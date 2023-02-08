Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Licorice leaf extract is a promising plant protectant for conventional and organic agriculture
Pesticides have proven effective in protecting crop yield against plant pathogens, but the environmental detriment to nontarget organisms has prompted a tug-of-war between organic and conventional agriculture practices. This poses the question: How can growers and farmers sustain their business in the safest, most responsible way?. While copper, a naturally...
Migrants are Damaging Food Crops - You Will See a Higher Price in Lettuce and Other Leafy Vegetables
You’ve probably seen the sky-high price for a dozen or 18 eggs at your local grocery store mainly due to the bird flu contaminating chickens. Well, you may see the same in lettuce, kale, and other food prices and it’s because of migrants.
Phys.org
Tree rows in modern agriculture reduce damage to environment
Alley cropping is the agricultural practice of planting rows, or alleys, of trees in fields of crops. According to a new study by an international, multidisciplinary research team led by the University of Göttingen, this type of land use rapidly leads to significant ecosystem improvements in farmland. The scientists compared different environmental measures in alley-cropping agroforestry, open fields of crops, or grassland. Their study was published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment.
scitechdaily.com
Saving Bees & Crops: New Insecticides With Reduced Bee Toxicity Remain Effective Against Target Pests
Researchers at South China Agricultural University have developed new insecticidal compounds that show significantly reduced bee toxicity without reducing effectiveness against target pests – in this case, the diamondback moth and red imported fire ant. Arylpyrazole insecticides such as fipronil display broad-spectrum insecticidal activity against insect pests, but their...
CBC News
Growers say it'll be years before N.S. vineyards recover from 'devastating' cold snap
Grape growers say it will take years for Nova Scotia vineyards to recover from the recent cold snap that destroyed more than 95 per cent of some of the most prized varieties of grapes. Steve Ells, president of the Grape Growers Association of Nova Scotia, said the level of damage...
food-safety.com
Exploring Peptide-Producing Bacteria as a Safe, Sustainable Alternative to Chemical Pesticides for Food Crops
Academics from Wageningen University and Research (WUR) are investigating the use of antimicrobial peptides produced by bacteria as a food-safe, clean-label, and environmentally friendly alternative to pesticides. WUR’s work furthers the EU’s goal to drastically reduce the use of chemical pesticides due to their environmental and human health drawbacks, such as the uptake of harmful compounds into food crops.
simplifygardening.com
The Truth About Seed Starting Mix Shelf Life
This article may contain affiliate links. We get paid a small commission from your purchases. More Affiliate Policy. It’s that season once more: seed-planting time! And many gardeners ask the same question: Why aren’t my plants growing? What is a Seed Starting Mix? Do you need a seed mix? Will you profit in the end if you buy a seed mix?
food-safety.com
USDA Funds Research Into How to Equitably Provide Safe Food Amid Supply Chain Shocks
A transdisciplinary team of researchers, educators, and extension experts led by Michigan State University (MSU) has received a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to create safer, more stable food systems. The five-year integrated project is funded through the Sustainable Agricultural Systems program of the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
Phys.org
Reducing pesticide pollution and harvesting intensity can increase crop yield and help in climate change mitigation
Researchers at the University of Turku in Finland have found that carbon sequestration and plant resilience as well as forage pasture yield can be increased through key adjustments in agricultural management. The results provide a roadmap for reducing pesticide loads in soils and the first steps toward increasing climate change mitigation while improving crop yield in grasslands. The studies have been published in Scientific Reports and the Journal of Sustainable Agriculture and Environment.
simplifygardening.com
Maximize Garden Growth: The Natural Way to Adjust Soil pH
This article may contain affiliate links. We get paid a small commission from your purchases. More Affiliate Policy. Every plant has a preferred range of soil acidity or alkalinity. When that range is not met, a host of ills may follow. If you are trying to reduce the pH of your garden, you are probably trying to raise blueberries, blue hydrangea, silver maple, or azaleas.
Comments / 0