privatebankerinternational.com
Julius Baer looks to aggressively bolster wealth operations in India
Swiss private bank Julius Baer is planning to accelerate the build-up of its Indian wealth unit, the bank’s local managing director and CEO Umang Papneja told in a Bloomberg TV interview. According to Papneja, India’s wealth sector is currently valued at $600bn with a 12% annual growth rate.
Pengana to offload stake in American asset manager Lizard Investors
Australia-based funds management company Pengana Capital Group has reached a deal to sell its 65% direct equity stake in Lizard Investors for an undisclosed sum. With headquarters in Chicago, Lizard is an asset management firm that offers small to mid-cap equities across the globe. The new deal will be carried...
Eton Solutions to set up global headquarters in Singapore
American family office software provider Eton Solutions has chosen Singapore to establish its global headquarters. The company said that the new headquarters will help it consolidate its access and focus on global markets without depending on resources in North America. However, Eton Solutions will continue to use the Americas as...
Moonfare draws record valuation in an extended Series C round
Moonfare, a global digital private equity investment platform with operations in Singapore and Hong Kong, has set a new high by capping the extension of its Series C funding round at $15m. This raises the total money received in the Series C investment round to more than $130m. Following the...
