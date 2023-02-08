Read full article on original website
Famous food chain opening another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersKing, NC
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
After their 4-year-old son allegedly died after "exorcisms," the parents were charged with murder.Northville HeraldMount Airy, NC
Four Big Roadside Attractions You Can't Miss in North CarolinaRene CizioWinston-salem, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Mount Airy News
Old Crow Medicine Show to play in Pilot
PILOT MOUNTAIN — A concert by the Grammy-winning band Old Crow Medicine Show is scheduled in April to headline a new festival being launched by the town of Pilot Mountain. The first-ever Pilot Mountain Outdoor Adventure Festival and Expo is set for the weekend of April 21-23, to include activities both downtown and at Armfield Civic and Recreation Center Park nearby.
WDBJ7.com
Wytheville business makes Valentine’s Day easy with Date Night in a Box
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Valentine’s Day is coming fast and this year a local business is making it easy to celebrate with a loved one. Petals of Wytheville and Petals Wine Bar have created a Date Night in a Box filled with flowers, wine, a candle and chocolates. Owner...
OnlyInYourState
The Tiny Town Of Jonesville In North Carolina Has A Little Bit Of Everything
With about 3,400 residents in its 2.90 square miles, Jonesville, North Carolina, holds its own. From rollicking outdoor seasonal adventures to great eats and a vineyard, exploring this tiny town leaves you feeling you’re in a vast wonderland. Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, this unique place offers rich history, beautiful parks, and shopping in its one-of-a-kind family-owned boutiques. Here’s a little glimpse of this tiny town you will surely want to visit.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources rescues Bobcat kitten
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke welcomed a new fur baby to its home on February 10 – a baby Bobcat. She weighs 2.4 kilograms and is described as a little feisty. The kitten was found dazed in Giles County circling on the...
Famous food chain opening another new location in North Carolina
A famous food chain with more than 2,600 restaurant locations across the country is opening another new location this week in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest North Carolina location in King, according to the company's website.
The dog that was in ‘extreme danger’ after Stokes County Animal Shelter hit max capacity has been adopted
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A dog in need has found a new home after the Stokes County Animal Shelter requested the public’s assistance. Honey Bun, the longest resident at the shelter was in “extreme danger” and needed a new home by Friday due to “an overwhelming amount of owner surrenders” the shelter received on […]
caswellmessenger.com
N. L. Dillard MS holds special laying of the wreath ceremony
What a grand celebration held at the Dillard House in Yanceyville on January 10th! The N.L. Dillard Middle School Laying of the Wreath Ceremony was a special honor for Nicholas Longworth Dillard, focusing on the 20th year celebration of Dillard Middle School. The attendees were delighted to witness and participate...
Supplements & Vitamins: The ones to stay away from & the ones showing positive health benefits
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many people turn to vitamins and dietary supplements to improve nutrient deficiencies or general health. Are you one of them? Do they really work, or are they a waste of money, and even dangerous?. According to a survey by Consumer Reports, 60 percent of adults in...
pmg-va.com
Rescued pit bull gets second chance
A month ago, the 8-year-old pit bull now named Chance was caged 24 hours a day and nearly starved to death. Today, Chance is healthy once again and living with his new family, his former owner is facing a year in prison and the community has rallied behind him. At...
WSLS
Franklin County couple continues search for dogs, answers
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A Franklin County couple is searching for answers and their dogs after they were stolen. Rhonda Michel’s husband was out on a walk with their two black labs, Colby and Caleb, when suddenly the two dogs broke away and chased after a squirrel. Michel said all of the sudden, two men lured them into an off-white Jeep Grand Cherokee.
WXII 12
Mountains Winter Storm Watch & better rain chances late Saturday for Mount Airy to Winston-Salem
Cooler & Cloudy on Saturday from Boone to Burlington. Mountains Winter Storm Watch & better rain chances late Saturday for Mount Airy to Winston-Salem. Hazardous travel may develop for parts of the Blue Ridge Parkway and North Carolina Mountains, western Foothills, and Northern Piedmont Triad on Saturday evening through Sunday evening. Sleet mixing with snow at times and rain may create slippery conditions in the mountains more quickly Saturday night as temperatures will cool more efficiently in the upper elevations. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the mountains from Sparta south toward Asheville. 2"-6" of snow mixed with sleet is possible with additional accumulations approaching a foot at elevations above 3,500 feet in the mountains. This is based on the current track of the storm as of Friday evening. Changes to the accumulation forecast is likely as the storm is still developing.
Mount Airy News
Project Cobra strikes Mount Airy
Secretive no more, Project Cobra has been uncoiled and brought forward from the shadows to be revealed. Surry County will be the beneficiary of its snakebite as it was announced Friday that it is Renfro Brands who will be the beneficiary of tax incentives to grow their operation on Riverside Drive in Mount Airy.
Blue Ridge Muse
When the body, and mind, are worn out
Various doctors over the past 70+ years have complimented by genetic structure because, they said, it kept me clear of a lot of late-life issues like cancer, diabetes and others symptoms. That genetics doesn’t;t present, however, is a body that is wearing out, so much so that even items that have been replaced are now needed re-replacement.
Man, teen injured as gunshots hit trailer on East Sprague Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting at a trailer in Winston-Salem, according to police. Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 2700 block of East Sprague Street, in the south part of Winston-Salem, before 2:30 a.m. While officers were on the way to the […]
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!
WSLS
Loved ones remember Roanoke man killed in Florida
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – In the early morning hours, behind a pub in Florida, Nancy Martin’s life changed forever. “It was disbelief, it was absolutely disbelief,” Martin said. According to the St. Augustine Police Department, her son, Jason Mullins, was shot and killed last Thursday. It was...
WXII 12
'He had blood on his sweater': Family wants answers after Surry County deputies find juvenile dead at Children's Center of Northwest N.C.
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A family is urging for answers after Surry County deputies found a 15-year-old dead at the Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina in Dobson. Surry County deputies said the incident happened at the Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina, located on Prison Camp Road in Dobson, on January 29.
thestokesnews.com
Scholarships available through Stokes County Farm Bureau
Stokes County Farm Bureau is pleased to announce its academic scholarship program, available to any county resident studying for a career in agriculture. County Farm Bureau President Jimmy Dalton stated, “We believe it is Stokes County Farm Bureau’s responsibility to financially assist local students pursuing an agriculture related college degree. Now more than ever, we need people with the skills and education to help provide the food and fiber needs of a growing world population. I encourage all Stokes County students to apply who have been accepted to or are enrolled in a college/university for 2023-2024 academic year, pursing a degree in the field of agriculture.”
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Boom Supersonic Begins Building Airliner Superfactory in North Carolina
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Aviation company Boom Supersonic announced it began...
North Carolina 18-year-old allegedly shot boyfriend to death, asked friends to help clean up
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An 18-year-old shot her boyfriend to death and then asked some friends to help her clean the crime scene, prosecutors said Tuesday. Kaylee Turnipseed, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Quentell White, 21. During a court appearance on Tuesday, officials said Winston-Salem police arrested Turnipseed after her […]
