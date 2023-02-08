LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP)Tucker Richardson had 19 points in Colgate’s 76-56 victory against Bucknell on Saturday. Richardson also had five steals for the Raiders (19-8, 13-1 Patriot League). Keegan Records added 17 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had three blocks.

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO