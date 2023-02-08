Effective: 2023-02-11 09:47:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River at Burtons Ferry. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, flooding of some adjacent agricultural lands occurs. Most boat ramps along the river are unusable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 845 AM EST Saturday, the stage was 14.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Sunday afternoon and continue rising to 15.6 feet Thursday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

SCREVEN COUNTY, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO