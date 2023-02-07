ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minn. business community pressures Kupec to kill mandatory paid leave bill

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota District 4 Senator Rob Kupec of Moorhead met with 50 business leaders at a closed door session convened by the FM Chamber at the Hjemkomst Center Friday morning. The businesses expressed their dismay about a bill making its way through state legislature that would make paid family and sick leave mandatory.
MOORHEAD, MN
Sanford, Fairview push back merger deadline

MINNEAPOLIS – The Sanford and Fairview health systems have agreed to push back finalizing their proposed merger until May 31 after meeting with the Attorney General’s Office Friday. It comes just hours after University of Minnesota Board of Regents Chair Ken Powell called on the two health systems...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Gun bill requiring background checks advances in Minnesota House

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A bill requiring background checks for private sales of guns is advancing in the Minnesota House. Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus Vice President Rob Doar says it’s an additional hurdle for law-abiding gun owners. According to data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, Doar says...
MINNESOTA STATE
Lead Concerns: State wants to test children of ammunition plant employees

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Health is urging employees of the Federal Ammunition plant in Anoka to have their children tested for lead exposure. According to officials, four children recently were found to have elevated lead levels in their blood due to exposure to lead...
ANOKA, MN
Central Minn. 2018 shooting investigation reopened

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KFGO) – A woman who shot and killed a man near Alexandria, Minnesota nearly five years ago has now been charged with killing her husband in Texas. Sarah Hartsfield is charged in the death of 46-year-old Joseph Hartsfield. In the 2018 shooting, Hartsfield was not charged...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Northwestern Minnesota’s Woinarowicz named DNR Conservation Officer of the Year

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Jeremy Woinarowicz has been named the 2022 DNR Conservation Officer of the Year, which is an annual award presented to an officer for outstanding overall career performance. Col. Rodmen Smith, director of the DNR Enforcement Division, presented awards to Woinarowicz and four other officers earlier this week at Camp Ripley.
MINNESOTA STATE
2 suspects in Fargo jewelry store attempted robbery arrested in Michigan

FARGO (KFGO) – Two suspects in the attempted robbery of Gunderson’s Jewelers in Fargo on wednesday have been arrested in Michigan. According to Fargo Police, Dajuan Marcellus, 32, and Kordaryl Cross, 32, both of Detroit, Michigan were arrested Thursday by the Michigan State Police. The men were stopped...
FARGO, ND
2nd man pleads guilty in murder, dismemberment case

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. – A Wisconsin man is the second person convicted for his role in the dismembering of a shooting victim and disposing of his remains in Lake Superior. A Cook County jury found Robert Thomas West guilty of being an accessory after the fact to the 2021 murder of Ricky Balsimo, and interference with a dead body.
COOK COUNTY, MN
Sauk Rapids, Minnesota man pleads guilty to assault in train jacking

FOLEY, MINN. – A Sauk Rapids man who was charged in an attempted train jacking last September has pleaded guilty. Forty-one-year-old Samuel Hohman pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault. A charge of 1st-degree criminal damage to property will be dismissed when Hohman is sentenced in March. According to the criminal...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN

