ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

30+ businesses to attend ‘EmployAbility Job Fair’ in Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Department of Employment Security and the Department of Rehabilitation Services will be hosting the “30+ Ready-to-Hire Business Attending Governer’s EmployAbility Job Fair” in Southaven on Thursday. The event will take place at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located at 980 Stateline Road East....
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

New school brings services, support to Grahamwood neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — School district leaders, students, and parents gathered Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of a new community school in Grahamwood that provides services and support to families. It’s been since 2014 that Belle Forest became the first community school in the Memphis-Shelby County school district. Nearly a decade later, MSCS is ushering […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MSCS unveils two community schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two schools within Memphis Shelby County Schools are now “community schools,” offering free grocery, laundry and computer services. Treadwell Elementary and Middle and Dunbar Elementary Schools unveiled their community centers Thursday morning. Both schools will provide basic necessities to students and their families when needed.
MEMPHIS, TN
wcbi.com

DeSoto County DA candidate asks for another candidate to be disqualified

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A candidate for District Attorney in DeSoto County is asking state Republican leaders to remove a candidate for Northern District Public Service Commissioner from the party’s primary ballot. Attorney Matthew Barton said Mandy Gunasekera should be disqualified from running for the office because she has...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

GMSD hosts career fair for middle schoolers gearing up for high school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Germantown Municipal School District (GMSD) hosted a career fair Wednesday for hundreds of local middle schoolers gearing up for high school. A total of 379 eighth graders from Riverdale and Houston Middle schools met with representatives from all sorts of career fields, including broadcast journalism.
GERMANTOWN, TN
WATN Local Memphis

"It's a slap in the face" | Memphis NAACP calling out proposed TN bill to abolish civilian accountability of Memphis Police

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — There's proposed legislation that could abolish community oversight boards like the Citizen Law Enforcement Review Board, or, CLERB. However, critics say it would undo all the efforts of protesters and what the family of Tyre Nichols has requested –transparency. Memphis NAACP President Van Turner is...
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Olive Branch says no to portable classrooms

Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams is asking the city’s Board of Zoning Adjustment to deny a request by DeSoto County Schools to build portable classrooms at Career Tech East. Adams told the Board of Aldermen at its Feb. 7 meeting that he would be sending a letter to the School Board and Superintendent Cory Uselton informing the district that portable classrooms are not acceptable in 2023 and that they need to invest in building new facilities in Olive Branch.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
Tennessee Tribune

Memphis Resident Discovers Racial Slur on Dorm Door at Middle Tennessee State University

Murfreesboro, Tenn. – A student from Memphis studying at Middle Tennessee State University was disheartened to find a racial slur on her dorm room door last Friday. Kristin Blake revealed that the offensive n-word was written on a whiteboard under a Gossip Girl meme and a large banner celebrating Black History Month, which she and her roommate had put up.
MURFREESBORO, TN
actionnews5.com

USPS temporarily suspends retail window services at White Station facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Effective immediately, the United States Postal Service retail window services at the following facility are temporarily suspended:. P.O. Box services will remain at White Station. P.O. Box Lobby Hours of Operation:. Mon-Fri: 24 Hours. Sat: 24 Hours. Sun: 24 Hours. Retail window services will be available...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby County Clerk gives update on issues the office has faced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Monday, February 7, the Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert gave updates to the County Commissioners on the issues that the office has faced for the past few years. Halbert stated that the team has been experiencing a number of challenges for the last four years....
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Fight over finances continues as Memphis in May draws near

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May (MIM) leaders say the organization is fighting for survival. The City’s premiere festival still has not locked down a deal with Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP) to be in Tom Lee Park this year. MRPP requires a lease deposit to cover damage...
MEMPHIS, TN
Covington Leader

Call reporting armed party at Crestview was prank, superintendent says

The report of an armed party at a Covington elementary school, which prompted lockdowns and a law enforcement response, was a prank, the superintendent said. “We will be making another example out of someone when we find the culprit,” Tipton County Director of Schools Dr. John Combs tweeted after the schools were secured. “Not funny.”
COVINGTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy