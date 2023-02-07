Read full article on original website
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerhouse Dividend Stock
Life Storage keeps growing its portfolio and its payouts.
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan warns to prepare for a US debt default and a recession that will drag down corporate earnings
"You hope it doesn't happen, but hope is not a strategy – so you prepare for it," Moynihan told CNN in an interview on Monday.
The stock market rally is about to crumble, and investors should expect zero upside for equities through the end of the year, Goldman Sachs says
The impressive year-to-date rally in the stock market is about to crumble, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank said the S&P 500 has more downside than upside between now and the end of the year due to high valuations and weak earnings growth. "The debt ceiling deadline later this year...
73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks
Want $500 in Passive Income This Year? Invest $10,121 in These 3 Dividend Stocks
Make money while you sleep with these high-yielding dividend stocks.
Wells Fargo to Present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) said today that Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo will present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:35 a.m. ET. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005037/en/ Facade of a Wells Fargo bank branch (Photo: Wells Fargo)
Mirador boosts RIA capabilities with Fusion Financial Partners purchase
Mirador, a fintech outfit based in the US, has concluded the purchase of Fusion Financial Partners, which offers strategic and execution services to the country’s registered investment advisor (RIA) industry. Fusion provides clients diverse services such as vision and strategy development as well as revenue growth tools, succession planning...
A disappointing 2022 has led some Goldman Sachs partners to ask: Is it time for a change at the top?
After a run of missteps, some of Goldman's top executives are considering pitching the board on potentially replacing David Solomon.
Canoe garners $25m investment to boost alternative investment data space
Financial technology firm Canoe Intelligence has received an investment of $25m in a Series B round to enhance the alternative investment data sector. F-Prime Capital led the fundraise, which was also joined by Eight Roads Ventures and other strategic investors. Canoe plans to use the new investment to further grow...
Metlife Investment Management to buy Raven Capital Management
MetLife Investment Management (MIM) has signed a definitive deal to purchase US-based alternative investment company Raven Capital Management for an undisclosed sum. Raven, which currently makes investments in the private credit space, specialises in primary origination, underwriting as well as implementation and management of middle market direct asset-driven investments. Until...
Best Dividend ETFs of 2023
Stocks that pay quarterly dividends can help protect your portfolio from rocky markets—and inflation.
Deutsche Bank Eyeing Up Crypto Investments in Effort To Revamp Growth: Report
Financial giant Deutsche Bank’s asset management arm is reportedly considering making investments in the crypto industry to speed up its growth after global markets fell last year. According to a new Bloomberg report, the German banking giant’s DWS Group is already in discussions to invest in two Germany-based crypto...
Forget ChatGPT — an AI-driven investment fund powered by IBM's Watson supercomputer is quietly beating the market by nearly 100%
The $102 million AI Powered Equity ETF is up 11% so far this year, while the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index is up 5.67%.
Bear Market Provides Growth Opportunities: Deutsche Bank to Invest in 2 Crypto Companies
DWS Group wants to use the investment to restore investors’ confidence after probes by authorities over greenwashing allegations. Deutsche Bank AG’s asset management arm, DWS Group, is currently in talks with two German cryptocurrency firms over minority stake acquisitions. The investment is part of DWS’s efforts to revive...
Scotiabank launches new AI-powered investment management tool
Scotiabank has launched a new tool, called Scotia Smart Investor, to give clients more control over their investments. The Canadian lender has launched the new tool through Advice+, a platform that combines AI-powered recommendations and personalized advice in real-time. Scotia Smart Investor has been launched through Scotia Securities, the affiliated...
Evelyn Partners buys chartered accountants and tax firm Leathers
Wealth management firm Evelyn Partners has purchased Leathers, which specialises in chartered accountants and tax planning, for an undisclosed sum. Established in 1990 by Michael Leather, the acquired entity provides high net worth individuals, families, business owners and corporates, with personal and business tax planning, succession strategies along with property and business structuring advices.
European shares fall as strong U.S. data stokes rate hike jitters
Feb 6 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, as fears that the global interest rate-hiking cycle could persist for longer than previously expected weighed on rate-sensitive technology and real estate shares.
2 Excellent Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Never Sell
Pfizer is an innovative drugmaker on the verge of significantly expanding its lineup of medicines. Apple is looking at lucrative opportunities to monetize its huge and growing installed base. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Arab Bank (Switzerland) and InvestGlass partner on solutions
Arab Bank (Switzerland) and InvestGlass have partnered on a sovereign cloud solution that provides a variety of automated options. The bank will utilise the Swiss InvestGlass SA solution, improving the client experience while pioneering future customer-centric technology. Without jeopardising security, privacy, or the personal relationship of the consumer, this bespoke,...
