insidernj.com
Aikens and Sarnoski Emerge as a Team in Intensified LD-24
HARDYSTON – When Josh Aikens stepped to the podium Thursday evening to kickoff his LD-24 campaign the banner behind him read – appropriately enough – Josh Aikens for State Assembly. But a few minutes later there was a change. Working with the alacrity of Broadway stagehands, volunteers...
New Jersey Globe
Garnet Hall is likely Democratic pick to replace Mila Jasey in N.J. Assembly
Garnet R. Hall, the deputy Essex County Clerk, has emerged as the leading candidate to replace retiring Assemblywoman Mila Jasey (D-South Orange) in the 28th legislative district. The 63-year-old Maplewood Democrat became deputy county clerk in 2018 after a private sector career. She is the Democratic municipal vice chair. It...
New Jersey Globe
Kanitra gets Monmouth line for Catalano’s Assembly seat
Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra appears poised to run on the Monmouth County Republican organization line for an open State Assembly seat in the 10th legislative district after two other candidates failed to file enough signatures to compete at the GOP convention. Kanitra is seeking the open seat of...
New Jersey Globe
Benson endorsed by Mercer Central Labor Council
The Mercer County Central Labor Council today endorsed Dan Benson for Mercer County Executive. Benson, an assemblyman from Hamilton, is challenging five-term incumbent Brian Hughes in the Democratic primary. “Dan has been a labor champion for 20 years, and as County Executive, he will protect worker rights, uplift economic development,...
New Jersey Globe
Cruz gets Democratic line for Passaic Commissioner
Passaic County Democrats today picked Orlando Cruz, the president of the Greater Paterson and Greater Wayne Chamber of Commerce, to run for county commissioner. Cruz, whose wife serves on the Paterson school board, will get the organization line for the seat of retiring Commissioner T.J. Best after the Democratic screening committee picked him over Rodney Devore, an aide to Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter (D-Paterson),
New Jersey Globe
Monmouth recount after ES&S screwup changes results of 2022 election
A court-ordered recount in Monmouth County after the nation’s largest voting machine manufacturer, Election Systems & Software (ES&S), admitted to a programming error that caused some votes to be double counted, appears to have changed the outcome of one race in the November 2022 general election. In the Ocean...
New Jersey Globe
87-year-old Monmouth County Commissioner will retire after 53 years in government
Lillian Burry will not seek re-election to a seventh term as a Monmouth County Commissioner, marking a close to a political career that began 53 years ago when she ran for borough council in Matawan. The 87-year-old Burry informed party leaders this week that would not run for another three-year...
New Jersey Globe
Moench launches re-election bid in Bridgewater
Bridgewater Mayor Matt Moench kicked off his bid for re-election to a second term this week and will run again with Council President Michael Kirsh and Council Vice President Tim Ring on a slate that has won the unanimous endorsement of the local Republican organization. Bridgewater is the largest municipality...
New Jersey Globe
To keep the 16th district in Democratic hands, Zwicker and Freiman pick Savargaonkar to manage re-election bid
Om Savargaonkar, a rising star among New Jersey Democratic operatives, has been tapped to manage the campaign to hold on to three seats in a Central Jersey district that is one of the most politically competitive in the state. Savargaonkar will lead the re-election bids of State Sen. Andrew Zwicker...
New Jersey Globe
Roselle Park mayor moves to challenge Menendez in Democratic primary
Roselle Park Mayor Joseph Signorello III has taken the first step toward challenging incumbent Bob Menendez in the 2024 Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate, filing a campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission. Signorello, 35, is a two-term mayor of a blue-collar town in Union County with a population...
2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week
Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
New Jersey Globe
Benson endorsed by New Jersey Working Families
New Jersey Working Families is taking sides in the Democratic primary for Mercer County Executive, backing Assemblyman Dan Benson (D-Hamilton) for the post. Benson is taking on the five-term incumbent, Brian Hughes. “Dan Benson understands that county government should work for the people, not for the benefit of elected officials...
NJ AG wants faster action on mall fight investigation
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. -- There are frustrations over the investigation into a controversial 2022 mall fight in New Jersey.The fight between two teenagers set off a racial storm when it was believed the Black teenager was being treated differently by police.Now, the New Jersey Attorney General wants local authorities to move more quickly.READ MORE: Bridgewater mayor addresses mall brawl video at community roundtable: "We will take that hard look internally"The brawl happened almost exactly a year ago, on Feb. 12, 2022, at the Bridgewater Commons Mall.The Attorney General says they wrapped up their report and are frustrated by the pace local government...
NJ judge shortage forces suspension of divorce, civil trials
SOMERVILLE, N.J. -- Civil and divorce trials will soon be suspended in parts of New Jersey because of a large shortage of judges.There are 69 judicial vacancies in Hunterdon, Somerset, Warren, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties.The state's Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner says divorce and civil division trials will be suspended starting Feb. 21.Cases that present potential emergencies will be prioritized.
wrnjradio.com
Warren County Commissioners ask NJDOT for large truck restrictions
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Warren County is seeking to keep large trucks off parts of its county road system, as the Board of County Commissioners passed a resolution requesting the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) modify the New Jersey Access Network. The decision to seek removal of more...
New Jersey Globe
After losing GOP support for re-election, Phillipsburg mayor will switch parties, again
Republicans are denying party support to Philipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni and are backing Councilman Randy Piazza, Jr. to replace him on the GOP organization line in the June mayoral primary election. To keep his seat, Tersigni is widely expected to switch parties and seek re-election as a Democrat. This marks...
5 Mercer County Bagel Shops Have Been Ranked As Best In All Of NJ
I love when we find out about different national holidays that come up, just as National Bagel Day. In celebration of National Bagel Day, NJ.com makes a list of the best bagels in the state and ranks them accordingly. I swear, there’s no better place to spend National Bagel Day...
Police: Man Tried to Defraud His Denville Employer
DENVILLE, NJ - A Morristown man who works in Denville attempted to cash several of his paychecks twice, according to police. The man, Armando lnestreza, 42, now faces a charge of theft by deception, police said. They said Inestreza, who works for a business in Denville, "deposited several of his paychecks using his bank's mobile application and then re-deposited the same paychecks using an ATM machine in an attempt to cash each check twice." Police said they learned of the matter on Jan. 6, when they received a report from the business regarding possible fraudulent activity occurring on its bank account. lnestreza was arrested on Feb. 6, processed at police headquarters...
State employees in N.J. can work partly from home. We need them back, Trenton mayor says.
The mayor of New Jersey’s capital city is calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to require state government employees to return to work in person full time to boost local businesses nearly three years after the coronavirus pandemic began upending daily lives. Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said he wants to...
Phillipsburg Town Council Hears Details on the Revamp of Historic Landmark Hotel at Union Square
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.--The Phillipsburg Town Council was enthralled Tuesday night during a hearing it conducted on the fate of a historic landmark hotel located downtown in the heart of Union Square. Built in 1811 and whose second floor front balcony hosted campaign speeches made by both former President Theodore Roosevelt and Democratic Populist candidate William Jennings Bryan, the property sold nearly a year ago to developer Par Holdings, LLC of New Jersey. The structure is set to be partially raised, reconstructed, repaired, and fully renovated once final approvals from the town are secured. Owner Nelson Alves flanked by fellow partners Manuel Paredinah and...
