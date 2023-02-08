ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, AR

El Dorado School District hires Chris Hill as new head football coach

By Aysha Decuir
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cUdKP_0kfsIUMm00

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, the El Dorado School Board met for a special-called meeting to vote on hiring Chris Hill as the new head football coach for El Dorado Schools. Hill’s vast knowledge and experience with high school, college, and out-of-state coaching will be beneficial to El Dorado.

Hill is a 1991 graduate of Harding University with a bachelor’s degree in physical education. Hill also obtained a Master’s in Educational Leadership from Harding University in 2005. He is originally from Morrilton, Arkansas, and has been married to his wife, Elaine, for 29 years. Together, he and his wife share two daughters, Tristen and Jaden.

With his years of experience, awards, and the success of the previous teams he has coached, Hill is a decorated coach. Hill believes that the success of a team is dependent on discipline, camaraderie, and self-control.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M3pvt_0kfsIUMm00

I think El Dorado is one of the premier jobs in the state and I’m thrilled for the opportunity. The rich tradition of Wildcat football, outstanding community support, and awesome facilities make it a great place to live and work. I look forward to meeting the student-athletes, faculty, and staff and being part of the El Dorado community.

Chris Hill

Hill was one of the three top candidates for the coaching position. Once the list of 10 potential coaches was narrowed down to three, the top candidates were interviewed. After Hill’s interview, along with the other candidates, the decision was unanimous amongst the interview panel to appoint Chris Hill as head football coach of El Dorado High School.

We talked to coaches at both the high school and college level from Texas, Oklahoma, Georgia, and Mississippi, as well as Arkansas, and we felt like Coach Hill was the best fit for our program and community.

Athletic Director Phillip Landsell

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
magnoliareporter.com

SAU-Tech honors Fred Lilly Sr.

Fred Lilly Sr. has been named the February 2023 Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero at Southern Arkansas University-Tech. Lilly was born on May 4, 1956 in Camden to Mayfield “Jack” and Evelyn T. Lilly. Lilly has spent his entire 42–year career as a teacher, coach, and administrator at his alma mater – Camden Fairview School District.
CAMDEN, AR
KNOE TV8

Former teachers react to latest Arkansas education proposal in Lincoln Parish

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Retired Educators, a division of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association, held a town hall meeting Thursday afternoon. The meeting took place on Feb. 9, 2023, at the Lincoln Parish Library Events Center, where elected officials, retired teachers and leaders in education listened to LA State Senator Jay Morris’s outlook for the upcoming legislative session.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

El Dorado School District to host 2023 Parent-Teacher Conferences

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, the El Dorado School District will host Parent-Teacher Conferences beginning at 12 PM and lasting until 6 PM. Students will be excused from school that day to allow teachers and parents the opportunity to meet with one another. The conferences will allow parents and guardians to […]
EL DORADO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Lady Techsters defeat FIU Panthers 76-65

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Tech Women’s basketball team returned back to action Thursday when they faced off against the Florida International University Panthers. La Tech ran the scoreboard up in the first half leading 37-19 before halftime, inside the Thomas Assembly Center. La Tech would continue to hold the lead and defeat FIU 76-65 […]
MIAMI, FL
magnoliareporter.com

Former Victory Lumber in Camden reopens as Camden Timbers sawmill

Astara Capital Partners officially celebrated on Friday the opening of the Camden Timbers sawmill. The site in Camden is the former Victory Lumber LLC, a Southern Yellow Pine sawmill. “Astara is proud to invest in American manufacturing companies, and today’s ceremony highlights the wonderful team at Camden Timbers and its...
CAMDEN, AR
MyArkLaMiss

3rd Annual Cajun Collision Tournament to take place from February 9th to February 12th in Sterlington

STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Discover Monroe-West Monroe has announced information for the 3rd Annual Cajun Collision Tournament. The tournament will be held from February 9, 2023, through February 12, 2023, at the Sterlington Sports Complex in Sterlington, La. NBC 10 has learned that the tournament is projected to bring over $270,000 to Ouachita Parish. 20 […]
STERLINGTON, LA
talkbusiness.net

New York firm, Governor open south Arkansas sawmill, 50 jobs expected

Officials with Astara Capital Partners, Gov. Sarah Sanders, and other state and local leaders marked the opening of the Camden Timbers sawmill Friday (Feb. 10) in Camden. Camden Timbers will create more than 50 jobs in the south Arkansas region. The company expects the sawmill to produce more than 50...
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Tech Biomedical Engineering student earns prestigious award

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A Biomedical Engineering student from Louisiana Tech University overcomes a medical disability and earns a prestigious scholarship to keep pursuing her dreams. 21-year-old Catherine Lacey was born with a flexible flatfoot deformity that didn’t allow her to walk or run. Now, thanks to surgery and science, she says she discovered her […]
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Officials lift school lockdown placed on Riverbend Elementary School; suspect still on the run

UPDATE: As of 10:50 AM, the lockdown placed on Riverbend Elementary School has been lifted. Authorities are still searching for the suspect, who is reportedly wanted for drug-related offenses. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, February 10, 2023, Riverbend Elementary School was placed on lockdown due to deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe Police Department is now hiring

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is searching for new police officers. Applicants can turn in their resumes at 2301 North 7th Street in West Monroe, La. According to officials, there is a $5,000 hiring bonus and the application deadline is March 1, 2023. For more information, call 318-397-6745.
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Questions arise in LPSB plan to consolidate local elementary schools

Tensions were high at Tuesday night’s Lincoln Parish School Board meeting as the board considered a motion adopting a proposed Capital Improvement Plan for Ruston School District No. 1. By the end of the night, the motion was passed 7-4, but it didn’t come without much debate throughout the...
RUSTON, LA
myarklamiss.com

Inflation affects South Arkansas resident’s Valentine’s Day plans

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Valentine’s Day is typically a big holiday for families to spend money on flowers, gifts, or a romantic dinner for their loved ones. With inflation continuing the surge in the United States, many people are looking to spend less or change their plans this holiday.
EL DORADO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

70K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy