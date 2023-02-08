ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, NC

WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue: Meet Meadow

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Looking for a new kitty cat to curl up in your lap while you read a book or watch a show?. Meet Meadow, a gorgeous 9-year-old cat at the Triad SPCA shelter. This sweet girl is super affectionate and would be an excellent lap kitty!. Meadow...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Eden Church hosts 'Night to Shine' event

EDEN, N.C. — Everyone deserves a night to feel special. Osborne Baptist Church in Eden did that for teenagers with disabilities Friday night. After a three-year hiatus, it participated in the international "Night to Shine" campaign. The event simulates a prom night experience. The kids get a red-carpet entrance,...
EDEN, NC
FOX8 News

Night to Shine event held in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the annual Night to Shine event is back, bringing together over 100 people with special needs and disabilities to celebrate a night of fun and glamour. The event, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, is being held at the Salem Baptist Church […]
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Mountains Winter Storm Watch & better rain chances late Saturday for Mount Airy to Winston-Salem

Cooler & Cloudy on Saturday from Boone to Burlington. Mountains Winter Storm Watch & better rain chances late Saturday for Mount Airy to Winston-Salem. Hazardous travel may develop for parts of the Blue Ridge Parkway and North Carolina Mountains, western Foothills, and Northern Piedmont Triad on Saturday evening through Sunday evening. Sleet mixing with snow at times and rain may create slippery conditions in the mountains more quickly Saturday night as temperatures will cool more efficiently in the upper elevations. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the mountains from Sparta south toward Asheville. 2"-6" of snow mixed with sleet is possible with additional accumulations approaching a foot at elevations above 3,500 feet in the mountains. This is based on the current track of the storm as of Friday evening. Changes to the accumulation forecast is likely as the storm is still developing.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mount Airy News

Project Cobra strikes Mount Airy

Secretive no more, Project Cobra has been uncoiled and brought forward from the shadows to be revealed. Surry County will be the beneficiary of its snakebite as it was announced Friday that it is Renfro Brands who will be the beneficiary of tax incentives to grow their operation on Riverside Drive in Mount Airy.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

$10 'Eye Lift': Check out the before and after

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you want to fit into your clothes better, you can watch what you eat and exercise. But for your droopy eyelids, there's no exercise or eating right that will lift those lids. So what if you could change them, lift them, with one single eye-drop? It’s called Upneeq. It’s FDA-approved to temporarily lift your lid.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Standoff at Golden Gate Drive in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are trying to get a person to come out of a home on Golden Gate Drive Friday. Officers are on the scene along with Guilford County EMS, CSI unit, and the Special Response Team. Golden Gate Drive will be shut down from State Street...
GREENSBORO, NC
pmg-va.com

Rescued pit bull gets second chance

A month ago, the 8-year-old pit bull now named Chance was caged 24 hours a day and nearly starved to death. Today, Chance is healthy once again and living with his new family, his former owner is facing a year in prison and the community has rallied behind him. At...
HILLSVILLE, VA
WXII 12

'He had blood on his sweater': Family wants answers after Surry County deputies find juvenile dead at Children's Center of Northwest N.C.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A family is urging for answers after Surry County deputies found a 15-year-old dead at the Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina in Dobson. Surry County deputies said the incident happened at the Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina, located on Prison Camp Road in Dobson, on January 29.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Sheriff: No chemicals found after Wednesday call on Sandy Ridge

SANDY RIDGE – A Wednesday report of a chemical smell at a Sandy Ridge residence ended with five people sent to an area hospital but no sign of gas or chemicals. Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said Thursday that a Sandy Ridge Volunteer Fire Department crew first responded to the 11:25 p.m. call from a home on Chantilly Road. The crew used a sensor device and got a low oxygen reading, he said, and three children and two adults sent to an area hospital for observation.
SANDY RIDGE, NC
WBTM

13-year-old in ICU After Dirt Bike Accident in Bassett

A 13-year-old is in the ICU in Roanoke after a dirt bike accident in Bassett on Monday afternoon. According to BTW 21, the accident occurred on Crestview Drive in Bassett at around 4 pm when the dirt bike was struck by a vehicle. No charges have been filed against the...
BASSETT, VA
FOX8 News

Pedestrian hit in Burlington, airlifted to hospital

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Burlington on Wednesday. The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is unknown at this time. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. However, police do not believe speed or impairment were factors. The driver stayed […]
BURLINGTON, NC
Kristen Walters

Famous food chain opening another new location in North Carolina

A famous food chain with more than 2,600 restaurant locations across the country is opening another new location this week in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest North Carolina location in King, according to the company's website.
KING, NC

