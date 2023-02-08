Deryn Davidson: Colorado State University Extension: Climate resilience headlines Landscaping With Colorado Native Plants Conference

Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
‘We’re red, we’re blue, we’re in the middle’ says newest Colorado District 3 hopeful
Oil and gas put food on Debby Burnett’s table. Her husband, Greg Roberts, worked two years on a rig in the Piceance Basin near Rifle. Burnett currently also operates a small hay-baling operation down in Gunnison County. Roberts hauls the hay cross-county for his trucking business. In addition to ranching, Dr. Burnett operates Mountain Legacy Veterinary Center in Gunnison.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Official Colorado State Insect
Every state has a dedicated insect, often a butterfly, to represent something about that state. Surprisingly, it’s often a local elementary school that does the picking! Today we’re going to be looking in the Mile High state of Colorado. Known for stunning scenery, plenty of wildlife, and refreshing...
KDVR.com
Black-footed ferret kits born
More of the endangered black-footed ferret have been born in Colorado. More of the endangered black-footed ferret have been born in Colorado. Denver will see pleasant weather this weekend before another snow chance moves in mid-week. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Former cop in rough arrest could leave prison early. The...
Summit Daily News
Get Wild: How cold is too cold for pine beetles?
Take a walk in the woods in Summit County and study the bark in the pines. Chances are high that you’ll spot some divots and channels carved out by none other than the infamous pine beetle. We know these little insects have a knack for wreaking havoc on our forests when the right conditions are present, and that has happened in many areas of Colorado. But, one might wonder where these beetles go once the snow flies and temperatures plummet. What happens to the pine beetle during winter?
OnlyInYourState
There’s A Mermaid-Themed Vrbo In Colorado And It’s Just Like Spending The Night Under The Sea
Would you like to be under the sea in an octopus’ garden… Or a mermaid’s lair? This may sound like mere fantasy and folklore, but it is, in fact, possible, thanks to this mermaid-themed VRBO in Colorado that you are going to want to visit ASAP:. Do...
Two Southern Colorado dogs featured in Puppy Bowl
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two dogs from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) will be featured in this Sunday’s Puppy Bowl XIX. “So we were so excited to be able to show the world HSPPR,” HSPPR Vice President of Philanthropy, Kelly Likes, said. “We were getting a lot of attention and I think […]
Colorado animal sanctuary to open 22,450-acre horse refuge
CRAIG, Colo. — Five years after purchasing thousands of acres in southern Colorado, The Wild Animal Sanctuary has announced the acquisition of land in northwest Colorado. The Colorado non-profit organization said it has purchased 22,450 acres of land near Craig to establish the Wild Horse Refuge. Spanning 29 square...
broomfieldenterprise.com
Wrestling: The top-ranked wrestlers in the area heading into regionals
The road to the top of the wrestling podium at Ball Arena begins Friday at regional tournaments across Colorado. Boys and girls grapplers will look to punch their ticket to high school’s largest event of the year at one of 20 two-day qualifying tournaments. To qualify for state, an...
25,000 massive birds set to swarm Colorado valley
One of Colorado's most popular wildlife-related festivals is just weeks away and you won't want to miss it. During their spring migration, an estimated 18,000 to 21,000 Greater Sandhill Cranes along with 5,000 to 6,000 Lesser Sandhill Cranes will make their annual stop at the Monte Vista National Wildlife Refuge. As has been tradition for several decades, a popular festival is set to celebrate their return to the San Luis Valley for the 40th time.
