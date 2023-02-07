Read full article on original website
Minn. business community pressures Kupec to kill mandatory paid leave bill
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota District 4 Senator Rob Kupec of Moorhead met with 50 business leaders at a closed door session convened by the FM Chamber at the Hjemkomst Center Friday morning. The businesses expressed their dismay about a bill making its way through state legislature that would make paid family and sick leave mandatory.
Sanford, Fairview push back merger deadline
MINNEAPOLIS – The Sanford and Fairview health systems have agreed to push back finalizing their proposed merger until May 31 after meeting with the Attorney General’s Office Friday. It comes just hours after University of Minnesota Board of Regents Chair Ken Powell called on the two health systems...
Gun bill requiring background checks advances in Minnesota House
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A bill requiring background checks for private sales of guns is advancing in the Minnesota House. Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus Vice President Rob Doar says it’s an additional hurdle for law-abiding gun owners. According to data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, Doar says...
West Fargo legislator wants to ban ‘approval voting’ in North Dakota; Fargo mayor opposes the bill
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO PRAIRIE PUBLIC RADIO) – A West Fargo lawmaker wants to prohibit “approval voting” in North Dakota. Fargo is the only city with that voting method. A voter can cast ballots for as many candidates as he or she wants – and the candidate with the most votes wins.
Lead Concerns: State wants to test children of ammunition plant employees
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Health is urging employees of the Federal Ammunition plant in Anoka to have their children tested for lead exposure. According to officials, four children recently were found to have elevated lead levels in their blood due to exposure to lead...
Central Minn. 2018 shooting investigation reopened
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KFGO) – A woman who shot and killed a man near Alexandria, Minnesota nearly five years ago has now been charged with killing her husband in Texas. Sarah Hartsfield is charged in the death of 46-year-old Joseph Hartsfield. In the 2018 shooting, Hartsfield was not charged...
Giving Hearts Day donors raised more than $26 million Thursday for charities
FARGO (KFGO) – A thank you to the 41,737 donors who together raised $26,046,730 for Giving Hearts Day Thursday. Founded in 2008, Giving Hearts Day is a 24-hour event for charities in North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. Since 2008, More than $138 million has been raised for local charities.
Northwestern Minnesota’s Woinarowicz named DNR Conservation Officer of the Year
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Jeremy Woinarowicz has been named the 2022 DNR Conservation Officer of the Year, which is an annual award presented to an officer for outstanding overall career performance. Col. Rodmen Smith, director of the DNR Enforcement Division, presented awards to Woinarowicz and four other officers earlier this week at Camp Ripley.
Extra law enforcement will be watching for drunk drivers Super Bowl Sunday
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Extra law enforcement will be patrolling the roads this Super Bowl Sunday targeting impaired drivers. According to State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank, extra law enforcement will be patrolling the roads. “We want people to have a great time. As a football fan myself, it’s a...
Contractor who bribed N.D. tribal official gets prison time for role in corruption scheme
BISMARCK (KFGO) – A contractor who bribed a Mandan-Hidatsa-Arikara Nation tribal official and his staff to the tune of over $400,000 has been sentenced to one year in federal prison. Francisco Solis Chacon’s companies received over $17 million for construction work on the Fort Berthold Indian reservation in west-central...
2 suspects in Fargo jewelry store attempted robbery arrested in Michigan
FARGO (KFGO) – Two suspects in the attempted robbery of Gunderson’s Jewelers in Fargo on wednesday have been arrested in Michigan. According to Fargo Police, Dajuan Marcellus, 32, and Kordaryl Cross, 32, both of Detroit, Michigan were arrested Thursday by the Michigan State Police. The men were stopped...
2nd man pleads guilty in murder, dismemberment case
GRAND MARAIS, Minn. – A Wisconsin man is the second person convicted for his role in the dismembering of a shooting victim and disposing of his remains in Lake Superior. A Cook County jury found Robert Thomas West guilty of being an accessory after the fact to the 2021 murder of Ricky Balsimo, and interference with a dead body.
Sauk Rapids, Minnesota man pleads guilty to assault in train jacking
FOLEY, MINN. – A Sauk Rapids man who was charged in an attempted train jacking last September has pleaded guilty. Forty-one-year-old Samuel Hohman pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault. A charge of 1st-degree criminal damage to property will be dismissed when Hohman is sentenced in March. According to the criminal...
15-year-old boy stabbed to death at St. Paul high school, teenage suspect in custody
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A 15-year-old male student was fatally stabbed at a high school in St. Paul on Friday, and a 16-year-old boy was arrested. The victim and suspect were both students at Harding High School, police Sgt. Mike Ernster said. Investigators were working to determine what led...
