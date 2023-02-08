ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

‘I just said thank you Lord': Benefits resume for Spokane veteran wrongfully declared dead

SPOKANE, Wash. — After weeks of stress and heartbreak, a wrong has been made right for a local veteran. Earlier this week, we brought you a ‘Help Me Hayley’ story of a mix-up with serious consequences for Benny Robinson. In October, Benny’s wife of 57 years, Billie Frances, passed away. When he alerted the military to her death, so his military checks could be adjusted, Benny says he was the one mistakenly marked as deceased.
Spokane children's hospital brings monthly orthopedic team to Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — Shriners Children’s Hospital in Spokane is starting a new outreach clinic, bringing its pediatric specialty orthopedic team to Yakima on a regular basis, according to a press release from Shriners Children’s. “We want to better serve the needs of the families in Yakima and...
File a Public Records Request like a Journalist

Can I get traffic camera footage of my car accident? How many building code violations does my new landlord have? What do inspection reports say about Grandma’s nursing home?. Learn the answers to these kinds of questions and more at the File a Public Records Request like a Journalist...
Coeur d’Alene man convicted of assault, injury to child

COUER D’ALENE, Idaho – A Coeur d’Alene man faces up to life in prison for a series of crimes, including assault and injury to a child, according to the Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office. Keenon L. Keyes, 36, has two prior felony convictions on his record, meaning...
Menus released for Inlander Restaurant Week 2023

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's time to start making your reservations as Inlander Restaurant Week has revealed the menus for this year's event. This year's event includes more than 110 restaurants in Spokane, eastern Washington, and north Idaho. Each restaurant is offering special three-course meals with a set price of $25, $35, or $45.
Moose trio visits North Idaho Lake Wood Ranch

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Residents of Lake Wood Ranch housing community on Fourth Street near the Kootenai County Fairgrounds in Coeur d'Alene enjoyed a visit from a mama and two juvenile moose early Wednesday evening, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Lake Wood...
La Niña will end this spring, is El Niño next?

SPOKANE, Wash. -- After three years, La Niña is forecast to fade away for good in 2023. The cool phase of the ENSO climate cycle began in late 2020 and has continued almost uninterrupted since then. The United States Climate Prediction Center says there's an 8 out of 10...
Local restaurant gets broken into overnight

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Supper Club was broken into early Tuesday morning, as an unknown suspect appeared to have smashed the front glass window with a rock. “Damn it. Just God damn it,” the official Facebook page said in a post announcing the news. “I would like just one single moment where things go right and I don’t have to fight so freaking hard to stay standing.”
Spokane woman faces $100,000 fine for failing to file taxes

SPOKANE, Wash. - 54-year-old Rhonda Ackerman pleaded guilty to two counts of willfully failing to file tax returns. She faces up to one year in prison, and a $100,000 fine, followed by one year of supervised release. According to court documents, Ackerman failed to file federal income tax returns from...
Crews move Camp Hope fencing 45 feet inward

SPOKANE, Wash. — WSDOT says contractor crews began moving the fencing surrounding Camp Hope on Tuesday. Crews have been preparing for weeks to move people who live at Camp Hope from the southern fence line near Second Avenue more north within the camp.
