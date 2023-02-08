ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KEPR

Pasco School District looking to pass bond to address overcrowding in schools

Pasco Wash. — The February Special Election is just days away, and most school districts are asking you to help fund education. The Kennewick School District is trying to get a three-year levy approved. While the Finley School District has a two-year levy on the ballot, and Richland Schools are asking voters to approve a six-year levy.
PASCO, WA
KEPR

January 26th shooting suspect taken in to custody in Las Vegas

Tri-Cities Wash. — The Richland Police Department announced in a Facebook post on Thursday evening, that the last suspect wanted in connection to a shooting on McMurry Street in Richland has been found by law enforcement. Richland Police say, Michael Reep, was taken into custody by the Las Vegas...
RICHLAND, WA
KEPR

Man suspected of attempted murder after shooting a man in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — A man is accused of attempted murder after a shooting that injured a man in Pasco on Feb. 7. Just before 1 p.m., Pasco Police Department officers responded to the area of 6th St. and Clark in Pasco after a man called 911 to report he had been shot.
PASCO, WA
KEPR

First confirmed case of bird flu in domestic flock in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture confirmed a small backyard flock of chickens in Benton County have tested positive for the avian influenza. A Benton County flock owner reported to the WSDA, the sudden death of multiple birds in their domestic flock earlier this week....
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Washington Wine Industry's biggest event in full swing this week in Kennewick

Kennewick Wash. — This week at the Three Rivers Convention Center, grape growers, vintners, and industry leaders from across Washington and beyond, are gathering for the Annual Washington Wine-Growers Convention and Trade Show. Convention organizers say it's the Washington wine industry's biggest event of the year, and one of...
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy