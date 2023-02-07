ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

uncwsports.com

Ferguson, Hobbs Set School Records

LYNCHBURG, Virginia – Sophomore sprinter Nasiah Ferguson and senior distance runner Kendall Hobbs set school records as the UNCW women's indoor track and field team concluded action in Liberty's 9th Annual Darius Dixon Memorial Invitational on Saturday at the Brant Tolsma Indoor Track at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex.
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Women's Basketball Preview: Towson

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW women's basketball team will play on the road for the fourth time in its last five games when it travels to Towson for a 1 p.m. contest vs. the Tigers at SECU Arena on Sunday. The Seahawks (4-18, 1-10 CAA) clash with the...
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Seahawks Wrap Up First Day of Darius Dixon Memorial

LYNCHBURG, Virginia – Three UNCW student-athletes moved into the school's top-10 charts as the Seahawks wrapped up the opening day of Liberty's 9th Annual Darius Dixon Memorial Indoor Invitational late Friday. Sophomore Janiyah Fields, from Cary, N.C., clocked a 7.67 in the 60 Meters and jumped up to No....
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Pirates Hand Seahawks Saturday Setback

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – East Carolina scored eight runs in the first two innings to claim a 9-1 decision in five innings over the UNCW softball team at Boseman Field on Saturday afternoon. The Pirates closed the weekend with a 3-2 record while the Seahawks dipped to 2-3 to...
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Women's Tennis Team Falls To UNC Asheville

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina – Host UNC Asheville won the doubles point and tacked on five singles victories to hand UNCW its first loss of the spring season, 6-1, in women's tennis action early Saturday at the Asheville Racquet Club Downtown. The Seahawks, 3-1, return home to play UNC Greensboro...
ASHEVILLE, NC
uncwsports.com

Seahawks Host Huskies In Homecoming Game

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – With the regular season winding down and the Colonial Athletic Association's post-season tournament quickly approaching, UNCW and Northeastern collide on Saturday in the annual homecoming game at Trask Coliseum. The Seahawks (19-7, 9-4) and Huskies (8-15, 4-8) battle for the only time this season in...
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Seahawks Split Season-Opening Twinbill

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW softball team earned its first win of the Ashley Wade era in a two-game split vs. Purdue Fort Wayne and No. 11 Virginia Tech at Boseman Field on Thursday. The Seahawks (1-1) rallied past the Mastodons (0-2) to win 2-1 in eight innings...
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Women's Tennis Team Sails To 3-0 On Season

CLINTON, South Carolina – The UNCW women's tennis team recorded its first shutout and sprinted to 3-0 on the young season with a 7-0 blanking of Presbyterian on Thursday at the Templeton Tennis Courts. The Seahawks took both matches in doubles play for the early point and then cruised...
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Gross Reaches 1,000 Point Milestone at Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware – Delaware wing Makayla Pippin scored 18 of her career-high 25 points in the first half to turn back UNCW 83-47 in Colonial Athletic Association women's basketball action on Friday night at the Bob Carpenter Center. The Blue Hens improved to 13-9 overall and 6-5 in the...
NEWARK, DE

