City of Pasco begins construction on new Fire Station on Road 100
Pasco Wash. — In Pasco this week, construction begins on a new Fire-Station. Station 85 will be located on Road 100, next to Maple Drive. City leaders tell us the new station aims to meet the needs of Pasco's continuous growth. City leaders say the $7,500,000 project was given...
Plans underway for apartments, river dredging, road work, event center
Documents filed under Washington’s environmental review process reveal a list of projects in the works for the Mid-Columbia. The State Environmental Review Act, or SEPA, often provides the first look at the mixed-use projects, mini storage facilities, apartments, industrial expansions, subdivisions and more that are working their way through the various planning departments of Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
Pasco Wants An I-182 Overpass at Road 76–Seeking Input
Friday, February 10th the City of Pasco released information indicating they are interested in linking two growing areas of Pasco with a new overpass. Proposal released about building overpass over I-182 at Road 76. According to the information, provided by Pasco Communications Program Manager Jon Funfar:. "The City of Pasco...
Kingsgate could get first hotel, more apartments, storage units
Richland’s Kingsgate area seems poised to gain its first hotel, a second apartment complex and a new storage facility. The city of Richland is considering selling 15.44 acres of city-owned property in the Horn Rapids Business Center to Lee Petty, who owns CEL 2 LLC and LCR Construction. The property is on Kingsgate Way, opposite the Horn Rapids RV Resort.
Extreme Northwest weather — hot and cold — drives new record at only WA nuclear plant
Hiring has started for 1,200 or more temporary workers for refueling and maintenance.
Salvaged Boats Are Up for Auction in Pasco
Boating season is almost here and if you’re looking for a screaming deal on a boat (more like a project), a salvaged boat, like this one in Pasco, could be yours. The definition of a salvaged boat varies but generally, it means the vessel has been damaged to the point where the cost to repair it is more than its current value or it has been declared a total loss by an insurance company. Salvaged boats are sold “as is” and the seller makes no warranties. If you buy a salvaged boat, you get the goods as they are and take full responsibility for repairs. It could be water damage, structural damage, engine damage, or if you’re lucky, minor blemishes from sitting in a yard too long (there’s one below). Whatever the case may be, you should visibly inspect the boat and learn everything you can about its past and current condition before you bid. Avoid bidding on anything that doesn’t have a clean title or investigate the boat further – make sure you can legally purchase it.
Grandpa collected real estate. Now, 18 parcels at Richand Wye are for sale
Jerry Sleater was many things. A box boy in Pasco. A grocery store owner in Kennewick. A firefighter and a fire commissioner. When he died in 2019, he left for his children and grandchildren a sizeable real estate portfolio. Now, Sleater’s heirs are selling 18 separate parcels totaling 10 acres...
Company hired to clean up homeless camps
PENDLETON – The Pendleton City Council has approved hiring EBC Services of Halfway to handle cleaning up the detritus that remains after law enforcement clears out homeless camps. Previously, that work has been primarily done by Pendleton Parks and Recreation. City Manager Robb Corbett says parks and rec is...
Real Estate & Construction Briefs – February 2023
Work is underway at the future Kennewick location for Walla Walla-based Graze, A Place to Eat. Owners Rebecca and John Lastoskie bought the former China Cafe at 131 N. Ely St. in late 2021. The old building, which began life as a Pizza Hut, was demolished and is being replaced...
200 pounds of copper wire stolen in Mesa
MESA, Wash.- Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a suspect that stole 200 pounds of scrap copper wire from Big Bend Electric in Mesa. According to the FCSO the theft happened around 3:30 a.m. on February 9. The suspect was caught on a surveillance camera and the FCSO...
7 coffee shops raising money to help the family of this Tri-Cities leader
“It’s just us conveying our appreciation for Travis. Our appreciation for everything that he’s done for us.”
Non-alcoholic shop expands from public market into storefront
The pandemic took its toll on Charles and Marlys Aspinwall. The Richland couple readily admits it. There were just too many opportunities to socially drink with friends and neighbors as everyone was forced to stay home from work during Covid-19. But in December 2021, they both had had enough, tired...
17 failed food safety inspections at Tri-Cities area restaurants, other businesses
Failing grades were given to restaurants, meat markets and convenience store food service.
National Burn Awareness week addressing scalds, leaders say "Hot Liquids Burn like Fire"
Tri-Cities Wash. — It's National Burn Awareness Week. This year's topic is scald burns. Today we spoke with staff from Benton County Fire District #1 about some things to keep in mind, especially when it comes to children. They say there are two main age groups most affected by...
Leap of faith leads store owner to new spot after 61 years
Ginny Hildreth hasn’t been afraid to make a risky leap in her life when she feels the time is right. The owner of Discount Vac, Sew & Fabric is in the middle of what she calls the third big leap in her life: moving the store’s location of 61 years to a new address.
WSP: inattention cause of motorcycle crash that sent one to hospital
YAKIMA, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a crash in the eastbound lanes of I82 at milepost 33 near the Yakima city limits around 10:18 p.m. on February 9 that sent one person to the hospital. According to the WSP a motorcycle driven by a 56-year-old Yakima man...
Afternoon news update February 10: OR Supreme Court won't overturn lower court blockage of gun control, Grant County man rescued after falling through ice, free tax help available and more
The Oregon Supreme Court will not overturn a lower court's ruling that blocks the implementation of gun control measures, including background checks and permits. A Grant County man and his dog are safe after falling through the ice and being rescued. Free tax help is available for those that need it in Hermiston.
Prosser Memorial Hospital is relocating to offer more services
Prosser Memorial Hospital is relocating to offer more services. "We decided that we would not do this if it means taxing the Prosser community," says Hitchcock. "It's with our own cash. We have $26-million in the bank set aside just for this."
Tri-Cities Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing. Here’s the list of others in the region
The store had survived several previous rounds of closures.
Poll: What store or restaurant do you want to see come to Tri-Cities?
Another Costco, the first Trader Joe’s or something else entirely. Which do you think the Tri-Cities needs the most?
