North Dakota State

New proposed bill seeks to end workplace vaccine mandates

By Joel Porter
 3 days ago

( KXNET ) — You don’t have to be vaccinated in order to keep your job. That’s the basis for one bill some North Dakota lawmakers are backing.

House Bill 1505 seeks to prevent a person from being required to get a vaccine as a condition for exercising their right, enjoying a privilege, or performing a duty.

Representative Scott Louser from Minot presented the bill along with nine co-sponsors. If passed, any person or organization which violates the law could be given a class C felony.

AARP presents its 7th Community Challenge Grant

“There are people who want to work in the health care field,” explained Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, Brenda Reems. “There are people who want to work in these nursing homes. There are people who have left their jobs due to these mandates.”

“Maintaining high rates of routine wellness vaccination is necessary to keep North Dakotans protected against vaccine-preventable diseases,” ND State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi added.

Dr. Wehbi argues the current rules protect employers as well as kids. Right now, kids who are in grades K-12 are required to be immunized against 10 sicknesses — including measles, mumps, chickenpox, and hepatitis B.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

