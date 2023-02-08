ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland wins 10th straight at home, beats Penn State 74-68

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)Hakim Hart scored 15 of his season-high 23 points in the second half and Maryland pulled away from Penn State late to earn a 74-68 win Saturday and remain undefeated at home in Big Ten play. The Terrapins improved to 13-1 at home, with their lone loss...
Richardson scores 19 as Colgate defeats Bucknell 76-56

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP)Tucker Richardson had 19 points in Colgate’s 76-56 victory against Bucknell on Saturday. Richardson also had five steals for the Raiders (19-8, 13-1 Patriot League). Keegan Records added 17 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had three blocks.
