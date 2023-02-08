ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IN

Madison County man dead after fatal vehicle pursuit

By Tyler Haughn
 3 days ago

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A Madison County man has died following a vehicle pursuit that concluded with a motorcycle crash in Grant County.

Alexandria police attempted to stop 62-year-old Gary Stone, the driver of a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle, for a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. Stone ignored these instructions and continued traveling northbound in an attempt to flee from the officers.

Indiana State Police said a vehicle pursuit ensued which led police from Madison County to the intersection of County Roads 200 West and 700 South in Grant County. The chase concluded with Stone crashing his motorcycle off the road while traveling north on County Road 200 West.

He was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities confirmed that Stone was not wearing a helmet.

ISP assisted the Alexandria Police Department in its investigation.

