a top 10 list of programs pursuing him. Russell, out of Benton (Ark.) High School listed, in no particular order, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Baylor, Purdue, Kansas, Kansas State and Cincinnati. Russell, a big 6-2, 230-pound, bruiser of a back,...
What UCLA's Basketball Roster Could Look Like Next Season
It’s a bit dubious and entirely premature to think about what UCLA’s roster might look like for the 2023-2024 season. But knowing a few insider tidbits, it's also really fun to think about...
Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas provides update on status with Bulldogs
In the time since Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on Jan. 23 on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence, little besides the arrest report has come out about Thomas’ situation. On Friday, Thomas posted on social media showing he is in fact still with the Bulldogs.
Illini basketball notebook: Perrin has 'made a huge jump'; Postponement 'helped us get rest'
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Brad Underwood got a call on Monday morning from Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson. The Gophers, already battling injuries, were dealing with COVID-19 issues. That call turned into a discussion with the Big Ten office, and by Monday afternoon, the game that was originally scheduled...
Maryland's Kevin Willard breaks down win over Penn State, Hart's big performance, home crowd and more
Maryland won its tenth consecutive conference home game on Saturday with a 74-68 victory over Penn State in the XFINITY Center. The Terrapins are now 17-8 overall and 8-6 in the Big Ten with a 13-1 home record this season. After the game, head coach Kevin Willard praised senior guard Hakim Hart for his role in the win. Hart recorded a season-high 23 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Porter Moser: 'They're not gonna see any difference from myself as the head coach or the staff of preparing'
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners’ losing streak has now hit four. In their fifth loss in six games, they were blown out 78-55 by the ninth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks Saturday afternoon at Lloyd Noble Center. In the process, the Sooners are below .500 for the first time since an...
Analysis: Ranking Kansas State's toughest remaining games
The Big 12 is the nation's best conference. With six of 10 teams in the top 25, no other conference is as competitive night-in, night-out. From top to bottom, there are no easy games. Homecourt advantages are valuable and winning on the road is a major challenge. Of all teams still in the hunt for a Big 12 championship, Kansas State may have the easiest schedule. Going into Saturday's game, the Wildcats are tied for second place in the conference with a record of 7-4, 19-5 overall. Not very many people expected K-State to be in this position as it was picked 10th in the conference. But Jerome Tang had a feeling his team may be up for the challenge.
ACC admits officials cost Duke a chance to win in regulation against Virginia
Duke Basketball had a chance to pick up a much needed road victory on Saturday night against No.8 Virginia in Charlottesville, but a crucial late decision by the officials ended up denying head coach Jon Scheyer's team that win. The Blue Devils lost 69-62 in overtime to the ACC's co-leaders...
