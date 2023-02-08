Read full article on original website
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
Police accuse Luis Ruiz of Springfield of robbing banks in Longmeadow, East Longmeadow
Longmeadow and East Longmeadow police worked together to identify and arrest a Springfield man in connection with bank robberies that occurred days apart in each town, according to the Longmeadow Police Department. Luis Ruiz, 43, is facing two counts of armed robbery while masked in connection with the robberies of...
Narrow dirt road has Westfield Planning Board questioning subdivision plan
WESTFIELD — Rob Levesque of R. Levesque Associates spoke to the Plannng Board this week on behalf of Nancy Pasquini, applicant and property owner who is seeking to create a three-lot residential definitive subdivision on property on Dox Road, a private dirt and gravel road in Westfield. Levesque said...
Southwick High dedicates guidance offices to late longtime counselor, elected official
SOUTHWICK — Exactly one year after his death, the Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District dedicated the Southwick Regional School guidance counseling office suite to the late George LeBlanc, in front of dozens of people Thursday afternoon. LeBlanc died one year ago on Feb. 9, 2022, a little less than three...
Holyoke’s Hazen Paper continues adding deeper dimension to Super Bowl program
HOLYOKE — Tilt the official Super Bowl LVII program in the sun and the mountains of Arizona, the cacti and distinctive desert-dwelling birds and Native peoples of the state pop up from the paper and sparkle. That’s the work of Holyoke’s Hazen Paper Co., a 98-year-old family-owned company that...
West Springfield St. Patrick’s Parade Committee hosts celebrity bartending event
St . Patrick's Day is about 5 weeks away and a Hampden County town is getting ready for its festivities next month.
Hunter finds remains of Westfield man missing since 2019 in Stanley Park
WESTFIELD — The partial remains of a Westfield man missing since late 2019 were discovered in Stanley Park this weekend after a hunter alerted state police. After a hunter on Saturday reported discovering human bones, Westfield Police and Massachusetts State Police located the remains deep in Stanley Park on Tuesday and determined them to be of Timothy Kolendo, missing since November 2019, when he was 53 years old.
Common Capital, honored by the Small Business Administration, looks for another record year as one borrower renovates in Holyoke
HOLYOKE — Chris Elliott grew up here and dreamt of returning his and his wife Cristie’s business — Elliott Fire Sprinkler Systems — to the city. It was a desire fueled in part by watching magnificent old buildings in Holyoke’s downtown, perfect new locations and perfect candidates for rehabilitation, fall into disrepair.
Worcester hit 56 degrees on Friday, breaking same-day record from 1909
Worcester broke a 114-year-old record on Friday as abnormally high temperatures for February reached 56 degrees. In its Friday forecast, the National Weather Service repeatedly noted that temperatures across New England could break past records. On Feb. 10, 1909, the high in Worcester hit 55 degrees. Wind speeds hit 33...
Mild winter temperatures has golfers hitting local courses
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Of all sports, one that hundreds in western Massachusetts have been doing this winter is golf and the mild temperatures, including the ones we saw on Friday, have played a big role. It may still be winter, but it might as well be spring already. It...
