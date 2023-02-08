ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

North Dakota lawmaker seeks tougher hate crime laws

By Joel Porter
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NEWj4_0kfsMqjU00

( KXNET ) — On Tuesday, a North Dakota lawmaker was once again pushing for tougher laws she says will help police officers identify hate crime cases.

Representative Mary Schneider wrote House Bill 1537 , which requires more training for police officers on identifying and responding to bias crimes.

It would mandate a bias identification class for every officer in the state every two years.

The law also elevates a situation where a person injures another person because of their race, sex, disability, or cultural heritage to aggravated assault.

Granville family loses home months before baby’s arrival

“An assault against an individual is bad,” stated Representative Schneider. “An assault against an individual because of the group they represent, the protected class they represent is worse.”

“I’m a firm supporter of the bias training, without a doubt,” BCI Special Agent, Duane Stanley said. “Training for law enforcement is great, and this is no different. I just feel that if the current language is kept in the bill we wouldn’t retain the ability to attain that goal of teaching all law enforcement with the current staff.”

If passed, the bill would require that police departments send any criminal bias reports to the attorney general’s office. The AG would then have to share all information on bias crimes with the governor and legislative management by July 1. That information would also be shared with the FBI.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Today's Top Stories

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

How gun commerce has changed in North Dakota since 2010

STACKR — Gun sales and ownership have been hotly debated topics in the U.S. for decades, with many interested parties vying to be heard. The 1994 federal assault weapons ban was vigorously lobbied against by the National Rifle Association and other gun rights groups, which argued that the legislation violated the Second Amendment. When the […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

‘Everybody’s tired’: South Dakota tribe sues US over crime

(AP) — Holly Wilson had just left to pick up soda for a steak dinner for her nine grandchildren last May, when a barrage of bullets was fired into her home on the largest Native American reservation in South Dakota. Her 6-year-old grandson, Logan Warrior Goings, jumped from the family’s loveseat and raced across the […]
MONTANA STATE
wdayradionow.com

Former Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen hires lawyer in response to 6th state investigation; describes review as "witch-hunt"

(Fargo, ND) -- Former Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen says he's hired an attorney now that the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice is investigating him for a sixth time. "What we're seeing is allegations that literally represent a witch-hunt and this is the democratic machine. I have phone calls...
MINNESOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

ND Securities Commissioner issues final order in fraud case

The North Dakota Securities Department today announced Securities Commissioner Karen Tyler has issued a final order against Bio-Sunn Technologies Inc. (Bio-Sunn), Lewis Bauer, Equity Fund International (EFI), and Christopher Williams, ordering the respondents to cease and desist from selling unregistered securities, acting as unregistered broker-dealers and agents, and engaging in fraudulent or deceptive practices in the offer and sale of securities.
GEORGIA STATE
KFYR-TV

Bill requiring rural school districts to share superintendents fails in the House

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Lawmakers in the North Dakota House voted down a bill that would have required rural school districts to share superintendents. House Bill 1251 would have required any district with less than 475 students to share a superintendent with other districts until it reached that threshold. It would have also limited a Superintendent’s pay to no more than 1.5 percent of the district’s general budget.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Could ‘North Dakotan’ be an official dialect?

BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — With how many places and cultures there are across the world, it’s only natural that they all have their own unique ways of speaking. Accents are one thing, but sometimes, specific areas have their own special words or phrases unique to the area. But as populations merge and languages flow together, […]
KANSAS STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide

HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
FALLON, MT
mtpr.org

Montana Republicans continue their push for changes to the courts

Montana Republicans calling for more legislative oversight of the state’s courts and judges are starting to see those demands turn into policy. The Montana Judges Association has come out in opposition to so many bills in the last month, the group’s lobbyist Bruce Spencer told a committee of lawmakers he was happy to stand as a proponent Wednesday morning.
MONTANA STATE
KX News

KX News

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy