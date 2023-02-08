Read full article on original website
Olive Branch mayor rejects 10-year request for portable classrooms
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The DeSoto County School District is asking for portable classrooms, but a local mayor is not in favor. A discussion about adding the portable units to the Desoto County Schools Career & Technology Center East Campus was tabled by Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams. The...
Covington Leader
Marcus Heaston serves students, community through workforce development
“A good name is to be chosen rather than great riches, loving favor rather than silver and gold.” Proverbs. Framed on Marcus Heaston’s office wall, this Bible verse signifies what his family stands on: a firm foundation in Christ and stewarding their last name. “They’ve always stressed to...
actionnews5.com
30+ businesses to attend ‘EmployAbility Job Fair’ in Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Department of Employment Security and the Department of Rehabilitation Services will be hosting the “30+ Ready-to-Hire Business Attending Governer’s EmployAbility Job Fair” in Southaven on Thursday. The event will take place at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located at 980 Stateline Road East....
actionnews5.com
Memphis police chief reassigns SCORPION Unit officers to other specialized units
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said on Thursday he supports Police Chief CJ Davis’ decision to reassign SCORPION Unit officers after she said Tuesday at Memphis City Council that at least 30 officers have been reassigned to other specialized units. “They’re moving into other organized crime...
New school brings services, support to Grahamwood neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — School district leaders, students, and parents gathered Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of a new community school in Grahamwood that provides services and support to families. It’s been since 2014 that Belle Forest became the first community school in the Memphis-Shelby County school district. Nearly a decade later, MSCS is ushering […]
University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine hosts health fair with free services
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday morning in Memphis, The University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine will host a health fair, and they have a variety of free services that they will be providing for the community. The fair will be at the Green Law Park Community...
actionnews5.com
MSCS unveils two community schools
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two schools within Memphis Shelby County Schools are now “community schools,” offering free grocery, laundry and computer services. Treadwell Elementary and Middle and Dunbar Elementary Schools unveiled their community centers Thursday morning. Both schools will provide basic necessities to students and their families when needed.
wcbi.com
DeSoto County DA candidate asks for another candidate to be disqualified
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A candidate for District Attorney in DeSoto County is asking state Republican leaders to remove a candidate for Northern District Public Service Commissioner from the party’s primary ballot. Attorney Matthew Barton said Mandy Gunasekera should be disqualified from running for the office because she has...
actionnews5.com
GMSD hosts career fair for middle schoolers gearing up for high school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Germantown Municipal School District (GMSD) hosted a career fair Wednesday for hundreds of local middle schoolers gearing up for high school. A total of 379 eighth graders from Riverdale and Houston Middle schools met with representatives from all sorts of career fields, including broadcast journalism.
Are Memphis Police Recruitment, Resignations And Retirements Really To Blame For Cops’ Misconduct?
The effect of staff shortages and the experience levels of the officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death should form part of the investigation of the Memphis Police Department. The post Are Memphis Police Recruitment, Resignations And Retirements Really To Blame For Cops’ Misconduct? appeared first on NewsOne.
wkms.org
Tennessee Republicans want to get rid of community-led police oversight boards, even after Tyre Nichols’ death
Just days after body camera footage was released showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police officers, Tennessee Republicans filed a bill that would take police oversight powers away from civilian boards. The bill would abolish existing community oversight boards, like those in Nashville, Memphis and Knoxville, and...
"It's a slap in the face" | Memphis NAACP calling out proposed TN bill to abolish civilian accountability of Memphis Police
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — There's proposed legislation that could abolish community oversight boards like the Citizen Law Enforcement Review Board, or, CLERB. However, critics say it would undo all the efforts of protesters and what the family of Tyre Nichols has requested –transparency. Memphis NAACP President Van Turner is...
DeSoto Times Today
Olive Branch says no to portable classrooms
Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams is asking the city’s Board of Zoning Adjustment to deny a request by DeSoto County Schools to build portable classrooms at Career Tech East. Adams told the Board of Aldermen at its Feb. 7 meeting that he would be sending a letter to the School Board and Superintendent Cory Uselton informing the district that portable classrooms are not acceptable in 2023 and that they need to invest in building new facilities in Olive Branch.
Attorneys file 'Urgent Appeal' with United Nations on behalf of Tyre Nichols' family
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Attorneys representing the family of Tyre Nichols have joined with international legal counsel to file an ‘Urgent Appeal’ with the United Nations. According to a news release from Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, the appeal requests “urgent action regarding the torture and extrajudicial killing of Tyre Nichols.”
Tennessee Tribune
Memphis Resident Discovers Racial Slur on Dorm Door at Middle Tennessee State University
Murfreesboro, Tenn. – A student from Memphis studying at Middle Tennessee State University was disheartened to find a racial slur on her dorm room door last Friday. Kristin Blake revealed that the offensive n-word was written on a whiteboard under a Gossip Girl meme and a large banner celebrating Black History Month, which she and her roommate had put up.
actionnews5.com
USPS temporarily suspends retail window services at White Station facility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Effective immediately, the United States Postal Service retail window services at the following facility are temporarily suspended:. P.O. Box services will remain at White Station. P.O. Box Lobby Hours of Operation:. Mon-Fri: 24 Hours. Sat: 24 Hours. Sun: 24 Hours. Retail window services will be available...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County Clerk gives update on issues the office has faced
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Monday, February 7, the Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert gave updates to the County Commissioners on the issues that the office has faced for the past few years. Halbert stated that the team has been experiencing a number of challenges for the last four years....
weisradio.com
Memphis City Council grills police, fire chiefs on reform following Tyre Nichols’ death
(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) — The Memphis Police and Fire Departments are under heavy scrutiny following the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who was brutally beaten by police and died three days later. In a Tuesday hearing from the city council’s Public Safety committee, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn...
actionnews5.com
Fight over finances continues as Memphis in May draws near
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May (MIM) leaders say the organization is fighting for survival. The City’s premiere festival still has not locked down a deal with Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP) to be in Tom Lee Park this year. MRPP requires a lease deposit to cover damage...
Covington Leader
Call reporting armed party at Crestview was prank, superintendent says
The report of an armed party at a Covington elementary school, which prompted lockdowns and a law enforcement response, was a prank, the superintendent said. “We will be making another example out of someone when we find the culprit,” Tipton County Director of Schools Dr. John Combs tweeted after the schools were secured. “Not funny.”
