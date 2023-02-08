Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous food chain opening another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersKing, NC
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
After their 4-year-old son allegedly died after "exorcisms," the parents were charged with murder.Northville HeraldMount Airy, NC
Four Big Roadside Attractions You Can't Miss in North CarolinaRene CizioWinston-salem, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Related
2 The Rescue: Meet Meadow
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Looking for a new kitty cat to curl up in your lap while you read a book or watch a show?. Meet Meadow, a gorgeous 9-year-old cat at the Triad SPCA shelter. This sweet girl is super affectionate and would be an excellent lap kitty!. Meadow...
wfmynews2.com
2 The Rescue: Meet Magnus!
This sweet guy is looking for his forever home! He’s currently at Burlington Animal Services.
Eden Church hosts 'Night to Shine' event
EDEN, N.C. — Everyone deserves a night to feel special. Osborne Baptist Church in Eden did that for teenagers with disabilities Friday night. After a three-year hiatus, it participated in the international "Night to Shine" campaign. The event simulates a prom night experience. The kids get a red-carpet entrance,...
Night to Shine event held in Surry County
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the annual Night to Shine event is back, bringing together over 100 people with special needs and disabilities to celebrate a night of fun and glamour. The event, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, is being held at the Salem Baptist Church […]
The dog that was in ‘extreme danger’ after Stokes County Animal Shelter hit max capacity has been adopted
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A dog in need has found a new home after the Stokes County Animal Shelter requested the public’s assistance. Honey Bun, the longest resident at the shelter was in “extreme danger” and needed a new home by Friday due to “an overwhelming amount of owner surrenders” the shelter received on […]
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro Science Center's new fishing cat kitten Ondine and her mom, Tallulah, are having a little fun in the water!
Not to mention Ondine loves to play with ice! Her webbed feet and semi-retractable claws can help her wade through the marshes and swamps.
WXII 12
Mountains Winter Storm Watch & better rain chances late Saturday for Mount Airy to Winston-Salem
Cooler & Cloudy on Saturday from Boone to Burlington. Mountains Winter Storm Watch & better rain chances late Saturday for Mount Airy to Winston-Salem. Hazardous travel may develop for parts of the Blue Ridge Parkway and North Carolina Mountains, western Foothills, and Northern Piedmont Triad on Saturday evening through Sunday evening. Sleet mixing with snow at times and rain may create slippery conditions in the mountains more quickly Saturday night as temperatures will cool more efficiently in the upper elevations. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the mountains from Sparta south toward Asheville. 2"-6" of snow mixed with sleet is possible with additional accumulations approaching a foot at elevations above 3,500 feet in the mountains. This is based on the current track of the storm as of Friday evening. Changes to the accumulation forecast is likely as the storm is still developing.
Social Media for Good: How a Greensboro woman found her biological family through Facebook
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are millions of Facebook status updates every day and while what you post may live on there forever, it can easily be drowned out by the multitude of voices. Chaneldra Goode knows that all too well, "I've been sharing it for years ever since I...
Mount Airy News
Project Cobra strikes Mount Airy
Secretive no more, Project Cobra has been uncoiled and brought forward from the shadows to be revealed. Surry County will be the beneficiary of its snakebite as it was announced Friday that it is Renfro Brands who will be the beneficiary of tax incentives to grow their operation on Riverside Drive in Mount Airy.
$10 'Eye Lift': Check out the before and after
GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you want to fit into your clothes better, you can watch what you eat and exercise. But for your droopy eyelids, there's no exercise or eating right that will lift those lids. So what if you could change them, lift them, with one single eye-drop? It’s called Upneeq. It’s FDA-approved to temporarily lift your lid.
Man arrested on S. Regional Rd. on HWY 68 after he was seen walking around with a gun in Guilford Co.
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man who was walking around with a gun was arrested in Guilford County Thursday, according to deputies. A call came in around 4:54 p.m. about a person walking around with a firearm on South Regional Road at Highway 68. He was taken into custody...
Standoff at Golden Gate Drive in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are trying to get a person to come out of a home on Golden Gate Drive Friday. Officers are on the scene along with Guilford County EMS, CSI unit, and the Special Response Team. Golden Gate Drive will be shut down from State Street...
pmg-va.com
Rescued pit bull gets second chance
A month ago, the 8-year-old pit bull now named Chance was caged 24 hours a day and nearly starved to death. Today, Chance is healthy once again and living with his new family, his former owner is facing a year in prison and the community has rallied behind him. At...
WXII 12
'He had blood on his sweater': Family wants answers after Surry County deputies find juvenile dead at Children's Center of Northwest N.C.
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A family is urging for answers after Surry County deputies found a 15-year-old dead at the Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina in Dobson. Surry County deputies said the incident happened at the Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina, located on Prison Camp Road in Dobson, on January 29.
Kingsport Times-News
Sheriff: No chemicals found after Wednesday call on Sandy Ridge
SANDY RIDGE – A Wednesday report of a chemical smell at a Sandy Ridge residence ended with five people sent to an area hospital but no sign of gas or chemicals. Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said Thursday that a Sandy Ridge Volunteer Fire Department crew first responded to the 11:25 p.m. call from a home on Chantilly Road. The crew used a sensor device and got a low oxygen reading, he said, and three children and two adults sent to an area hospital for observation.
WBTM
13-year-old in ICU After Dirt Bike Accident in Bassett
A 13-year-old is in the ICU in Roanoke after a dirt bike accident in Bassett on Monday afternoon. According to BTW 21, the accident occurred on Crestview Drive in Bassett at around 4 pm when the dirt bike was struck by a vehicle. No charges have been filed against the...
Father, daughter accused of killing Jason Corbett seek to have retrial moved to Forsyth County
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Attorneys for a father and daughter accused of murder are fighting to move their re-trial out of Davidson County. Tom Martens and Molly Corbett were convicted of the 2015 murder of Jason Corbett. According to Corbett's attorney, the motion to relocate comes down to finding the...
WXII 12
'She was always happy, always happy smiling'; Randolph County Sheriff's Office makes arrest in cold case murder
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A cold case has been solved in Randolph County. On Oct. 28th, 2014, Tammy Holland was found stabbed to death inside her home in Trinity. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced deputies arrested Roy Lee White. He’s charged with accessory after the fact of first-degree murder.
Pedestrian hit in Burlington, airlifted to hospital
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Burlington on Wednesday. The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is unknown at this time. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. However, police do not believe speed or impairment were factors. The driver stayed […]
Famous food chain opening another new location in North Carolina
A famous food chain with more than 2,600 restaurant locations across the country is opening another new location this week in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest North Carolina location in King, according to the company's website.
Comments / 0