Pasco School District looking to pass bond to address overcrowding in schools
Pasco Wash. — The February Special Election is just days away, and most school districts are asking you to help fund education. The Kennewick School District is trying to get a three-year levy approved. While the Finley School District has a two-year levy on the ballot, and Richland Schools are asking voters to approve a six-year levy.
January 26th shooting suspect taken in to custody in Las Vegas
Tri-Cities Wash. — The Richland Police Department announced in a Facebook post on Thursday evening, that the last suspect wanted in connection to a shooting on McMurry Street in Richland has been found by law enforcement. Richland Police say, Michael Reep, was taken into custody by the Las Vegas...
Man suspected of attempted murder after shooting a man in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — A man is accused of attempted murder after a shooting that injured a man in Pasco on Feb. 7. Just before 1 p.m., Pasco Police Department officers responded to the area of 6th St. and Clark in Pasco after a man called 911 to report he had been shot.
First confirmed case of bird flu in domestic flock in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture confirmed a small backyard flock of chickens in Benton County have tested positive for the avian influenza. A Benton County flock owner reported to the WSDA, the sudden death of multiple birds in their domestic flock earlier this week....
National Burn Awareness week addressing scalds, leaders say "Hot Liquids Burn like Fire"
Tri-Cities Wash. — It's National Burn Awareness Week. This year's topic is scald burns. Today we spoke with staff from Benton County Fire District #1 about some things to keep in mind, especially when it comes to children. They say there are two main age groups most affected by...
Washington Wine Industry's biggest event in full swing this week in Kennewick
Kennewick Wash. — This week at the Three Rivers Convention Center, grape growers, vintners, and industry leaders from across Washington and beyond, are gathering for the Annual Washington Wine-Growers Convention and Trade Show. Convention organizers say it's the Washington wine industry's biggest event of the year, and one of...
