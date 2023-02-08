ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belchertown, MA

MassLive.com

Hunter finds remains of Westfield man missing since 2019 in Stanley Park

WESTFIELD — The partial remains of a Westfield man missing since late 2019 were discovered in Stanley Park this weekend after a hunter alerted state police. After a hunter on Saturday reported discovering human bones, Westfield Police and Massachusetts State Police located the remains deep in Stanley Park on Tuesday and determined them to be of Timothy Kolendo, missing since November 2019, when he was 53 years old.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Common Capital, honored by the Small Business Administration, looks for another record year as one borrower renovates in Holyoke

HOLYOKE — Chris Elliott grew up here and dreamt of returning his and his wife Cristie’s business — Elliott Fire Sprinkler Systems — to the city. It was a desire fueled in part by watching magnificent old buildings in Holyoke’s downtown, perfect new locations and perfect candidates for rehabilitation, fall into disrepair.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Mild winter temperatures has golfers hitting local courses

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Of all sports, one that hundreds in western Massachusetts have been doing this winter is golf and the mild temperatures, including the ones we saw on Friday, have played a big role. It may still be winter, but it might as well be spring already. It...
WESTFIELD, MA
