ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds and Nicole Pantenburg finalize their divorce after calling it quits in 2021

By Sonia Horon For Dailymail.Com and Kevin Kayhart For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Kenny Edmonds, better known to fans as Babyface, and his now-former wife Nicole Pantenburg have finalized their divorce.

Edmonds, 64, and Patenburg, 50, called it quits in 2021, after just over seven years of marriage.

The duo were also granted joint custody of their 14-year-old daughter Peyton Nicole, as per documents obtained by People .

'In exercising joint legal custody, the parties shall equally share in the responsibility and the right to make decisions concerning Peyton's health, education and welfare and shall discuss and make good faith efforts to mutually agree, and shall agree or obtain a prior court order in the event they are unable to agree, upon such matters,' the documents read.

The two also agreed on child and spousal support. Edmonds will pay Pantenburg $37,500 monthly until 2027. The payments will begin when he 'vacates the former family residence.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jFMmO_0kfsIjen00

The singer has happily moved on, and over the weekend he and his girlfriend Rika Tischendorf made their red-carpet debut as a couple during the 2023 Grammys in Los Angeles.

Rika looked incredible in a form-sitting silver sequin gown and matching clutch, with her blonde tresses cascading down in waves.

Meanwhile the musician rocked a shimmery black jacket that was halfway unzipped, along with a cuban chain and black shades.

Edmonds and Patenburg announced their split in July of 2021 with a joint statement, where they made sure to point out their mutual respect for one another and that their top priority is their daughter.

'After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage. We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being,' they wrote in a statement.

They ended the statement, issued to The Blast , by asking for 'personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we navigate these new steps as a family.'

Babyface also listed his luxury five-bedroom estate on the market shortly after splitting from Pantenburg.

Babyface first started dating Pantenburg when she was one of his backup dancers in 2007. The California native has also been a personal friend and backup dancer to pop superstar Janet Jackson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N7Qbx_0kfsIjen00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=098tyj_0kfsIjen00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AJVSA_0kfsIjen00

The pair ended up getting married in 2007 and welcomed their daughter to the world the following year.

The Edmonds’ wedding ceremony was a lavish event that included such famous guests as Oprah Winfrey and singer-songwriter Carole B. Sager.

Babyface (born Kenneth Brian Edmonds) was previously married to Tracey Edmonds (born Tracey Elaine McQuarn) for 13-years, from 1992 to 2005, and they share two sons, Brandon and Dylan.

When the television producer and personality filed for divorce with the Los Angeles County Superior Court, she cited 'irreconcilable differences'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GKKES_0kfsIjen00

Dubbed 'Babyface' because of his youthful looks in his early years by Parliament-Funkadelic legend Bootsy Collins, the Indiana native has written and produced over 26 number one R&B hits and has won 12 Grammy Awards during his career.

Some of the high-profile artists his has worked with over the years include Michael Jackson, Bobby Brown, Patti LaBelle, Mariah Carey, Madonna, Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan, Diana Ross, Beyoncé, Toni Braxton, Bruno Mars, Lil Wayne, Céline Dion, Faith Evans, Sheena Easton, and many others.

In 2013, Babyface produced most of the songs for Ariana Grande's debut album, Yours Truly, including the second single, Baby I.

His last studio album, Girls Night Out, was released in October of 2021, and is his ninth solo album.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vhuhT_0kfsIjen00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aPGsO_0kfsIjen00

Comments / 5

Related
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Dances With Twins Moroccan & Monroe In TikTok After Ex Mariah Carey Allegedly Wants To Be Kids' 'Primary Caregiver'

Even though Nick Cannon has plenty of children to look after — he is the father of 12 kids — he took some time to be with his eldest kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey, as of late. In a new TikTok video, the trio were seen dancing to Chris Brown's hit song "Run It!" "Blooper #fyp #funny #fail #blooper," the caption read. Another video showed Monroe and Cannon doing a routine. "We petty!" the caption read. As OK! previously reported, Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016, is not happy...
People

Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know

Jamie Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne and Anelise Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad. The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter,...
People

MAFS: Kirsten and Shaq's Marriage Off to Bumpy Start After He Delays Honeymoon for a Research Conference

"We have to go to the research presentation first while all the other couples are in Jamaica having the time of their life," Kirsten says in an exclusive sneak peek of Married at First Sight There is already trouble for Kirsten and Shaq before they make it to paradise. In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight, Kirsten is upset to find out that her husband has delayed their honeymoon in order to attend a research conference. "I'm still in school and I have a research conference this week...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Soap Hub

What Will Michael and Willow Name Their Baby?

Baby Girl Tait-Corinthos is finally here on General Hospital! Doesn't it feel like Willow has been pregnant...forever? It looked like she might not be around to name her daughter but luckily for all -- she survived.
People

Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'

Broadway's McKinley Belcher III married his longtime boyfriend in a stunning New Jersey wedding after celebrating four years together McKinley Belcher III has said "I do!" The Broadway actor, 38, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Antique Loft, a 4000 square foot rooftop in downtown Hoboken, the same day they celebrated their 4-year anniversary after connecting on Instagram in the latter part of 2018. "It means everything!" raved Belcher...
HOBOKEN, NJ
StyleCaster

Marc Anthony & His New Wife Have a 31-Year Age Gap—Meet His 3 Other Wives, Including J-Lo

After nearly a year of being engaged, many “Vivir Mi Vida” fans are wondering: Who is Marc Anthony’s wife?  The 53-year-old singer and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira married on January 28, 2023 according to Hola! Guests who attended the wedding in Miami included David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi, according to the outlet. Miami mayor Francis X. Suarez officiated. Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis and Anthony’s brother, Bigram Zayas served as witnesses. The 23-year-old bride wore a wedding dress designed by Galia Lahav, and had “beautiful lace details and a long and voluminous tail.” The “Vivir...
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper

Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
UTAH STATE
People

Lauren London Admits She and Jonah Hill May Not Be the Most Believable Couple in You People

“Why would these two people really like each other… they're from two totally different worlds?” she admitted in a interview with Harper’s Bazaar published Wednesday Lauren London is getting real about coupling up with Jonah Hill in her Netflix film, You People.  The movie stars London and Hill as couple trying to unite their families — played by Eddie Murphy and Nia Long, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny — before they walk down the aisle, to hilarious results. Fans have embraced the comedy, which is currently holding...
HipHopDX.com

Ray J Goes Off On Tyrese For Telling Eddie Murphy To “Move On” After Will Smith Joke

Ray J has taken aim at Tyrese Gibson for calling out Eddie Murphy, who made a joke referencing the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap at this year’s Golden Globes. On Thursday (January 12), the “One Wish” singer issued a response in the comment section of TheJasmineBrand’s repost of Tyrese defending Smith. Tyrese had posted a picture of himself and Will embracing and called for everyone to move on from the incident.
Shine My Crown

Janelle Monáe Finally Opens Up About Coming Out as Nonbinary

Janelle Monáe was applauded for coming out as nonbinary last year, but hasn’t divulged further since then. Now, she’s finally opening up about her gender identity. “I’m not this arrogant person that thinks that I have all the answers,” the Primetime star explained during an episode of The Jess Cagle Show.
musictimes.com

Bobby Brown Now 2023 : Age, Net Worth, Musician Lost Two of His Children In Addition to Losing Ex-Wife, Whitney Houston

Bobby Brown is probably reminscing the existence of the dear loved ones that he lost today on his birthday-his two children, Bobby Jr. and Bobbi Kristina Brown, and ex-wife, legendary singer, Whitney Houston. According to a July 2022 article published on Sportskeeda, Brown resumed his TV career by starring in his reality series, "Bobby Brown: Every Little Step." The series gives audiences a glimpse of the daily life in the Brown household, according to the same article published on Sportskeeda.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

728K+
Followers
78K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy