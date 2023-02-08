ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Royals Review

NASA Images Reveal Huge Entrance Leading inside The Moon (VIDEO)

A grand anomaly has recently been detected on the lunar surface, and it strongly resembles the entrance to a hollow place, inside the Moon. On December 21, 1968, NASA’s Apollo 8 mission took flight toward Earth’s natural satellite – the Moon. The event marked a historic moment for humanity, as it carried the first humans out of Earth’s orbit, and into the Moon’s. The mission, led by Commander Frank Borman, Command Module pilot James Lovell, and Lunar Module Pilot William Anders, became the first human mission to see and also photograph the far side of the Moon.
Vice

Scientists Discover Hidden Zone of Earth 100 Miles Beneath Surface

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered a hidden layer of partly molten rock located about 100 miles under Earth’s surface that may resolve long-standing mysteries about the movements of tectonic plates, reports a new study. Previous studies have revealed...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Astronomers discover 12 more moons around Jupiter

(CNN) — Jupiter already reigns as king of the planets — it’s the largest one in our solar system. And now, the gas giant has the most known moons, too. Astronomers have observed 12 additional moons orbiting Jupiter, bringing its total number of confirmed moons to 92.
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

Scientists discover the best locations to survive a nuclear winter

When considering where best to ride out an apocalyptic nuclear winter, hedge your bets on the Southern Hemisphere.That was the main takeaway from a study published this week which found that a handful of island nations, mostly south of the equator, have the highest potential of continued food production after a severe sun-reducing catastrophe.The study, conducted by the University of Otago and Adapt Research in New Zealand, explored how several sunlight-reducing scenarios like nuclear war, super volcano eruptions or asteroid impacts would effect global agriculture.By analyzing crop models under “nuclear winter” conditions, estimates of food calorie supply and an...
KEDM

Earth will have 'a very close encounter' with an asteroid tonight, NASA says

There's no reason to panic — an asteroid will shoot past our planet harmlessly Thursday night, NASA says. But still, the space agency says the object — the size of a large moving truck — will make one of the closest approaches to Earth ever when it zips over the Southern Hemisphere.
The Independent

Nasa’s Mars rover finds mysterious metallic object on Red Planet

Nasa’s Curiosity rover has stumbled upon a strange metallic rock on Mars that may allow scientists to gain insights on the Red Planet’s ancient past.The rock, dubbed Cacao, measures about a foot across and appears to be an iron-nickel meteorite, according to the American space agency.It was discovered in the “sulfate-bearing unit” – a region on Mars’ Mount Sharp, the agency noted in a blog post on the discovery.Nasa shared a high-resolution image of the rock that was stitched together from about 20 different individual photos taken by the rover.One of the images is a close-up of Cacao as...
Gizmodo

NASA Hatches New Plan for Troubled Water-Hunting Lunar Probe

Lunar Flashlight’s journey to discover water ice on the Moon hasn’t been easy. NASA had to re-evaluate its original orbital plan on account of the probe encountering thruster performance issues and is now planning to move it to a high Earth orbit, from where the probe will only be able to scan the Moon once a month.
msn.com

Mysterious Russian Satellite Explodes

According to the Guardians of the US Space Force, a mysterious Russian satellite broke apart in orbit early last month, leaving a trail of at least 85 pieces of potentially dangerous space debris in its wake. The mighty watchful eyes over at America's 18th Space Defense Squadron tweeted the news...

Comments / 0

Community Policy