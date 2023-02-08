Read full article on original website
Pink Floyd's David Gilmour, Polly Samson Accuse Roger Waters of Lip Synching, Tax Evading, MORE
The Pink Floyd feud continues as David Gilmour and Polly Samson both throw a myriad of accusations against Roger Waters, like being a lip syncher, misogynist, antisemite, and tax evader among others. Samson, Gilmour's wife, took to social media to hurl criticisms against Waters: "Sadly, [Waters], you are antisemitic to...
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters fires back at bandmate, says David Gilmour, wife, ‘have no ideas’
The feud between iconic Pink Floyd members David Gilmour and Roger Waters reached a fever pitch in recent days as Waters slammed Gilmour for being creatively bankrupt and having no real musical “ideas” during the writing of their legendary albums. Waters’ claims came in a recent interview with U.K. outlet “The Telegraph” where he seemed to shoot back at Gilmour’s wife’s public claims that Waters is “antisemitic” to his “rotten core,” a charge that Gilmour endorsed. Waters also confirmed during the interview that he was re-recording the entirety of “The Dark Side of The Moon,” an album Gilmour, along with keyboardist Richard Wright,...
‘It’s my project’: Roger Waters says he’s re-recorded Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon by himself
Roger Waters hars re-recorded one of Pink Floyd’s most-acclaimed albums – by himself.The musician’s project, which he has been working on in secret, has seen him create a new version of 1973’s The Dark Side of the Moon.According to a new interview, Waters proceeded without telling his former bandmates, including David Gilmour, and has not sought their permission.Discussing the re-record, Waters, 79, told The Telegraph: “I wrote The Dark Side of the Moon. Let’s get rid of all this ‘we’ crap. Of course we were a band – there were four of us, we all contributed – but it’s...
Ozzy Osbourne Net Worth 2023: Wealth of One of World's Biggest Rockers Revealed Amid Tour Retirement
Fans will no longer see Ozzy Osbourne perform live on stage because he announced he was retiring from touring. In addition, the 74-year-old rock singer canceled all of his future performances as he recovers from spinal surgery. The wife of Sharon Osbourne has been dealing with a number of health...
Judas Priest release short statement on Ozzy Osbourne's tour retirement, future shows
"Right now we’re looking at feasible opportunities to see each other again"
Pink Floyd feud escalates as founding member confirms he is re-recording iconic ‘Dark Side’ album on his own
Pink Floyd founding member Roger Waters escalated the feud with his former collaborators, mocking one by saying, He "can't write songs."
Jethro Tull announce London show for May
Prog legends Jethro Tull will release their brand new album RökFlöte in April
Megadeth are being sued over the cover of The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!
Megadeth cover artist Brent Elliott White is suing the band and their label for copyright infringement
Black Sabbath’s Music Gets Turned Into a Ballet
The music of Black Sabbath is the central theme around a new ballet scheduled to open in the band’s hometown of Birmingham, England in September of 2023. Titled Black Sabbath – the Ballet, the limited performance, running Sept. 23-30, will feature eight of the band’s classic songs, including “Black Sabbath,” “War Pigs,” “Laguna Sunrise,” “Orchid,” “Sabbath Bloody Sabbath,” “Iron Man,” “Paranoid,” and “Solitude.”
45 Years Ago: Judas Priest Further Define Heavy Metal on ‘Stained Class’
In 1978, heavy music was at a critical junction. The bands who lit the hard rock torch in the late ‘60s and kept it burning over the next few years were fading or gone. Deep Purple had broken up. Black Sabbath had just one album left with Ozzy Osbourne; their best days were further and further in their rear view mirror. Even the mighty Led Zeppelin had just one LP left in the tank, and In Through The Out Door hardly compared to what had come before. Meanwhile, disco’s feckless beats and finger-pointing dance moves threatened to overtake rock, and punk rock's "year zero" mentality threatened to make older rock bands -- particularly bands with virtuoso players and singers -- obsolete.
