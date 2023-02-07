ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
Motley Fool

73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
The Associated Press

Wells Fargo to Present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) said today that Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo will present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:35 a.m. ET. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005037/en/ Facade of a Wells Fargo bank branch (Photo: Wells Fargo)
CALIFORNIA STATE
privatebankerinternational.com

Mirador boosts RIA capabilities with Fusion Financial Partners purchase

Mirador, a fintech outfit based in the US, has concluded the purchase of Fusion Financial Partners, which offers strategic and execution services to the country’s registered investment advisor (RIA) industry. Fusion provides clients diverse services such as vision and strategy development as well as revenue growth tools, succession planning...
privatebankerinternational.com

Canoe garners $25m investment to boost alternative investment data space

Financial technology firm Canoe Intelligence has received an investment of $25m in a Series B round to enhance the alternative investment data sector. F-Prime Capital led the fundraise, which was also joined by Eight Roads Ventures and other strategic investors. Canoe plans to use the new investment to further grow...
privatebankerinternational.com

Metlife Investment Management to buy Raven Capital Management

MetLife Investment Management (MIM) has signed a definitive deal to purchase US-based alternative investment company Raven Capital Management for an undisclosed sum. Raven, which currently makes investments in the private credit space, specialises in primary origination, underwriting as well as implementation and management of middle market direct asset-driven investments. Until...
dailyhodl.com

Deutsche Bank Eyeing Up Crypto Investments in Effort To Revamp Growth: Report

Financial giant Deutsche Bank’s asset management arm is reportedly considering making investments in the crypto industry to speed up its growth after global markets fell last year. According to a new Bloomberg report, the German banking giant’s DWS Group is already in discussions to invest in two Germany-based crypto...
cryptopotato.com

Bear Market Provides Growth Opportunities: Deutsche Bank to Invest in 2 Crypto Companies

DWS Group wants to use the investment to restore investors’ confidence after probes by authorities over greenwashing allegations. Deutsche Bank AG’s asset management arm, DWS Group, is currently in talks with two German cryptocurrency firms over minority stake acquisitions. The investment is part of DWS’s efforts to revive...
privatebankerinternational.com

Scotiabank launches new AI-powered investment management tool

Scotiabank has launched a new tool, called Scotia Smart Investor, to give clients more control over their investments. The Canadian lender has launched the new tool through Advice+, a platform that combines AI-powered recommendations and personalized advice in real-time. Scotia Smart Investor has been launched through Scotia Securities, the affiliated...
privatebankerinternational.com

Evelyn Partners buys chartered accountants and tax firm Leathers

Wealth management firm Evelyn Partners has purchased Leathers, which specialises in chartered accountants and tax planning, for an undisclosed sum. Established in 1990 by Michael Leather, the acquired entity provides high net worth individuals, families, business owners and corporates, with personal and business tax planning, succession strategies along with property and business structuring advices.
Motley Fool

2 Excellent Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Never Sell

Pfizer is an innovative drugmaker on the verge of significantly expanding its lineup of medicines. Apple is looking at lucrative opportunities to monetize its huge and growing installed base. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
privatebankerinternational.com

Arab Bank (Switzerland) and InvestGlass partner on solutions

Arab Bank (Switzerland) and InvestGlass have partnered on a sovereign cloud solution that provides a variety of automated options. The bank will utilise the Swiss InvestGlass SA solution, improving the client experience while pioneering future customer-centric technology. Without jeopardising security, privacy, or the personal relationship of the consumer, this bespoke,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy