KATU.com
Salem high school students help replant Santiam State Forest after Beachie Creek Fire
SALEM, Ore. — Forty years from today a few dozen Salem high school students will have contributed to transforming the Beachie Creek burn scar in the Santiam State Forest into a thick Douglas fir canopy. As part of an Oregon State Forest Trust reforestation initiative, 30 to 40 students...
KATU.com
Centennial High School shows off new pool Wednesday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Centennial High School unveiled its new pool Wednesday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The pool has been under renovation and construction since June 2021. It was paid for by the recent Centennial School District bond that voters approved for $65 million dollars in May of 2020.
KATU.com
Portland Thorns back on the pitch for training; team releases 2023 schedule
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Thorns announced their schedule for the upcoming season today. The regular season will open on Sunday, March 26 at Providence Park against Orlando, at 2 p.m. Tickets go on sale next Tuesday at noon. The Thorns are back at Providence Park and training this...
KATU.com
In retirement, beloved face at Russell Elementary giving back through volunteer work
PORTLAND, Ore. — Retirement isn't always an ending, but a new beginning. Marcia Menche is dedicating much of her new free time to volunteering, helping others, and asking for nothing in return. Marcia worked as the principal’s secretary at Russell Elementary School. Those who work with her say among...
KATU.com
Jury convicts Silverton man in 2021 killing at Salem motel
SALEM, Ore. — A Marion County jury Friday found a 34-year-old Silverton man guilty of shooting and killing another man in a Salem motel in 2021, the district attorney’s office said. U.S. marshals arrested Antonio Julian Solo in Pasco, Washington on July 12, 2021, accusing him of killing...
KATU.com
Portland school holds 'Black Hair-itage Night' to celebrate Black History Month
PORTLAND, Ore. — One Portland Elementary School is celebrating and educating Black History Month by uplifting one of the most influential parts of Black culture, hair. Sabin Elementary School's Principal Chrysanthius Lathan told KATU why the root of Black history starts at the root of the scalp. "Black hair,...
KATU.com
Man gets 12 years in nearly fatal stabbing attack in Beaverton
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A 27-year-old man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to brutally stabbing a Beaverton woman last March, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Bryan Andrew Aguilera shoplifted a butcher knife and a meat cleaver from the Fred...
KATU.com
Who killed Jennifer Black? Salem PD seeks info in deadly shooting case from 2019
SALEM, Ore. — Detectives are asking for help in finding whoever was responsible for a deadly shooting at a Salem bar back in August of 2019. Salem Police Violent Crimes Unit said that after spending hundreds of hours, they’ve exhausted all leads in finding who fatally shot Jennifer Black.
KATU.com
Pedestrian hit and killed in Gresham
GRESHAM, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Southeast Stark Street on Wednesday night, according to the Gresham Police Department. The crash happened at about 5:50 p.m. near 192nd Avenue. The pedestrian, a man, died at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated...
KATU.com
Man accused of punching two officers in the face during incident at SW Portland apartments
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was indicted on charges Thursday after he allegedly punched two police officers in the face after threatening people living in a Southwest Portland apartment building earlier this month. A grand jury indicted Lonie Allen Hart-Ikari, 46, on two counts of assaulting a public safety...
KATU.com
Father, stepmother arrested for allegedly abusing 11-year-old son: 'Severe injuries'
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man and woman in Clark County have been arrested as suspects in the 'severe injuties' inflicted on their 11-year-old son, say police. On February 7 Clark County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at Gaiser Middle School after getting a report of a child with suspicious injuries. The police found an 11-year-old male student with injuries described as "very severe."
KATU.com
'They have nice things:' Man admits to fentanyl-fueled Lake Oswego crime spree, say police
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — A man has been arrested after an alleged theft and burglary spree in Lake Oswego, say the Lake Oswego police. On Tuesday, shortly before 3:45 a.m., Lake Oswego officers were sent to the call of a burglary in progress in the 700 block of 4th Street.
KATU.com
One dead, six hospitalized after overdosing overnight in McMinnville area
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman died and six other people were in the hospital Friday for overdoses in Yamhill County, McMinnville Police said. Emergency crews were called out shortly after 1 a.m. on reports of several unconscious people at a home on Northwest Cedar Street. First responders found four...
KATU.com
Camas woman found not guilty of husband's murder in 2019
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Camas woman was acquitted Thursday after being charged with the murder of her husband back in 2019. Stephanie Westby's attorney claimed she acted in self-defense after confronting her husband, Joe Westby, over having an affair. The judge in the bench trial found Westby not guilty...
KATU.com
Oregon man arrested for allegedly attacking sleeping brother with machete
AMITY, Ore. — A man has been arrested after he attacked a sleeping family member with a machete and then injured himself, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office says. On February 3 police received an assault call shortly before 3 a.m. in the city of Amity. The responding deputies learned that a man had been attacked with a machete in his sleep by his foster brother.
KATU.com
1 dead in NE Padden Parkway car crash
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A person was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on NE Padden Parkway Thursday night, says the Clark County Sheriff's Office. A witness called emergency services just before 6:40 p.m. to report that an eastbound car near the 400 block of the parkway had driven off the road and crashed in a wooded area.
KATU.com
MultCo: One week until kids without updated vaccines are unable to attend in-person school
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County is urging parents to get their kids caught up on vaccinations, as February 15 marks the day when children who are not up to date on vaccinations will be unable to attend in-person school or child care. Vaccination shots are required by law for...
KATU.com
Portland runs out of ODOT funds for homeless camp cleanups 4 months early
PORTLAND, Ore — The city of Portland has run out of funds from the Oregon Department of Transportation meant for cleaning up homeless camps and graffiti along freeways and highways. The funds were mean to last until July 1. “We are responsible for litter collection, graffiti abatement, problematic camp...
KATU.com
ADA sidewalk violation lawsuit against city of Portland is 'getting close' to resolution
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Mediation sessions for a first-of-its-kind lawsuit in Portland continued this week. In early September, 10 Portlanders with mobility disabilities sued the city of Portland over tents and debris blocking sidewalks, claiming the city was in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Barbara Jacobsen, one...
KATU.com
Multnomah County deputy arrested, accused of domestic violence
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County deputy is facing multiple charges for allegedly abusing his wife. As reported by our news partners at Willamette Week, Larry Wenzel was arrested on January 31 at the couple's home in Milwaukie. Court documents show he admitted to punching his wife five to...
