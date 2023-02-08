HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Although severe weather season is a few months away, it’s never too early to brush up on your severe weather knowledge. The NWS/NOAA are offering spotter classes to train you on how to report severe weather as it happens. The classes are two hours long and available to those 10 years of age and older. Real-time reports are critical in issuing warnings and saving lives. That’s an indisputable fact. Spotters are provide this real-time ground-truth of local conditions - such as hail size, wind speed, tornado development, and local damage - to help warn the public. Even as new technology allows the National Weather Service to issue warnings with greater lead time, spotters will always serve as a critical link between radar indications of severe weather and what’s happening on the ground. For information on how to become a spotter and for classes near you click on this link: https://www.weather.gov/gid/SpotterInformation#About%20Spotters.

