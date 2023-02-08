Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rapidly-expanding food chain opens new spot in GeorgiaKristen WaltersPooler, GA
Georgia's first Black Baptist church plays a seminal role in the history of Black people in AmericaEllen EastwoodSavannah, GA
Two Cracked Eggs Cafe, Savannah, GA. Delicious BreakfastCrazy For CouponingSavannah, GA
Pick some sunshine: U Pick Daffodil farm open for seasonExplore Beaufort SCOkatie, SC
Enjoy Lowcountry nights under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive InExplore Beaufort SCBeaufort, SC
Related
WSAV-TV
Murdaugh Trial: Week 3 draws to a close
Three weeks of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial are now in the books as the prosecution attempts to connect Murdaugh to the killings of his wife and son. Three weeks of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial are now in the books as the prosecution attempts to connect Murdaugh to the killings of his wife and son.
WSAV-TV
Inmate airlifted from Smith State Prison to Savannah hospital
An inmate has been airlifted to a Savannah hospital for medical treatment. This is exclusive video of first responders transferring the patient to the medical helicopter. Inmate airlifted from Smith State Prison to Savannah …. An inmate has been airlifted to a Savannah hospital for medical treatment. This is exclusive...
Putting it all together: Savannah Country Day overwhelms Savannah Beach
Savannah Beach got no credit and no consideration from Savannah Country Day, which slammed the door 54-31 in Georgia girls basketball action on February 10.
WSAV-TV
BigLift Baffin ship carries giant cranes into Savannah
Thursday offered a chance for Savannah to see the BigLift Baffin vessel travel into the area. BigLift Baffin ship carries giant cranes into Savannah. Thursday offered a chance for Savannah to see the BigLift Baffin vessel travel into the area. Murdaugh Trial: Week 3 draws to a close. Three weeks...
wtoc.com
Georgia Day banner competition winner announced
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend Georgia will celebrate its founding as a colony, right here in Savannah. Friday, thousands of students were supposed to be marching through downtown in recognition of Georgia Day. The threat of rain forced the Historical Society to cancel the parade Friday morning. But still...
WJCL
Irish season in Savannah begins with the return of popular event
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A favorite event to help kick off Savannah’s Irish season is returning after a two-year absence. The Savannah Irish Festival will be held Saturday for the first time since 2020. The festival at Savannah Station will display the Irish culture and have a little bit...
WJCL
Longtime educator in Savannah running for city council
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime educator in the city of Savannah is throwing his hat into the political ring. Patrick Rossiter, who spent 39 years as an educator, coach and school principal announced Friday morning that he is running for the Alderman at Large Post 2 for city council.
In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge
Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
WSAV-TV
New documents accuse retired Port Wentworth police chief of $66K in unauthorized purchases
The city's administrator accused the now-retired chief of spending money he had no right to use, while Chief Libby tried to get his daughter hired as a police department assistant. New documents accuse retired Port Wentworth police …. The city's administrator accused the now-retired chief of spending money he had...
WSAV-TV
Deadly sugar refinery explosion remembered 15 years later
Families of the victims of the sugar refinery explosion are still impacted by that horrific day. Deadly sugar refinery explosion remembered 15 years …. Families of the victims of the sugar refinery explosion are still impacted by that horrific day. Murdaugh murder trial: Day 14. The trial of disbarred attorney...
WSAV-TV
Meet this week's Perfect Pet - Rafiki!
Three weeks of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial are now in the books as the prosecution attempts to connect Murdaugh to the killings of his wife and son. New documents accuse retired Port Wentworth police …. The city's administrator accused the now-retired chief of spending money he had no right...
WSAV-TV
Georgia lawmakers offering tax incentives for music industry
Georgia lawmakers are hoping to boost the music industry by providing tax incentives. Georgia lawmakers offering tax incentives for music …. Georgia lawmakers are hoping to boost the music industry by providing tax incentives. Murdaugh murder trial: Day 14. The trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh continued into the fourteenth...
Richmond Hill homeowner and suspect of explosion had ‘some sort of relationship’
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Thursday addressing a recent home explosion in Richmond Hill. Two men, Caleb Kinsey, 33, and Stephen Glosser, 36, have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 13 incident. “It was a deliberate act. It could have hurt or killed somebody,” said […]
City of Savannah offers 4 new glass recycling drop-off sites
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The city of Savannah is now offering four additional drop-off sites for glass recycling. In January, the city rolled out its new glass recycling program back in January. In addition to the sites at the Bacon Park Transfer Station and Dean Forest Landfill, residents can now drop off their glass at […]
WSAV-TV
Pay It Forward: Secret Saints Corporation
A new nonprofit in Savannah is doing everything it can to give back. A new nonprofit in Savannah is doing everything it can to give back. Severe Weather Preparedness Week Day 5: Flooding …. Severe Weather Preparedness Week Day 5: Flooding and Flash Flooding. Severe Weather Preparedness Week – Flooding...
allongeorgia.com
Bulloch Co Schools’ Top STARs Announced, Southeast Bulloch Student & Elementary Teacher Advance to Region
Bulloch County Schools announced Wednesday the top STARs at a recognition luncheon, where local public and private high schools honored the nominees. Eric Lim of Southeast Bulloch High School and his elementary school teacher, Joey Harvey, are Bulloch County’s top STARs for 2023. The two will now advance to the Region 8 STAR Recognition at GSU in March.
How to find Girl Scout cookies in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – You’ve been waiting all year and it has finally happened. The time of purchasing cookies for your family from the Girl Scouts has arrived. But where do you go when you don’t know any local scouts? Savannah is well known for its Girl Scout history. Perhaps this is the reason that […]
WSAV-TV
‘Washed off the beach from the wake’ - Large cargo ships causing dangerous waves on Tybee Island
We are taking a closer at a study on the impact bigger ships are having on Tybee island. ‘Washed off the beach from the wake’ – Large cargo …. We are taking a closer at a study on the impact bigger ships are having on Tybee island. Honoring...
WSAV-TV
Murdaugh murder trial: Day 14
The trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh continued into the fourteenth day Thursday. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and son, Maggie and Paul, at their hunting property in June of 2021. Murdaugh murder trial: Day 14. The trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh continued into the fourteenth day...
wtoc.com
Liberty Regional Medical Center launching “Mom’s Heart Matters” program
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - February is American Heart Month, a time to focus on cardiovascular health. A local hospital in Hinesville is taking a more targeted approach this month to improving the heart health of their patients, particularly expecting mothers. Georgia ranks among one of the top states when it...
Comments / 0