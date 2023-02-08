ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
MySanAntonio

What Tony Romo Is Looking Forward to in Super Bowl LVII

When Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kicks off in Phoenix on Sunday, star CBS broadcaster Tony Romo will be watching on his couch just like most of America because this year’s edition of the game is airing on Fox. Joining Romo, who won’t...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MySanAntonio

The Eagles took a chance on Andy Reid long before he was Andy Reid

PHOENIX - During the first few years of Jeffrey Lurie's ownership tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles, he would sit with Andy Reid at the NFL scouting combine at the behest of Mike Holmgren, then the coach of the Green Bay Packers and Reid's boss. Lurie also heard good things about Reid from other coaches with Packers ties, such as Ray Rhodes and Jon Gruden.
GARRETT, PA
MySanAntonio

AP source: 49ers QB Purdy to undergo surgery Feb. 22

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will undergo surgery on his injured elbow later this month and should be fully recovered by training camp. A person familiar with the decision said Purdy will undergo the surgery on Feb. 22 to repair the torn ligament in his right elbow. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team didn't announce the decision.
AUGUST, CA
MySanAntonio

SEC divides $721.8M in total revenue among schools

The Southeastern Conference says it distributed an average of $49.9 million to its 14 member schools for the fiscal year that ended last August. Commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday the league divided $721.8 million of total revenue among its members. That included $698.5 million distributed by the league office and $23.3 million retained by schools for travel and other bowl-related expenses. The amounts were from the 2021-22 fiscal year which ended August 31.

