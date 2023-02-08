ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murdaugh Trial: Week 3 draws to a close

Three weeks of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial are now in the books as the prosecution attempts to connect Murdaugh to the killings of his wife and son.
Inmate airlifted from Smith State Prison to Savannah hospital

An inmate has been airlifted to a Savannah hospital for medical treatment. This is exclusive video of first responders transferring the patient to the medical helicopter.
BigLift Baffin ship carries giant cranes into Savannah

Thursday offered a chance for Savannah to see the BigLift Baffin vessel travel into the area.
Georgia Day banner competition winner announced

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend Georgia will celebrate its founding as a colony, right here in Savannah. Friday, thousands of students were supposed to be marching through downtown in recognition of Georgia Day. The threat of rain forced the Historical Society to cancel the parade Friday morning. But still...
Irish season in Savannah begins with the return of popular event

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A favorite event to help kick off Savannah’s Irish season is returning after a two-year absence. The Savannah Irish Festival will be held Saturday for the first time since 2020. The festival at Savannah Station will display the Irish culture and have a little bit...
Longtime educator in Savannah running for city council

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime educator in the city of Savannah is throwing his hat into the political ring. Patrick Rossiter, who spent 39 years as an educator, coach and school principal announced Friday morning that he is running for the Alderman at Large Post 2 for city council.
In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge

Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
Deadly sugar refinery explosion remembered 15 years later

Families of the victims of the sugar refinery explosion are still impacted by that horrific day.
Meet this week's Perfect Pet - Rafiki!

Meet this week's Perfect Pet - Rafiki!
Georgia lawmakers offering tax incentives for music industry

Georgia lawmakers are hoping to boost the music industry by providing tax incentives.
City of Savannah offers 4 new glass recycling drop-off sites

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The city of Savannah is now offering four additional drop-off sites for glass recycling. In January, the city rolled out its new glass recycling program back in January. In addition to the sites at the Bacon Park Transfer Station and Dean Forest Landfill, residents can now drop off their glass at […]
Pay It Forward: Secret Saints Corporation

A new nonprofit in Savannah is doing everything it can to give back.
Bulloch Co Schools’ Top STARs Announced, Southeast Bulloch Student & Elementary Teacher Advance to Region

Bulloch County Schools announced Wednesday the top STARs at a recognition luncheon, where local public and private high schools honored the nominees. Eric Lim of Southeast Bulloch High School and his elementary school teacher, Joey Harvey, are Bulloch County’s top STARs for 2023. The two will now advance to the Region 8 STAR Recognition at GSU in March.
How to find Girl Scout cookies in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – You’ve been waiting all year and it has finally happened. The time of purchasing cookies for your family from the Girl Scouts has arrived. But where do you go when you don’t know any local scouts? Savannah is well known for its Girl Scout history. Perhaps this is the reason that […]
Murdaugh murder trial: Day 14

The trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh continued into the fourteenth day Thursday. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and son, Maggie and Paul, at their hunting property in June of 2021.
