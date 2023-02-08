Read full article on original website
cbs17
Fayetteville man charged with attempted murder in bar shooting, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 28-year-old Fayetteville man has been arrested and charged in connection with a Monday shooting that followed a fight at a bar. Officers were called Monday to Jumper’s Nite Life Bar at South Reilly Road in reference to a large disturbance and shooting, police said.
WIS-TV
Bishopville looks for public security cameras after third murder off Sumter Highway
Day 14 analysis of the Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant. Day 14 analysis of the Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant. Temps climb into the mid to upper 70s today with increasing clouds. Then we have First Alert Weather Days for heavy rain Friday and Saturday as temps cool back off into the 50s for highs.
Horry County man facing 2020 assault, 2022 attempted murder charges
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County man is facing an assault charge from 2020 and an attempted murder charge from 2022, according to incident reports obtained by News13. Malik Alan Crawford, of Loris, was arrested on Sept. 4, 2022, along the 200 block of Green Sea Road, the report reads. Crawford allegedly shot […]
WMBF
Sheriff’s office releases photos of 2 suspects still wanted in Robeson Co. murder investigation
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies have arrested two people and are still searching for three others after a Pembroke man was found dead in a car on February 1. Timothy O. Jacobs was found dead in a car in a field just outside the Lumberton city limits...
WRAL
Fayetteville Police arrest, charge suspect for indecent liberties with a child Wednesday
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Special Victims Unit charged a man Tuesday in connection to a statutory sex offense. According to Fayetteville P.D., the charges stemmed from a statutory sex offense that occurred on January 29. Police responded to a residence at the Loch Lomond...
WMBF
Suspect in Loris September club shooting charged with attempted murder
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Loris man wanted in connection with a shooting at a club in September is in custody, charged with attempted murder. Horry County police said on September 4, officers were called to a Horry County hospital for two gunshot victims. According to the report, the...
Pembroke man jailed after 91-year-old woman critically injured in Robeson County hit-and-run
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 28-year-old Pembroke man was arrested Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run that critically injured a 91-year-old woman, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrested Kenneth Lee Quevedo Pembroke in the area of Sherrill and Red Bank roads in Maxton. He was charged with felony hit and run; assault […]
No students injured after Florence School District 3 bus involved in crash
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No students were injured Friday after a Florence School District 3 bus was involved in a crash, according to the district. The crash happened in the area of Highway 378 Business and McCutcheon Road, according to the district. There were two students and the bus driver on board at the […]
cbs17
Man arrested on 6 charges including rape, kidnapping in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man has been arrested on six charges, including second-degree rape and kidnapping, the Fayetteville Police Department said Wednesday night. Dominic Antoine Blackmon, 32, is charged by police in connection with a Monday rape after the “victim was held against her will and transported to a secondary location where she was physically and sexually assaulted,” police said.
WMBF
Police: 17-year-old charged with murder after fight turns to deadly shooting in Mullins
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - A fight between two teenagers turned deadly in part of the Pee Dee on Wednesday. Capt. Philip Mostowski with the Mullins Police Department confirmed to WMBF News that an altercation resulted in a deadly shooting in the area of Mayers Street. He added that the suspect,...
WMBF
Pembroke man arrested, charged in hit-and-run investigation
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies have made an arrest in connection to a hit and run which left a 91-year-old woman critically injured. Early Wednesday morning, crews responded to a call of a hit and run on the 2800 block of Mt. Zion Road in Red Springs. On arrival, they found the victim in critical condition.
WMBF
Coroner: Woman killed in Darlington shooting; SLED, police investigating
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman has died after a shooting in the Pee Dee early Thursday. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said 47-year-old Octavia Bethea was fatally shot just after midnight. Her death was ruled a homicide. The Darlington Police Department said the incident happened on King Edwards...
wpde.com
Deputies seeking man wanted in Scotland County armed robbery
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Scotland County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Robeson County man wanted in connection to an armed robbery. On Sunday, deputies responded to the incident at County Line Grocery Store on Highway 71, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect had reportedly already...
91-year-old woman in critical condition, NC man arrested for hit-and-run: sheriff
After arriving, officials found a 91-year-old woman with critical injuries.
1 hurt, 1 in custody after shooting on Strawberry Street in Marion
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion Police are investigating after a shooting in the 1100 block of Strawberry Street on Thursday, police chief Tony Flowers said. One person was shot and taken to the hospital, according to Flowers. Another person is in custody. The identity of the person in custody was not immediately available. No additional […]
WMBF
Sheriff’s office: 2 arrested, 3 wanted in Robeson County death investigation
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies have arrested two people and are still searching for three others after a Pembroke man was found dead in a car on February 1. Timothy O. Jacobs was found dead in a car in a field just outside the Lumberton city limits...
wach.com
15-year-old suspect allegedly stabbed newly adoptive parents, Kershaw Co. officials said
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Kershaw County officials have released more details in an Elgin stabbing that left one woman dead, one man hospitalized, and a 15-year-old arrested. Officials say Angelymar Morrison, 41, was killed after their recently adopted 15-year-old allegedly stabbed her and her husband with a knife.
Opening day of testimony ends in Marlboro County double-murder trial
MARLBORO COUNTY. S.C. — The first day of testimony has ended in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a Marlboro County woman and her 8-year-old daughter in 2017. Jejuancey Harrington is accused of killing Ella Lowery and kidnapping and killing her 8-year-old daughter, Iyana Lowery. According to warrants, Harrington robbed Ella Lowery […]
Marion police look for missing 51-year-old man
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 51-year-old man. Lue Thomas Clemmons II is 5-foot-11 and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 843-423-8616. Count on News13 for updates.
Fayetteville Police investigating video of woman begging for help on ring doorbell camera
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville Police are investigating a chilling video involving a woman knocking on a door for help as a car approached her Monday morning. In the video, which was captured on a home's doorbell camera footage, the woman can be seen running up to the porch crying out for help just before 4 a.m. Monday.
