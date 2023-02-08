Read full article on original website
Child care providers concerned with Missouri's childcare system: Gov. Parson proposes plan
Jefferson City — Missouri Governor Mike Parson addressed the childcare crisis last month in his State-of-the-State Address and described the problem as two-folded; parents struggle to find affordable care, and providers struggle with staffing. One provider is A Place to Grow Early Care and Education Center in Holts Summit.
Pritzker signs name change bill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed House Bill 2542 into law. The law will allow people on criminal registries and those convicted of identity fraud to change their names, but only for specific reasons. Under current state law, anyone on a criminal registry cannot...
Illinois farmers agree and disagree with Mary Miller's new bill
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Congresswoman Mary Miller, who represents the 15th district of Illinois, introduced her first bill known as the “Saving American Farms from Adversaries Act' earlier this month. The bill would "prohibit foreigners from purchasing public or private land in the U.S. for five years." Some...
State senator files bill for EMS workers to wear body cameras
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois state senator introduced legislation to require all ems workers to wear body cameras. Senator Doris Turner D-Illinois, filed the bill last week in the wake of the death of Earl Moore Jr. Moore died after he was strapped face-down to a stretcher. Two...
Republican lawmakers criticize Gov. Pritzker for increase in energy bills
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Some Republican lawmakers are criticizing Governor JB Pritzker for hikes in energy bills across the state. Members of the Illinois Freedom Caucus are saying Governor Pritzker is responsible for increases in energy bills. The Illinois Freedom Caucus is saying the reason why electric bills are...
ACLU-IL applauds passage of name change law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The ACLU of Illinois applauded Governor JB Pritzker for signing House Bill 2542 on Friday, a measure that repeals and amends restrictions and provisions contained in Illinois’ name change law. The organization said the current law creates a barrier for people living with felony...
Auto insurers respond to Illinois rate regulation bill
CHICAGO (KHQA) — Several insurance companies on Wednesday responded to Illinois HB2203 otherwise known as the rate regulation bill. Backers of the measure claim car insurance companies have been able to charge women, people of color, and people in lower socio-economic groups more and for far too long. Lawmakers...
Free income tax preparation preparation assistance available
CHICAGO (WICS) — Low-to-moderate income families and older adults needing assistance filing their 2022 income taxes can receive free help through several trusted programs across Illinois. The Internal Revenue Service, American Association of Retired Persons’ Foundation Tax-Aide Program, and the Ladder Up Tax Assistance Program, provide free basic income...
