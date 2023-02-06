ORLANDO, Florida – UNCW's Mallory Fobes closed out the UCF Challenge with a share of 14th place at the Eagle Creek Golf Club on Tuesday. No. 2 Wake Forest topped the 18-team field with a 277-team score in the final round. The Knights' Anna Nordfors captured individual medalist honors by two strokes over Mississippi State's Julia Lopez Ramirez.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO