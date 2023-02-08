ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Centennial High School shows off new pool Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. — Centennial High School unveiled its new pool Wednesday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The pool has been under renovation and construction since June 2021. It was paid for by the recent Centennial School District bond that voters approved for $65 million dollars in May of 2020.
PORTLAND, OR
Jury convicts Silverton man in 2021 killing at Salem motel

SALEM, Ore. — A Marion County jury Friday found a 34-year-old Silverton man guilty of shooting and killing another man in a Salem motel in 2021, the district attorney’s office said. U.S. marshals arrested Antonio Julian Solo in Pasco, Washington on July 12, 2021, accusing him of killing...
SALEM, OR
Man gets 12 years in nearly fatal stabbing attack in Beaverton

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A 27-year-old man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to brutally stabbing a Beaverton woman last March, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Bryan Andrew Aguilera shoplifted a butcher knife and a meat cleaver from the Fred...
BEAVERTON, OR
Pedestrian hit and killed in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Southeast Stark Street on Wednesday night, according to the Gresham Police Department. The crash happened at about 5:50 p.m. near 192nd Avenue. The pedestrian, a man, died at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated...
GRESHAM, OR
Father, stepmother arrested for allegedly abusing 11-year-old son: 'Severe injuries'

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man and woman in Clark County have been arrested as suspects in the 'severe injuties' inflicted on their 11-year-old son, say police. On February 7 Clark County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at Gaiser Middle School after getting a report of a child with suspicious injuries. The police found an 11-year-old male student with injuries described as "very severe."
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Camas woman found not guilty of husband's murder in 2019

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Camas woman was acquitted Thursday after being charged with the murder of her husband back in 2019. Stephanie Westby's attorney claimed she acted in self-defense after confronting her husband, Joe Westby, over having an affair. The judge in the bench trial found Westby not guilty...
CAMAS, WA
Oregon man arrested for allegedly attacking sleeping brother with machete

AMITY, Ore. — A man has been arrested after he attacked a sleeping family member with a machete and then injured himself, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office says. On February 3 police received an assault call shortly before 3 a.m. in the city of Amity. The responding deputies learned that a man had been attacked with a machete in his sleep by his foster brother.
AMITY, OR
1 dead in NE Padden Parkway car crash

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A person was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on NE Padden Parkway Thursday night, says the Clark County Sheriff's Office. A witness called emergency services just before 6:40 p.m. to report that an eastbound car near the 400 block of the parkway had driven off the road and crashed in a wooded area.
VANCOUVER, WA
Multnomah County deputy arrested, accused of domestic violence

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County deputy is facing multiple charges for allegedly abusing his wife. As reported by our news partners at Willamette Week, Larry Wenzel was arrested on January 31 at the couple's home in Milwaukie. Court documents show he admitted to punching his wife five to...
PORTLAND, OR

