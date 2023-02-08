ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, NY

Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Post Trade Deadline Rotation Prediction

Following Thursday's trade deadline Hornets fans can expect a change in Charlotte's rotation. Both Mason Plumlee (29.5mpg) and Jalen McDaniels (26mpg) had logged heavy minutes in the Hornets rotation over the last 10 games, who will replace them?. For center the answer seems clear, Nick Richards and Mark Williams will...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Joel Embiid Questionable For Celtics’ Clash

On Wednesday, the third-seeded Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics in their second head-to-head match this season. Their first meeting was on opening night when the Celtics narrowly beat the Sixers, 126-117, with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown putting up 35 points each helping their team to a strong opening performance.
BOSTON, MA
Tri-City Herald

WATCH: Amari Bailey, Jaylen Clark on UCLA Beating Oregon State

UCLA men's basketball guards Amari Bailey and Jaylen Clark spoke with the media following the Bruins' 62-47 win over Oregon State on Thursday night. Bailey talked about his career night and the importance of high-percentage shots of, while Clark talked about breaking out of his slump and preparing for Saturday's game against Oregon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys ‘Trust’ Coach? CeeDee Lamb ‘Can’t Wait’

FRISCO - "Trust.''. Some of the critics of the Dallas Cowboys, and in particular coach Mike McCarthy, either cannot or will not understand it. But as McCarthy works to take his Dak Prescott-led offense to another level in 2023, having moved on from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, the people who do understand do seem to be fired about about it.
DALLAS, TX

