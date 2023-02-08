ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennettsville, SC

WBTW News13

Pembroke man jailed after 91-year-old woman critically injured in Robeson County hit-and-run

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 28-year-old Pembroke man was arrested Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run that critically injured a 91-year-old woman, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrested Kenneth Lee Quevedo Pembroke in the area of Sherrill and Red Bank roads in Maxton. He was charged with felony hit and run; assault […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man arrested on 6 charges including rape, kidnapping in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man has been arrested on six charges, including second-degree rape and kidnapping, the Fayetteville Police Department said Wednesday night. Dominic Antoine Blackmon, 32, is charged by police in connection with a Monday rape after the “victim was held against her will and transported to a secondary location where she was physically and sexually assaulted,” police said.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WMBF

Pembroke man arrested, charged in hit-and-run investigation

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies have made an arrest in connection to a hit and run which left a 91-year-old woman critically injured. Early Wednesday morning, crews responded to a call of a hit and run on the 2800 block of Mt. Zion Road in Red Springs. On arrival, they found the victim in critical condition.
RED SPRINGS, NC
WMBF

Coroner: Woman killed in Darlington shooting; SLED, police investigating

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman has died after a shooting in the Pee Dee early Thursday. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said 47-year-old Octavia Bethea was fatally shot just after midnight. Her death was ruled a homicide. The Darlington Police Department said the incident happened on King Edwards...
DARLINGTON, SC
wpde.com

Deputies seeking man wanted in Scotland County armed robbery

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Scotland County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Robeson County man wanted in connection to an armed robbery. On Sunday, deputies responded to the incident at County Line Grocery Store on Highway 71, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect had reportedly already...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

1 hurt, 1 in custody after shooting on Strawberry Street in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion Police are investigating after a shooting in the 1100 block of Strawberry Street on Thursday, police chief Tony Flowers said. One person was shot and taken to the hospital, according to Flowers. Another person is in custody. The identity of the person in custody was not immediately available. No additional […]
MARION, SC
WBTW News13

Marion police look for missing 51-year-old man

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 51-year-old man. Lue Thomas Clemmons II is 5-foot-11 and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 843-423-8616. Count on News13 for updates.
MARION, SC

