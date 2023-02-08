Effective: 2023-02-13 06:24:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-16 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=ilm . The next statement will be issued by this evening. Target Area: Darlington; Florence The National Weather Service in Wilmington NC has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in South Carolina Black Creek At Quinby affecting Florence and Darlington Counties. For the Black Creek...including Quinby, Black Creek Nr Hartsville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM EARLY MONDAY MORNING TO WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black Creek At Quinby. * WHEN...From early Monday morning to Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 11.5 feet, Floodwaters spill over into yards of all residences on Creekside Drive. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM EST Saturday the stage was 6.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday morning to a crest of 11.8 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO