Oklahoma State

Senator "Shocked" To Learn That Oklahoma Teachers Don't Have Paid Leave; New Laws Will Expand Medicaid, TANF Benefits

Family leave for new mothers, along with expanding Medicaid and more cash assistance for expectant mothers is now being discussed at Oklahoma's capitol. Programs like this have been pushed before by proponents on the political left, but with the banning of abortions in Oklahoma, Republicans in the new legislative year are considering how they can support new mothers and families:
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is Election Day in Oklahoma

(Cushing, Okla) — Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is not only Valentines Day, but it’s election day across the state. Polls will be open from 7 am – 7pm. If you’re uncertain where you go to cast your vote you will need to either call your county election board, or simply click here: VOTING INFORMATION/VOTER PORTAL.
Law Preventing Marijuana Users From Owning Guns Ruled Unconstitutional

A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled that a law preventing marijuana users from owning guns is unconstitutional. This comes after officers arrested a man and said they smelled marijuana in his vehicle, then later found a gun. Gun stores like Advanced Combat in Tulsa sell guns by the thousands every...
New York firm, Governor open south Arkansas sawmill, 50 jobs expected

Officials with Astara Capital Partners, Gov. Sarah Sanders, and other state and local leaders marked the opening of the Camden Timbers sawmill Friday (Feb. 10) in Camden. Camden Timbers will create more than 50 jobs in the south Arkansas region. The company expects the sawmill to produce more than 50...
‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans

You might not imagine Rep. Kristey Williams, R-Augusta, as a punk rocker with a safety pin through her nose screaming: “No future!” But that’s the ultimate effect of her proposals to radically reshape Kansas public education, directing state dollars to unregulated and unaccredited private schools. At a hearing Monday, the education budget committee chairwoman showed […] The post ‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed

WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
Authorities investigate outbreak of unusual sickness in two Oklahoma counties

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating what caused 53 people in two counties to get the same serious illness. The Oklahoma State Department of Health said they still don't know where the outbreak that has impacted residents in Caddo and Custer counties came from. The department even called in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help.
Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
Meth Still The Deadliest Drug In Oklahoma, Says Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says meth is the deadliest drug in the state and killed more than 600 people in Oklahoma last year. OBN says that even takes into account, the recent rise of fentanyl. OBN says it's common for agents to intercept meth shipments of 50 to 250 pounds of meth traveling through the state. But, they say the key is getting the people behind those shipments, then shutting them down and saving lives.
