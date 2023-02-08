Aiken County Council votes to put old Aiken County Hospital back up for sale

Buy Now The front of the old Aiken County hospital, which faces Richland Avenue, on a sunny Wednesday afternoon. (Colin Demarest/Staff) Aiken Standard file photo

The old Aiken County Hospital is back on the market and up for grabs.

In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, County Council approved a resolution for the county to offer the former medical facility “for sale ‘as is, where is.’”

In addition, the resolution authorizes county staff “to request proposals from anyone interested in making an offer.

“All bona fide, good faith offers will be considered,” the resolution further stated, “but the county is not required to accept any offer it deems not beneficial to the county.”

All nine members of County Council were present at the meeting, which was held in the Aiken County Government Center.

County Council Vice Chairman Andrew Siders made the motion for the approval of the resolution, and Kelley Mobley seconded it.

The panel discussed the matter in an executive session before the 7 p.m. meeting.

A deal to sell the old hospital to Aiken Lofts Manager LLC for $2,094,000 failed to close by the deadline of Dec. 31, 2022.

During the 30-day “cure period” that followed, Aiken Lofts Manager had the opportunity to finalize the transaction, but that time has passed, County Attorney Brad Farrar said.

John Gumpert has been the point man for Aiken Lofts Manager.

He is the president of Camden Management Partners Inc. in Atlanta, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“I believe the majority of Council is to the point where they are interested in getting the old hospital sold,” said Bunker following the meeting. “We have had numerous additional interested parties approach the county about purchasing this building, and we think we are at the point – and again, I am speaking for a consensus of the whole Council – that it is time to start entertaining other options.”

Siders also spoke to the Aiken Standard about the situation.

“We have held it (the old hospital) long enough,” he said. “It’s good business for the county to put it back on the tax rolls and in private hands.”

Last December, County Administrator Clay Killian said that an option for the county if the deal fell through was to put the old hospital back up for sale and give Gumpert and Aiken Lofts Manager the right of first refusal.

Even though that advantage wasn’t part of Tuesday’s resolution, Siders said Gumpert still has “the opportunity to come back to us with an offer” if he is still interested.

Killian told the Aiken Standard that other interested parties have contacted him recently about acquiring the old hospital.

They include Tracey Turner, CEO of Turner Development LLC, which is based in Washington, D.C.

During a telephone interview Wednesday, Turner told the Aiken Standard that he would be making an offer. His plan is to preserve and repurpose the old hospital.

“It’s historic,” Turner said of the building. “I want to turn it into apartments or condos or senior housing, whichever one I can get approved and makes financial sense.”

Turner’s mother and other relatives were born at the old hospital.

“My (maternal) grandmother worked there for almost 20 years,” Turner said. “She actually cleaned rooms there.”

Turner Development is spearheading the construction of the Weeping Willows subdivision between North Augusta and Clearwater.

“Besides Mr. Turner, I’ve had two others say they that they had people that are interested (in purchasing the old hospital), but I haven’t talked to those people that supposedly are interested,” Killian said.

The old hospital, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, stands on a 9.44-acre tract at 828 Richland Ave. W. in Aiken.

After it ceased to be a medical facility, the brick building served as Aiken County government's headquarters for a time.

It currently is vacant.

Since 2018, the county has failed to finalize two other deals involving the old hospital – one with The Marian Group, which is based in Kentucky, and the other with a local entity, WTC Investments LLC.