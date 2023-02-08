El Dorado School District hires Chris Hill as new head football coach

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, the El Dorado School Board met for a special-called meeting to vote on hiring Chris Hill as the new head football coach for El Dorado Schools. Hill’s vast knowledge and experience with high school, college, and out-of-state coaching will be beneficial to El Dorado.

Hill is a 1991 graduate of Harding University with a bachelor’s degree in physical education. Hill also obtained a Master’s in Educational Leadership from Harding University in 2005. He is originally from Morrilton, Arkansas, and has been married to his wife, Elaine, for 29 years. Together, he and his wife share two daughters, Tristen and Jaden.

With his years of experience, awards, and the success of the previous teams he has coached, Hill is a decorated coach. Hill believes that the success of a team is dependent on discipline, camaraderie, and self-control.

I think El Dorado is one of the premier jobs in the state and I’m thrilled for the opportunity. The rich tradition of Wildcat football, outstanding community support, and awesome facilities make it a great place to live and work. I look forward to meeting the student-athletes, faculty, and staff and being part of the El Dorado community. Chris Hill

Hill was one of the three top candidates for the coaching position. Once the list of 10 potential coaches was narrowed down to three, the top candidates were interviewed. After Hill’s interview, along with the other candidates, the decision was unanimous amongst the interview panel to appoint Chris Hill as head football coach of El Dorado High School.