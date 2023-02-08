Read full article on original website
inlander.com
A couple who recently moved to Spokane resolve to explore the region's restaurants, from A to Z
What happens in Vegas doesn't always stay there. When Tricia and Randy Pinola relocated from the Southwest to Spokane two years ago, they brought along memories of dining adventures in what is arguably one of the most dense restaurant regions in the country — close to 3,000 in all.
KHQ Right Now
‘I just said thank you Lord': Benefits resume for Spokane veteran wrongfully declared dead
SPOKANE, Wash. — After weeks of stress and heartbreak, a wrong has been made right for a local veteran. Earlier this week, we brought you a ‘Help Me Hayley’ story of a mix-up with serious consequences for Benny Robinson. In October, Benny’s wife of 57 years, Billie Frances, passed away. When he alerted the military to her death, so his military checks could be adjusted, Benny says he was the one mistakenly marked as deceased.
KXLY
Farnham Flatbread Fundraiser returning to Davenport Tower this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — Do you want to enjoy a nice flatbread in downtown Spokane and help raise money for cancer relief?. ESPN College Basketball Analyst Sean Farnham is returning to the Davenport Tower this Friday to serve the "Farnham Flatbread."
nbcrightnow.com
Spokane children's hospital brings monthly orthopedic team to Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — Shriners Children’s Hospital in Spokane is starting a new outreach clinic, bringing its pediatric specialty orthopedic team to Yakima on a regular basis, according to a press release from Shriners Children’s. “We want to better serve the needs of the families in Yakima and...
spokanepublicradio.org
File a Public Records Request like a Journalist
Can I get traffic camera footage of my car accident? How many building code violations does my new landlord have? What do inspection reports say about Grandma’s nursing home?. Learn the answers to these kinds of questions and more at the File a Public Records Request like a Journalist...
Spokane Homeless Connect provides free assistance services for 1,200 people
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The 11th annual Spokane Homeless Connect served 1,200 people this year, breaking previous records. “This year our ,theme was ‘Making Connections’ and I believe we followed through!" Kari Stevens, Chair of the Planning Committee, said in a statement. According to the 2023 Spokane...
FOX 28 Spokane
Coeur d’Alene man convicted of assault, injury to child
COUER D’ALENE, Idaho – A Coeur d’Alene man faces up to life in prison for a series of crimes, including assault and injury to a child, according to the Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office. Keenon L. Keyes, 36, has two prior felony convictions on his record, meaning...
Menus released for Inlander Restaurant Week 2023
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's time to start making your reservations as Inlander Restaurant Week has revealed the menus for this year's event. This year's event includes more than 110 restaurants in Spokane, eastern Washington, and north Idaho. Each restaurant is offering special three-course meals with a set price of $25, $35, or $45.
KREM
Moose trio visits North Idaho Lake Wood Ranch
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Residents of Lake Wood Ranch housing community on Fourth Street near the Kootenai County Fairgrounds in Coeur d'Alene enjoyed a visit from a mama and two juvenile moose early Wednesday evening, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Lake Wood...
Gonzaga retires Dan Dickau's jersey: 'A long time coming'
SPOKANE - Some weren’t instant believers. A few around Gonzaga University weren’t convinced this basketball transfer from the University of Washington would ever see the court, let alone be an impact performer. Heck, some didn’t even believe Dan Dickau was part of the program when he arrived in ...
KHQ Right Now
Detectives investigated a pair of deadly shootings in Spokane and Spokane Valley
Detectives with the Spokane Police Department and Spokane Valley Police Department are investigating two deadly shootings that occurred Wednesday night. You can find more on the shooting in Spokane Valley here, and more on the Spokane shooting here.
Coeur d'Alene mother and son homeless after car drives through their home
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — For three years, Macaela Goolsby and her son shared laughs and made memories in their Coeur d'Alene home. But, in one moment, years of memories were gone. "Nobody goes to bed thinking their whole life is going to be destroyed," Goolsby said. A car had...
KXLY
La Niña will end this spring, is El Niño next?
SPOKANE, Wash. -- After three years, La Niña is forecast to fade away for good in 2023. The cool phase of the ENSO climate cycle began in late 2020 and has continued almost uninterrupted since then. The United States Climate Prediction Center says there's an 8 out of 10...
FOX 28 Spokane
Local restaurant gets broken into overnight
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Supper Club was broken into early Tuesday morning, as an unknown suspect appeared to have smashed the front glass window with a rock. “Damn it. Just God damn it,” the official Facebook page said in a post announcing the news. “I would like just one single moment where things go right and I don’t have to fight so freaking hard to stay standing.”
KHQ Right Now
Truck spills barrels of motor oil near Adams and Sprague in Spokane Valley
A truck carrying motor oil spilled it along the road near the intersection of Adams Road and Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley Friday evening. Traffic impacts weren't significant, and the Department of Ecology is cleaning up the spill.
KXLY
Spokane woman faces $100,000 fine for failing to file taxes
SPOKANE, Wash. - 54-year-old Rhonda Ackerman pleaded guilty to two counts of willfully failing to file tax returns. She faces up to one year in prison, and a $100,000 fine, followed by one year of supervised release. According to court documents, Ackerman failed to file federal income tax returns from...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley police investigate death near Havana and 2nd
One person was found dead near Havana and 2nd in Spokane Valley Wednesday evening, according to police on the scene. Officers said the investigation will continue into the night.
Kootenai County Sheriff calls for funding after failing jail inspection
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff is calling on Idaho officials to stop "playing into the Liberal Playbook to Defund Law Enforcement." This comes after the county jail failed its last inspection due to reported underfunding. In an open letter to Idaho's governor and other officials, Kootenai...
KXLY
Crews move Camp Hope fencing 45 feet inward
SPOKANE, Wash. — WSDOT says contractor crews began moving the fencing surrounding Camp Hope on Tuesday. Crews have been preparing for weeks to move people who live at Camp Hope from the southern fence line near Second Avenue more north within the camp.
FOX 28 Spokane
Free goodies and good pets! SCRAPS hosts adoption days for Valentine’s Day
SPOKANE, Wash. – Future pet parents, here’s some good news: SCRAPS is having a Valentine’s adoption event!. This Friday and Saturday from 12-4 p.m., anyone can walk into SCRAPS and adopt their new best friend, without scheduling an appointment. Recently, the county shelter has been at or...
