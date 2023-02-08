Read full article on original website
The Earth is spinning faster than ever and scientists are worried
Last year in 2022, the planet Earth set a series of records. First, on June 29, 2022, the planet recorded its shortest solar day by completing its rotation in 1.50 milliseconds less than 24 hours.
NASA Images Reveal Huge Entrance Leading inside The Moon (VIDEO)
A grand anomaly has recently been detected on the lunar surface, and it strongly resembles the entrance to a hollow place, inside the Moon. On December 21, 1968, NASA’s Apollo 8 mission took flight toward Earth’s natural satellite – the Moon. The event marked a historic moment for humanity, as it carried the first humans out of Earth’s orbit, and into the Moon’s. The mission, led by Commander Frank Borman, Command Module pilot James Lovell, and Lunar Module Pilot William Anders, became the first human mission to see and also photograph the far side of the Moon.
Scientists Discover Hidden Zone of Earth 100 Miles Beneath Surface
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered a hidden layer of partly molten rock located about 100 miles under Earth’s surface that may resolve long-standing mysteries about the movements of tectonic plates, reports a new study. Previous studies have revealed...
Jupiter has too many moons and there’s a bear on Mars: This Week in Outer Space
They say space is the place — and there’s a whole lot going on out there. Here’s what you may have missed this week in outer space. Early in the week, the internet was ablaze over an image captured by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter that bears a striking resemblance to a bear.
Astronomers discover 12 more moons around Jupiter
(CNN) — Jupiter already reigns as king of the planets — it’s the largest one in our solar system. And now, the gas giant has the most known moons, too. Astronomers have observed 12 additional moons orbiting Jupiter, bringing its total number of confirmed moons to 92.
Scientists discover the best locations to survive a nuclear winter
When considering where best to ride out an apocalyptic nuclear winter, hedge your bets on the Southern Hemisphere.That was the main takeaway from a study published this week which found that a handful of island nations, mostly south of the equator, have the highest potential of continued food production after a severe sun-reducing catastrophe.The study, conducted by the University of Otago and Adapt Research in New Zealand, explored how several sunlight-reducing scenarios like nuclear war, super volcano eruptions or asteroid impacts would effect global agriculture.By analyzing crop models under “nuclear winter” conditions, estimates of food calorie supply and an...
Part of The Sun Has Broken Off And Formed a Vortex… What The Heck Is Going on?
For all that the Sun is a ubiquitous and vital part of our lives, a lot about it remains baffling. And now it's done something decidedly peculiar. Material from a filament of plasma erupting from the Sun's surface broke away and appeared to form a crown-like vortex over the solar north pole.
Jupiter now has the most moons in the solar system, beating Saturn thanks to 12 newfound satellites
Jupiter now boasts the largest number of moons orbiting it after scientists discovered another 12 moons, bringing the behemoth's total up to 92.
Astronomers Discovered an Exoplanet 752 Times Greater Than Jupiter
When it comes to the vast expanse of the universe, there are few things as awe-inspiring as the sheer size of certain celestial bodies. In our own solar system, Jupiter holds the title of the largest planet, with a radius of over 43,000 miles and the ability to fit approximately 1300 Earths inside of it.
Asteroid the Size of a Bus Headed Towards Earth’s Atmosphere Soon: NASA Report
An asteroid the size of a regulation school bus headed in Earth’s direction was recently detected by NASA. According to reports from the space agency, the hurtling asteroid is known as Asteroid 2023 BU. It was found on January 21 by the agency’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS.)
South Korea's lunar orbiter unveils jaw-dropping images of Earth and the moon
The Danuri spacecraft arrived in lunar orbit in Dec. 2022, and its first image dump is out of this world.
There's a 'Lost City' Deep in The Ocean, And It's Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen
Close to the summit of an underwater mountain west of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a jagged landscape of towers rises from the gloom. Their creamy carbonate walls and columns appear ghostly blue in the light of a remotely operated vehicle sent to explore. They range in height from tiny stacks the...
Earth will have 'a very close encounter' with an asteroid tonight, NASA says
There's no reason to panic — an asteroid will shoot past our planet harmlessly Thursday night, NASA says. But still, the space agency says the object — the size of a large moving truck — will make one of the closest approaches to Earth ever when it zips over the Southern Hemisphere.
Nasa’s Mars rover finds mysterious metallic object on Red Planet
Nasa’s Curiosity rover has stumbled upon a strange metallic rock on Mars that may allow scientists to gain insights on the Red Planet’s ancient past.The rock, dubbed Cacao, measures about a foot across and appears to be an iron-nickel meteorite, according to the American space agency.It was discovered in the “sulfate-bearing unit” – a region on Mars’ Mount Sharp, the agency noted in a blog post on the discovery.Nasa shared a high-resolution image of the rock that was stitched together from about 20 different individual photos taken by the rover.One of the images is a close-up of Cacao as...
Watch an SUV-sized asteroid zoom by Earth in close shave flyby in this time-lapse video
Watch asteroid 2023 BU make a close flyby of Earth in images shared by the Virtual Telescope Project taken when the rock was just 13,670 miles (22,000 kilometers) from the surface.
You have one last chance to view the green comet this week, thanks to a close flyby with Mars
The green comet C/2022 E3, last seen 50,000 years ago, will zoom past Mars this week. This could be humanity’s last chance to see the comet up close.
Astronomers discover potential habitable exoplanet only 31 light-years from Earth
Wolf 1069 b offers a unique opportunity to study a potentially habitable and tidally locked exoplanet.
NASA Hatches New Plan for Troubled Water-Hunting Lunar Probe
Lunar Flashlight’s journey to discover water ice on the Moon hasn’t been easy. NASA had to re-evaluate its original orbital plan on account of the probe encountering thruster performance issues and is now planning to move it to a high Earth orbit, from where the probe will only be able to scan the Moon once a month.
Mysterious Russian Satellite Explodes
According to the Guardians of the US Space Force, a mysterious Russian satellite broke apart in orbit early last month, leaving a trail of at least 85 pieces of potentially dangerous space debris in its wake. The mighty watchful eyes over at America's 18th Space Defense Squadron tweeted the news...
