FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
foxnebraska.com
Pet of the Week: Ringo
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Ringo at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi guys, my name is Ringo! I was surrendered to the shelter with my cat sister Annie because our owner was moving and couldn’t take us with. I come off a bit shy when first meeting people in my kennel but the second I’m out I’m a completely different dog. I get along great with other dogs and I also get along with cats. I’d make the perfect addition to any home and since I was in a home acclimating to a new one shouldn’t be too hard for me. If you’re interested in me, please stop by the shelter!
Mardi Gras fundraiser benefits Willow Rising
AXTELL, Neb. — You can celebrate Mardi Gras and help a local non-profit aimed at fighting domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. Willow Rising Executive Director Karla Schwieger-Arnold said they're seeing more need. The Mari Gras Gala is the group's largest fundraiser of the year, according to Mia...
Kearney tennis center a hot spot for events
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney tennis center has been open less than a year, but it's already getting national attention. Ernest Grundy Tennis Center Manager Matt Morrow has more on the events they host.
Two Rivers: Live a heart-healthy lifestyle
KEARNEY, Neb. — Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. There are many different heart conditions and problems which are collectively called heart disease. Marilyn Warnken with Two Rivers Public Health Department. It is always best to discuss your heart condition with your health...
And they're off! Casino may bring in new visitors but horses rule at 'the Fon'
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — And they're off!. Casino gambling is here but you can still play the ponies at Fonner Park where those who make a living at the track say it's better late than never. Megan Kembel makes sure the beer and nachos are ready while her mom...
Lopers shoot lights out to beat Central Missouri
KEARNEY. Neb. — UNK men's basketball team has struggled to win the close games. But on Thursday they put those demons to rest handing Central Missouri a 78-72 loss at the Health & Sports Center. The six-point victory avenges their 14-point loss to the Mules earlier this season. Sean...
GIPS board approves to hire more teachers for Newcomers Program
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Public Schools (GIPS) is looking to hire two additional teachers for its Newcomers Program. The program helps students who recently arrived in the country gain English language skills to transition into a traditional classroom. The district said they have 72 newcomers students as...
UNK unveils new on-campus Fraternity house
KEARNEY, NEB. — The first phase of a $32 million renovation project is now complete at UNK. The university held a ribbon cutting at Martin Hall, a new on-campus fraternity house for students. “It’s just exciting to see," said Kelly Bartling, UNK's Vice-Chancellor for enrollment management and marketing.
UNK extends winning streak to 10
KEARNEY. Neb. — Trailing by seven in the second half things didn't look good for the top seeded Lopers. But a monster fourth quarter that saw them erase that deficit and turn it into a 60-57 win over Central Missouri. Sophomore Meg Burns led four Lopers in double digits...
Group opposing power district merger gains more support
HOLDREGE, Neb. — A group opposing the merger of two power districts said their cause has gained momentum. The Tri-Basin Natural Resources District Board voted 7-5 in support of 'Citizens Opposed to the Merger' (COTM). The group is working against the joining of Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation...
Farmers: future bright for once-troubled ethanol plant with new farmer-owned partnership
GRAND ISLAND, Neb — Worried a local ethanol plant would close, farmers bought it and now say the best days are ahead as two farmer-owned companies come together. Chris Beins farms about a mile from the ethanol plant in the Aurora West complex where he likes knowing he has a local market for his corn.
