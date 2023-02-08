Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kinyradio.com
Anchorage man sentenced to 10 years for stealing 22 guns
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchorage man was sentenced yesterday to 10 years in federal prison for stealing 22 firearms from an Anchorage gun store in 2019. According to court documents, Gian Carlo Clemente Pangilinan aka “G,” 26, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to stealing 22 firearms from Granny’s Guns, a federally licensed firearms dealer located in Anchorage, on June 6, 2019, along with three co-conspirators.
Granny’s Guns ringleader sentenced for 2019 theft of 22 guns in smash-and-grab
An Anchorage man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison for stealing 22 firearms from an Anchorage gun store in 2019. According to court documents, Gian Carlo Clemente Pangilinan aka “G,” 26, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to stealing 22 firearms from Granny’s Guns, a federally licensed firearms dealer located in Anchorage, on June 6, 2019, along with three co-conspirators.
kinyradio.com
Two Anchorage women indicted for stealing identities from over 200 Alaskans and defrauding elderly victims and Habitat for Humanity
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Department of Justice on Friday unsealed a January indictment charging two Anchorage women with conspiracy, fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering for perpetrating a lengthy scheme to steal identities and defraud elderly victims and Habitat for Humanity. According to court documents, Valerie Calip and...
alaskasnewssource.com
First week of Clayton Allison retrial wraps, prosecution to continue its case
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Though the Palmer Courthouse is only open until noon on Fridays, testimony continued in the case against Clayton Allison, who is accused of killing his 15-month-old daughter Jocelynn in September of 2008. Allison is facing three charges; second-degree murder, manslaughter, and criminally negligent homicide. On Friday,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Police forward charges from multiple school threats in Anchorage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two Anchorage schools contacted law enforcement on Wednesday in response to student threats made against fellow students or their individual schools. According to the Anchorage Police Department, the unrelated school threats occurred at Goldenview Middle School and Service High School, each of which resulted in charges...
Outlaws indicted: Two women accused of stealing thousands from Alaska elders and Habitat for Humanity
The Department of Justice on Friday unsealed a January indictment charging two Anchorage women with conspiracy, fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering for perpetrating a lengthy scheme to steal identities and defraud elderly victims and Habitat for Humanity, a charitable organization that builds houses for low-income people. According to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Police increase patrols around Sullivan Arena after hundreds of disturbance calls
Henning Inc, the only food provider currently for the Sullivan Arena. The Sullivan Arena only has one contracted food provider, the Henning Inc, who provides over 1,080 meals daily for clients. Updated: 5 hours ago. A private contractor hired to help with emergency snow removal has had to repay the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man sentenced to 20 years for 2018 Yakutat murder
Retrial begins for Wasilla man accused of killing 15-month-old daughter in 2008. Before the jury was brought into the courtroom, Superior Court Judge Patrick McKay asked Allison to confirm his rejection of a plea deal the state offered before the trial got underway. Embattled Anchorage nonprofit presents no proof it...
Gold medallion Alaska social worker sentenced for jabbing flight attendant on Delta flight in January
A Nebraska man on business as a consultant in Alaska was sentenced Feb. 3, 202 to time served for assaulting a flight attendant during a Delta Airline flight from Minneapolis to Anchorage on Jan. 29. Denis McCarville, 70, who is the former CEO of Alaska Child & Family social service...
alaskasnewssource.com
Court hears expert testimony from doctor who treated Clayton Allison’s daughter
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Thursday was the second day of testimony in the retrial of Clayton Allison, the Wasilla man accused of killing his 15-month-old daughter. State prosecutors called Dr. Elizabeth Galloway to the stand to testify in front of the jury. Galloway was the doctor who treated Allison’s daughter...
alaskasnewssource.com
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
Henning Inc, the only food provider currently for the Sullivan Arena. The Sullivan Arena only has one contracted food provider, the Henning Inc, who provides over 1,080 meals daily for clients. Updated: 5 hours ago. A private contractor hired to help with emergency snow removal has had to repay the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Henning Inc, the only food provider currently for the Sullivan Arena
A private contractor hired to help with emergency snow removal has had to repay the city for fuel it improperly used from city pumps. A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the remote northern coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden, White House officials said.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage is running out of room to store snow
Henning Inc, the only food provider currently for the Sullivan Arena. The Sullivan Arena only has one contracted food provider, the Henning Inc, who provides over 1,080 meals daily for clients. Updated: 5 hours ago. A private contractor hired to help with emergency snow removal has had to repay the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man indicted in Delta Junction double homicide
The APD has confirmed that officers are carrying Kloxxado, a form of naloxone in an email. Naloxone is a drug that is used to prevent opioid overdoses, Kloxxado is administered through a nasal spray and blocks the effects of an opioid overdose. Municipality of Anchorage Chief Human Resources Officer Niki...
alaskasnewssource.com
Access to rural Alaska remains a struggle for Alaska National Guard
Retrial begins for Wasilla man accused of killing 15-month-old daughter in 2008. Before the jury was brought into the courtroom, Superior Court Judge Patrick McKay asked Allison to confirm his rejection of a plea deal the state offered before the trial got underway. Embattled Anchorage nonprofit presents no proof it...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly presses mayoral administration to release investigative report
Retrial begins for Wasilla man accused of killing 15-month-old daughter in 2008. Before the jury was brought into the courtroom, Superior Court Judge Patrick McKay asked Allison to confirm his rejection of a plea deal the state offered before the trial got underway. Updated: 1 hour ago. An update on...
Alaska man sentenced to 8 decades for killing wife with splitting maul and burning her remains
PALMER, Alaska (TCD) -- A 63-year-old man was recently sentenced to 80 years in prison for killing his wife with a splitting maul before burning her remains and other evidence. In 2018, Michael James Kilgo attacked and hit Hattie Labuff-Kilgo in the head with a splitting maul, a tool with...
alaskasnewssource.com
Retrial of Clayton Allison begins Wednesday
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Jury selection began Monday for the retrial of Wasilla resident Clayton Allison. Allison was accused of murdering his infant daughter Jocelyn in 2008 and convicted in 2015 after prosecutors argued his daughter died of shaken baby syndrome. Both Allison and his wife Christiane Joy, who goes...
alaskasnewssource.com
McKenna Brothers Paving reimburses city for fuel
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A private contractor hired to help with emergency snow removal has had to repay the city for fuel it improperly used from city pumps. McKenna Brothers Paving was one of the companies hired to help Anchorage deal with December’s heavy snow, but their trucks were not supposed to use municipal fuel.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly not ready to proceed with litigation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly met Thursday afternoon for a rules committee meeting to discuss how to proceed with potential litigation and other topics. During the meeting, the assembly discussed their plans on how to change their three current emergency ordinances into regular ordinances, in order to make sure the processes continue into the future. Additionally, Assembly members discussed where they currently stand on moving forward with legal actions regarding investigations of former Department of Health Director Joe Gerace and Dave Bronson’s administration.
Comments / 1