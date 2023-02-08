Who is the best point guard in the Big Ten? Evidence will be provided Saturday when Jahmir Young and Maryland host Jalen Pickett and Penn State in College Park, Md. While Young averages 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, Pickett fills the stat sheet to the tune of 17.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO