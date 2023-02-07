Read full article on original website
Senator "Shocked" To Learn That Oklahoma Teachers Don't Have Paid Leave; New Laws Will Expand Medicaid, TANF Benefits
Family leave for new mothers, along with expanding Medicaid and more cash assistance for expectant mothers is now being discussed at Oklahoma's capitol. Programs like this have been pushed before by proponents on the political left, but with the banning of abortions in Oklahoma, Republicans in the new legislative year are considering how they can support new mothers and families:
Oklahoma City Food Bank Preparing For SNAP Changes
The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is gearing up for a surge of Oklahomans needing help to feed their families. At the end February, food stamp benefits will be slashed after being bolstered at the start of the pandemic. In March of 2020, the federal government issued a temporary boost...
Senator Kay Floyd of Oklahoma City, Democratic leader in the upper chamber, critizes governor's State of the State address
Oklahoma City -- Senate Democratic Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, issued the following statement on behalf of the Senate Democratic Caucus following the governor’s State of the State address:. “The governor gave a partisan and highly divisive speech that was more about politics than solutions. That is not the...
Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline Offers FREE Support for Oklahomans Ready to Be Through With Chew
PRYOR — Through With Chew Week, Feb. 19-25, is an initiative to reduce the use of smokeless tobacco in Mayes County and across the state and nation. In support of the event, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline reminds Oklahomans of the dangers of smokeless tobacco and offers free help to quit.
CDC puts 4 Kansas counties at high COVID community level this week. See latest map
Sedgwick County remains at state health department’s “substantial” incident rate level.
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is Election Day in Oklahoma
(Cushing, Okla) — Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is not only Valentines Day, but it’s election day across the state. Polls will be open from 7 am – 7pm. If you’re uncertain where you go to cast your vote you will need to either call your county election board, or simply click here: VOTING INFORMATION/VOTER PORTAL.
Local dispensaries weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahomans will cast their ballots on State Question 820, calling for the legalization of recreational marijuana. On March 7, Oklahomans will vote to decide whether they want to legalize recreational marijuana. Local dispensaries in Lawton are in favor of the measure, saying it will generate a...
Law Preventing Marijuana Users From Owning Guns Ruled Unconstitutional
A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled that a law preventing marijuana users from owning guns is unconstitutional. This comes after officers arrested a man and said they smelled marijuana in his vehicle, then later found a gun. Gun stores like Advanced Combat in Tulsa sell guns by the thousands every...
New York firm, Governor open south Arkansas sawmill, 50 jobs expected
Officials with Astara Capital Partners, Gov. Sarah Sanders, and other state and local leaders marked the opening of the Camden Timbers sawmill Friday (Feb. 10) in Camden. Camden Timbers will create more than 50 jobs in the south Arkansas region. The company expects the sawmill to produce more than 50...
Governor Stitt responds to trans-rights protest
Oklahoma's Governor has responded to a State Capitol protest that sparked national attention.
Route 66 stop that served as safe haven for decades could soon be open to Oklahoma travelers
LUTHER, Okla. — A Route 66 stop that served as a safe haven for decades could soon be open to travelers in Oklahoma again. KOCO 5 uncovered the people and places that played a big role in our area’s Black history and Threatt Filling Station is certainly one.
‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans
You might not imagine Rep. Kristey Williams, R-Augusta, as a punk rocker with a safety pin through her nose screaming: “No future!” But that’s the ultimate effect of her proposals to radically reshape Kansas public education, directing state dollars to unregulated and unaccredited private schools. At a hearing Monday, the education budget committee chairwoman showed […] The post ‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed
WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
‘Experts’ Say Slight Risk of Heavy Snow for Missouri & Illinois
Let me start by emphasizing this is based on an experimental forecasting method by weather "experts". Keep that in mind as I share that there is some belief by those "experts" that Missouri and Illinois could (another key word) see heavy snow starting later in February. When I say "experts",...
Authorities investigate outbreak of unusual sickness in two Oklahoma counties
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating what caused 53 people in two counties to get the same serious illness. The Oklahoma State Department of Health said they still don't know where the outbreak that has impacted residents in Caddo and Custer counties came from. The department even called in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help.
Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
Meth Still The Deadliest Drug In Oklahoma, Says Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says meth is the deadliest drug in the state and killed more than 600 people in Oklahoma last year. OBN says that even takes into account, the recent rise of fentanyl. OBN says it's common for agents to intercept meth shipments of 50 to 250 pounds of meth traveling through the state. But, they say the key is getting the people behind those shipments, then shutting them down and saving lives.
Will Oklahoma’s New Marijuana Legalization be the Blueprint for all Other States?
If the March 7th initiative is approved by voters, adults 21 and older could own up to an ounce of recreational marijuana and cultivate as many as six mature marijuana plants and six seedlings in their homes, and some convictions for marijuana possession could be expunged.
‘Tremendous conflict of interest’ | Texas lawmaker seeks to outlaw caretakers getting clients’ death benefits
ARLINGTON, Texas — In life, Leroy Anderson needed others to care for him. Anderson had the intellect of a 10-year-old. He was also diabetic, schizophrenic and bipolar. He lived in what’s called a group home, here in Dallas. His caretaker was paid by the state. In 2018, the...
This Oklahoma 1950s Diner on Route 66 is Known Nationwide For Its Burgers & Steaks
If you're ever on The Mother Road and are looking for a taste of Route 66, make a stop at Oklahoma's most famous 1950s-style dinner and steakhouse. It's two restaurants in one, a 1950s diner and a steakhouse. LEARN MORE ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S MOST FAMOUS DINER & STEAKHOUSE BELOW. It has...
