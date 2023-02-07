Lake View dog owner speaks out after man fatally shoots one dog, injures another: 'you don't expect this'

Read full article on original website
Edgewater stabbing: Woman charged after man killed while trying to break up argument, police say
Another man was seriously hurt in the attack, police said.
CHICAGO — A 23-year-old woman has been charged for the fatal stabbing of a man who intervened in a stabbing attack in the Edgewater neighborhood Wednesday night. According to police, Monae will be facing felonies of first-degree murder, aggravated battery and use of deadly weapon. Police identify that Monae was arrested Thursday afternoon in the […]
Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot in Chatham alley, police say
A man was shot and killed in a South Side alley, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in an alley in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the victim was in the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when a man he did not know pulled a gun and shot him multiple times. The victim...
Teen charged with fatally shooting man 16 times in East Garfield Park last fall
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with shooting at two men leaving one of them dead in East Garfield Park last year. Police say the teen was arrested on Friday for the murder and attempted murder of two 22-year-old men. On Oct. 8, 2022 at about 7:50 a.m. the...
Teen arrested following Park Ridge armed home invasion
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A 17-year-old was arrested following a suburban armed home invasion last month. On Jan. 5 at around 8:45 p.m., Park Ridge police responded on the report of a home invasion to the 1100 block of North Lincoln. The suspect, later determined to be a 17-year-old...
Man shot, killed by CPD outside of Irving Park bar ID’d
CHICAGO — A man shot and killed by Chicago police following an altercation outside of an Irving Park bar Wednesday has been identified. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man as 21-year-old Isidro Valverde. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday outside of Christina’s Place, located in the 3700 block of North […]
Chicago shootings: 9 shot, 1 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say
At least nine people have been shot, one fatally, in gun violence across Chicago this weekend, police said.
Chicago police seek to identify suspects in CTA Red Line robbery
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking the public's help in identifying five people who allegedly robbed a man at a CTA Red Line platform in South Loop earlier this month. The suspects followed the victim off the train at the Harrison Station at 2:10 a.m. on Feb 4. They beat him and stole his belongings, police say.
2 people in custody after police chase through Chicago's South Side
CALUMET PARK, Ill. - Two minors were arrested after fleeing troopers in a stolen car on I-57 just south of Chicago Friday night, state police say. Troopers with the Illinois State Police Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Group saw what was believed to be a stolen GMC traveling on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
Woman left Goldendoodle crated outside during Christmas snowstorm, leading to its death, prosecutors say
Chicago — A Far South Side woman is charged with felony animal cruelty for allegedly leaving her Goldendoodle caged in her backyard during a driving snowstorm at Christmas time. The dog, who was under a year old, died. “The court is struck by the depravity in this case,” said...
Man allegedly armed with knives wounded in Aurora police shooting now facing charges: records
Aurora police said the man charged at officers. Family said he has a history of mental health issues.
5 teenagers suffer life-threatening injuries during high-speed crash into tree near Huntley
Five teenagers were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a car traveling at a high speed struck a tree near Huntley Saturday morning, sheriff’s officials said. The Huntley Fire Protection District and Kane County Sheriff’s Office responded around 2:50 a.m. Saturday to 44W911 Dietrich Road in Hampshire Township, an area between Huntley and Hampshire.
Itasca boy charged with home invasion after attempting to rob family at gunpoint
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A 17-year-old Itasca boy has been charged with breaking into a Cook County home last month and attempting to rob a family at gunpoint, according to police. On Jan. 5, Park Ridge police responded to a call of a home invasion in the 1100 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 8:44 p.m., Park Ridge police said in a statement.
Chicago police said a female suspect attacked 2 others before the man intervened. A person is now in custody and charges are pending, according to CPD.
25-year-old man shot and killed on South Side, police say
A man was shot and killed while sitting in a car in Bronzeville Wednesday night, police said. The man, 26, was with a woman at 25th and Wabash when someone opened fire just before 11 p.m., according to Chicago police.
Gunman robbed a Lincoln Park man through his apartment window, police report says
Chicago police are investigating after a Lincoln Park man reported that two men robbed him at gunpoint through his apartment window. The 18-year-old was inside his basement apartment in the 2500 block of North Seminary when two offenders knocked on the window around 10:30 Wednesday night, a Chicago police spokesperson said.
CHICAGO - A Good Samaritan was stabbed to death in Edgewater Wednesday night while trying to stop an attacker from hurting two others. One person was taken into custody Thursday, according to police. Crime scene tape outside of Foster Beach Apartments was the aftermath of a knife attack that left...
Boy, 16, robbed women inside downtown parking garages, Chicago police say
A 16-year-old boy is charged with mugging three women during separate robberies inside downtown Chicago parking garages, according to Chicago police. We first told you about the robbery pattern last week. Now, CPD says they arrested the teenager on Thursday afternoon to face charges. He is accused of punching, pepper-spraying,...
Multiple 53rd Street storefronts smashed Thursday night
Several storefronts and vehicles along 53rd Street had their windows smashed Thursday evening, Feb. 9. According to the University of Chicago Police Department, shortly after 5:30 p.m., someone with a hammer struck a building resident at 5316 S. Harper Ave., left the building and walked to 53rd Street. On the way the suspect verbally assaulted two people and forcibly took a cell phone from another person. Once at 53rd Street, the suspect damaged several windows and vehicles from Harper Avenue to Harper Court with a hammer.
