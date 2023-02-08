ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NEWStalk 870

Is the Next Washington Daylight Savings Change Our Last?

The Last Daylight Savings Time Switch for Washington State?. 2019, the Washington State legislature passed a law ending daylight savings, so what gives?. Ok, maybe not everyone hates it, but almost everyone hates switching twice every year. Every daylight savings, the population struggles with either falling asleep or waking up...
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM

No, a Washington bill would not put people in jail for failing to vote

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington lawmakers are proposing a bill to make voting mandatory in the state. If you're registered to vote, you'd be required to return your ballot. Claims have been made about penalties for people who decide not to vote, including this Tweet from the Washington State GOP, but we can VERIFY those claims are not true.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Inside the aftermath of a 7.8 magnitude earthquake

More than 8,000 people have been pulled from the rubble after Turkey, Syria's devastatingly deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake. Maximillian Dixon with the Military Department's Emergency Management Division joins Good Day Seattle to describe what an earthquake of similar strength would impact people in Western Washington.
SEATTLE, WA
Mia Carlson

Legislation Would Give Local Washington Govts More Control Over Gray Wolf Management

OLYMPIA, WA - A measure that would provide more flexibility for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to collaborate with local governments in managing gray wolves was the topic of a hearing this morning in the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. According to data, of the 33 active wolf packs in Washington State, 22 of them reside in northeast Washington or approximately 67% of the total pack population.
WASHINGTON STATE
Crosscut

The WA cranberry farmer trying to turn the tides of Washaway Beach

David Cottrell stood on what used to be a 14-foot-high cliff at the crumbled end of Blue Pacific Drive. Just a few years ago, this was the fastest-eroding shoreline on the U.S. Pacific Coast; locals here in North Cove, Wash., dubbed it "Washaway Beach." But as Cottrell walked toward the water on a sunny November morning, he stepped not off a cliff but onto soft, dry sand. Thigh-high dune grasses sprawled in all directions. The low tide lapped at a flock of sandpipers a few hundred feet away.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Could backyard cottages expand from Seattle to the rest of Washington?

Legislation to support building more accessory dwelling units (ADU) within a property is gaining momentum, as a bill officially passed out of the Senate Committee on Local Government, Land Use & Tribal Affairs this week. An accessory dwelling unit (ADU) — known more commonly as a backyard cottage — is...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Turkey's fault line is similar to faults under Puget Sound

Over 7,000 people are dead after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake shook southern Turkey, near the Turkish-Syrian border. Harold Tobin, a researcher at the University of Washington and director of the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, says the fault line that caused this disaster is similar to the faults under Puget Sound. The Seattle Fault, the Tacoma Fault, and the South Whidbey Island Fault are all shallow in the earth's crust and are near large population centers, according to Tobin.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Navigating care in a Catholic hospital system

In Washington about half of hospitals are Catholic run due to mergers. And that can complicate access to things like abortion, gender affirming care, and death with dignity. A new bill would authorize public oversight of hospital mergers and whether they would impact access to care. Seattle Times reporter Nina...
SEATTLE, WA

