Hunterdon County, NJ

insidernj.com

Aikens and Sarnoski Emerge as a Team in Intensified LD-24

HARDYSTON – When Josh Aikens stepped to the podium Thursday evening to kickoff his LD-24 campaign the banner behind him read – appropriately enough – Josh Aikens for State Assembly. But a few minutes later there was a change. Working with the alacrity of Broadway stagehands, volunteers...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Garnet Hall is likely Democratic pick to replace Mila Jasey in N.J. Assembly

Garnet R. Hall, the deputy Essex County Clerk, has emerged as the leading candidate to replace retiring Assemblywoman Mila Jasey (D-South Orange) in the 28th legislative district. The 63-year-old Maplewood Democrat became deputy county clerk in 2018 after a private sector career. She is the Democratic municipal vice chair. It...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Kanitra gets Monmouth line for Catalano’s Assembly seat

Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra appears poised to run on the Monmouth County Republican organization line for an open State Assembly seat in the 10th legislative district after two other candidates failed to file enough signatures to compete at the GOP convention. Kanitra is seeking the open seat of...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Benson endorsed by Mercer Central Labor Council

The Mercer County Central Labor Council today endorsed Dan Benson for Mercer County Executive. Benson, an assemblyman from Hamilton, is challenging five-term incumbent Brian Hughes in the Democratic primary. “Dan has been a labor champion for 20 years, and as County Executive, he will protect worker rights, uplift economic development,...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Cruz gets Democratic line for Passaic Commissioner

Passaic County Democrats today picked Orlando Cruz, the president of the Greater Paterson and Greater Wayne Chamber of Commerce, to run for county commissioner. Cruz, whose wife serves on the Paterson school board, will get the organization line for the seat of retiring Commissioner T.J. Best after the Democratic screening committee picked him over Rodney Devore, an aide to Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter (D-Paterson),
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Monmouth recount after ES&S screwup changes results of 2022 election

A court-ordered recount in Monmouth County after the nation’s largest voting machine manufacturer, Election Systems & Software (ES&S), admitted to a programming error that caused some votes to be double counted, appears to have changed the outcome of one race in the November 2022 general election. In the Ocean...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Moench launches re-election bid in Bridgewater

Bridgewater Mayor Matt Moench kicked off his bid for re-election to a second term this week and will run again with Council President Michael Kirsh and Council Vice President Tim Ring on a slate that has won the unanimous endorsement of the local Republican organization. Bridgewater is the largest municipality...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Roselle Park mayor moves to challenge Menendez in Democratic primary

Roselle Park Mayor Joseph Signorello III has taken the first step toward challenging incumbent Bob Menendez in the 2024 Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate, filing a campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission. Signorello, 35, is a two-term mayor of a blue-collar town in Union County with a population...
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
NJ.com

2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week

Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Benson endorsed by New Jersey Working Families

New Jersey Working Families is taking sides in the Democratic primary for Mercer County Executive, backing Assemblyman Dan Benson (D-Hamilton) for the post. Benson is taking on the five-term incumbent, Brian Hughes. “Dan Benson understands that county government should work for the people, not for the benefit of elected officials...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

NJ AG wants faster action on mall fight investigation

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. -- There are frustrations over the investigation into a controversial 2022 mall fight in New Jersey.The fight between two teenagers set off a racial storm when it was believed the Black teenager was being treated differently by police.Now, the New Jersey Attorney General wants local authorities to move more quickly.READ MORE: Bridgewater mayor addresses mall brawl video at community roundtable: "We will take that hard look internally"The brawl happened almost exactly a year ago, on Feb. 12, 2022, at the Bridgewater Commons Mall.The Attorney General says they wrapped up their report and are frustrated by the pace local government...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
CBS New York

NJ judge shortage forces suspension of divorce, civil trials

SOMERVILLE, N.J. -- Civil and divorce trials will soon be suspended in parts of New Jersey because of a large shortage of judges.There are 69 judicial vacancies in Hunterdon, Somerset, Warren, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties.The state's Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner says divorce and civil division trials will be suspended starting Feb. 21.Cases that present potential emergencies will be prioritized.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Warren County Commissioners ask NJDOT for large truck restrictions

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Warren County is seeking to keep large trucks off parts of its county road system, as the Board of County Commissioners passed a resolution requesting the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) modify the New Jersey Access Network. The decision to seek removal of more...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Police: Man Tried to Defraud His Denville Employer

DENVILLE, NJ - A Morristown man who works in Denville attempted to cash several of his paychecks twice, according to police. The man, Armando lnestreza, 42, now faces a charge of theft by deception, police said. They said Inestreza, who works for a business in Denville, "deposited several of his paychecks using his bank's mobile application and then re-deposited the same paychecks using an ATM machine in an attempt to cash each check twice." Police said they learned of the matter on Jan. 6, when they received a report from the business regarding possible fraudulent activity occurring on its bank account. lnestreza was arrested on Feb. 6, processed at police headquarters...
DENVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Phillipsburg Town Council Hears Details on the Revamp of Historic Landmark Hotel at Union Square

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.--The Phillipsburg Town Council was enthralled Tuesday night during a hearing it conducted on the fate of a historic landmark hotel located downtown in the heart of Union Square.   Built in 1811 and whose second floor front balcony hosted campaign speeches made by both former President Theodore Roosevelt and Democratic Populist candidate William Jennings Bryan, the property sold nearly a year ago to developer Par Holdings, LLC of New Jersey. The structure is set to be partially raised, reconstructed, repaired, and fully renovated once final approvals from the town are secured.   Owner Nelson Alves flanked by fellow partners Manuel Paredinah and...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ

