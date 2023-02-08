Read full article on original website
arlnow.com
APS transitioning to new grading style but many parents are giving it poor marks
Over the last seven years, Arlington Public Schools has transitioned more than a dozen elementary schools to a different style of grading, with more on the way next year. The schools system says the goal is to get away from simplistic letter grades and to better describe student progress toward mastering standards — without encouraging unhealthy levels of competition among students.
arlnow.com
Morning Notes
Reparations Instead of Missing Middle? — “Arlington residents and their descendants who were harmed by past housing policy decisions could see greater benefits from a reparations program than from a policy that calls for simply increasing the number of housing units in the county, according to an opponent of the county’s Missing Middle housing plan. Arlington County could consider establishing a program of reparations through its housing policy, featuring down-payment assistance to these residents, said Jim Schulman, executive director of the Alliance for Regional Cooperation.” [Patch]
arlnow.com
Arlington is one of the safest localities in America, new study suggests
Arlington County is one of the top 15 safest “cities” in the United States, according to a new set of rankings. The number crunchers at SmartAsset looked at violent and property crime rates, as well as rates of vehicle-related deaths, drug-related deaths and excessive drinking. They ranked Arlington at No. 11, below No. 10 Yonkers, New York, No. 6 Alexandria and No. 1 Frisco, Texas, among others.
WTOP
Nasty norovirus making kids, teens sick in DC region
Having a Super Bowl party this weekend? Well, hosts may want to reconsider. Fairfax County, Virginia’s health department warned that the norovirus is hitting the D.C. region hard, and it’s making kids very sick. The gastrointestinal virus, which usually lasts one to three days, is most commonly spread...
arlnow.com
UPDATE: Arlington 911 problems resolved, officials say
Update at 2:30 p.m. — The issues have been resolved, Arlington County authorities say. Alexandria also experienced the same problems. Earlier: Arlington County “is experiencing technical difficulties with calls placed to 9-1-1,” according to an Arlington Alert notification. “Please report emergencies by texting to 9-1-1,” the county...
alxnow.com
Alexandria Women for Good donates $6,720 to Alexandria’s Community Lodgings
Alexandria Women for Good donated $6,720 to Alexandria’s Community Lodgings from their first donation cycle! They toured one of the learning centers, met some of the staff and kids, and handed over a big check. Alexandria Women for Good is a newly formed local Grapevine Giving Circle composed of...
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County looking to hire new teachers
Fairfax County Public Schools is looking to hire new teachers at a job fair this Saturday. Ahead of the event, FOX 5 photojournalist Nelson Jones is introducing us to four current educators.
popville.com
Mayor Bowser Officially Opens New Brookland Grove Townhome Community
The first residents accepted their key from the Mayor. Get yours soon!. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon to open Tri Pointe Homes’ Brookland Grove community earlier this month before an audience of city council members, Tri Pointe officials, and the first two residents of the 60-dwelling development who were pleased to receive the ceremonial house key from the mayor.
Inside Nova
Belmont Bay spat between developer, homeowners continues
The Belmont Bay Homeowners Association claims the company behind the proposed expansion of development along the Occoquan River is retaliating over its opposition to the project. The association has been strongly opposed to the Caruthers Cos.’s plans for the development tucked behind the Woodbridge Virginia Railway Express station since they...
arlnow.com
Most and least expensive condos sold in Arlington (Jan-Feb 2023)
This past week saw 13 homes sold in Arlington. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $305,000 while the most expensive was $4,250,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 59 condos were sold. Let’s take a look at some of...
arlnow.com
Plans to redevelop bank on Columbia Pike clear Planning Commission, head to County Board
A residential redevelopment planned for a four-story office building, bank drive-thru and parking lot on Columbia Pike is now heading to the Arlington County Board. On Monday night, the Planning Commission unanimously voted its approval for a project that would tear down the Bank of America building at 3401 Columbia Pike, at the northwest corner of S. Glebe Road and the Pike, next to the Wendy’s. It will now head to the Arlington County Board, which is slated to consider the project at its meeting next Saturday, Feb. 18.
arlnow.com
County Board to consider hiking fees for weeds, overgrown lawns and vegetation
Arlington is poised to take a proverbial weed whacker to commercial properties with overgrown lawns and all properties with obstructive vegetation. Last month, a proposal to change the ordinance pertaining to the condition of private properties was added to the Arlington County Board’s agenda but was subsequently removed because the proposal needed additional technical work, says Dept. of Community Planning, Housing and Development spokeswoman Erika Moore.
NBC Washington
Cracks Visible on Frederick Douglass Bridge Arches
D.C.'s newest bridge is beginning to show cracks. The Frederick Douglass Bridge in Southeast D.C., which opened in September 2021, has visible cracks on nearly all of its arches. The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) has classified these as “microcracks," but some residents remain concerned. When on the bridge,...
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Bank robber in construction hat hits Truist branch in Dumfries
Police are investigating a Thursday morning bank robbery outside Dumfries. The robber walked in to the Truist Bank at 16541 River Ridge Blvd. at 10:07 a.m., passed a note and took money. No weapon seen and no injuries reported, police said. The robber was black, about 40 years old, 5...
theburn.com
Paris Baguette coming to new Herndon retail center
Paris Baguette — the popular fast-casual restaurant serving French-style sandwiches, fresh baked bread, pastries and desserts — is opening a new location in Herndon, just off State Road 267. The Burn has learned that Paris Baguette has signed on for a 3,800 s.f. spot at the Arrowbrook Centre...
Fairfax County’s COVID-19 emergency is ending in March. What will it affect?
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County announced on Tuesday that their local emergency for COVID-19 — which has been in place since March 2020 — will come to an end on March 1. This emergency declaration helped the county authorize aid and funding to “mitigate the effects of COVID-19.” The Declaration of […]
arlnow.com
Local Farmers Market Workers Vote to Unionize
Today, workers at the Washington, DC-based nonprofit FRESHFARM voted to unionize with United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 400. The workers organizing committee released the following statement:. “We are excited to announce that FRESHFARM has unionized! With our union, we will have a greater voice in the workplace and...
Valley Health closes three more fitness centers
WINCHESTER, Va. -- Valley Health has announced the permanent closure of three more fitness centers, effective February 1, 2023. In a written statement, the health care system cited “unprecedented financial challenges related to the effects and aftereffects of the pandemic” as the reason for the closures of facilities in Front Royal, Woodstock, and Berkeley Springs, WV. These fitness centers once provided the use of state-of-the-art professional equipment, fitness classes, personal training and massage.
Augusta Free Press
Six Virginia localities receive Infrastructure Act funding to improve traffic safety
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in November 2021 is making road safety improvements possible in several Virginia localities. Through the United States Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets For All initiative, the town of Culpeper will receive $160,000. According to U.S. Rep....
tysonstoday.com
Vienna to be Featured on Public Television
The Town of Vienna will soon find itself in the national spotlight when it is featured in the acclaimed PBS house-hunting series, “If You Lived Here.” Mayor Linda Colbert was among those interviewed for the episode when the production crew visited Vienna in May 2022. The episode featuring Vienna will air on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. on WETA PBS (Channel 26) and at 8 p.m. on WETA Metro. The production can also be streamed with the free PBS app.
