RHOC’s Gretchen Rossi announces tragic death of stepson Grayson, 22, after ‘unbearable’ cancer battle in emotional post

By James Lawley
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UaekZ_0kfsLmU100

THE REAL Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi has announced that her stepson Grayson has passed away.

The 22-year-old had been suffering with cancer since 2006.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NA3eN_0kfsLmU100
Gretchen Rossi's stepson with her partner Slade Smiley has passed away Credit: gretchenrossi/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tWxEd_0kfsLmU100
Grayson Smiley had been suffering from cancer since he was six years old Credit: gretchenrossi/Instagram

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, 44-year-old Gretchen posted several photos from over the years as part of the heartfelt tribute to her fiancé Slade Smiley's late son.

"We are beyond devastated and heartbroken over the loss of Gray," she began in the caption.

"Grayson Arroyo-Smiley was such a special human being."

"He was an angel on this earth and an incredible warrior… a warrior like no one has ever seen before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bZ059_0kfsLmU100https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MYWkH_0kfsLmU100

The heartbroken mom continued: "He fought everyday through his pain and discomfort to find joy in the smallest of things. He was always singing and dancing and laughing despite his circumstances."

"He was a true beacon of light and hope."

"We are forever grateful for the many lessons learned from this little man, and will miss his beautiful spirit immensely," the former RHOC star added.

Gretchen concluded her lengthy tribute: "This isn’t goodbye but rather see you soon little man. We love you Grayson. You will forever be in our hearts."

CELEBRITY TRIBUTES

Many of Gretchen's friends from the Bravoverse rushed to the comments with their messages of support.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Margaret Josephs wrote: "Heartbroken for your loss of sweet Gray. Sending your beautiful family all our condolences, love and peace."

"I am SO SO sorry to hear this. Sending love and light to all of you," posted The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards.

Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay wrote: "Sending y’all so much love. I’m so deeply sorry for your loss."

GRETCHEN AND SLADE

Although Gretchen never legally became a stepmom to her longtime partner Slade's son, she had been a big part of his life for the last 13 years.

Slade, 49, shares Grayson and his big brother Gavin, 31, with ex Michelle Arroyo.

In 2019, Gretchen and Slade welcomed their first child together - a daughter, Skylar.

They chose the middle name Gray for her in tribute to Grayson, who was first diagnosed with a brain tumor when he was six years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z5AYa_0kfsLmU100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22UIkQ_0kfsLmU100

In her own Instagram post on Tuesday, Michelle confirmed that her son passed away after his heart stopped.

"I’m still in shock and going through the motions of dealing with all the details," she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rNiiW_0kfsLmU100
The Real Housewives of Orange County alum became a stepmom to Grayson and Gavin due to her long-term relationship with Slade Credit: gretchenrossi/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nSHJj_0kfsLmU100
Gretchen named her daughter Skylar Gray in tribute to Grayson Credit: gretchenrossi/Instagram

Comments / 27

Jada's Bald Spot
3d ago

I wish the death of a child on no one. God help Grayson's loved ones and bring them comfort.

Reply
9
Happy cat
3d ago

Yeah the son (her stepson) her husband tried so hard to not pay child support and gave very little attention to.

Reply(5)
9
Caroline A
3d ago

age 23, Another article I read today says he was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 6 and then he passed away age 15

Reply
3
