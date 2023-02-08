Islamic Center in Deer Park, neighbors mourn loss of NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz

Members of the Islamic Center in Deer Park and neighbors mourned the loss of NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz on Tuesday.

The imam at the center told News 12 that Fayaz was new to the area, but the community is still hurting after the 26-year-old succumbed to his injuries sustained during a shooting in Brooklyn on Saturday.

The mosque has been holding special prayers for Fayaz since he was shot.

"The Muslim community in Deer Park is feeling very sorry for his family, they're feeling for his family," says Imam Abdul Razzaq Aziz. "He was a very good guy. We heard about him. He was very humble, very nice. This is a big loss for our community."

Officer Fayaz was remembered by members of the mosque during Tuesday evening's call to prayer.

The imam says they will support Fayaz's family any way they can.

Neighbors say Fayaz cared deeply about his family and his new home, where he was raising two young children.

"It's unfortunate to leave kids behind, his wife behind, it's a very sad situation," says Nelida Mattias.

The suspected shooter, 38-year-old Randy Jones, is being held by the NYPD. He has been charged with murder and attempted robbery.