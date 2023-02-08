Read full article on original website
NYC hotel worker calls out city as migrants 'destroy' rooms, 'disrespect' employees: 'No accountability'
Row NYC employee details the "total chaos" that has ensued at the once-luxury hotel as migrants refuse to vacate their free rooms at another establishment.
Biden 'secrecy' over migrant relocations bringing border crisis to 'every state': NY GOP
Republican members of Congress from New York sent a letter to the White House to demand a halt to the relocation of illegal migrants from the border to New York state.
Migrants' stories of hardship questioned after refusal to leave New York hotel: 'This thing was a scam'
'The Five' breakdown reports illegal immigrants refused to leave a luxury New York City hotel after being told they would be relocated to a migrant crisis center.
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For Migrants
President Joe Biden stopped in New York City on Tuesday to announce $292 Million in funding for the Hudson Tunnel Project that connects New York City and New Jersey. A White House official said a new tunnel will be built that connects Palisades, the Hudson River, and the waterfront area in Manhattan.
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
New York City Migrants Complain About Living Conditions at a Free Shelter
Over the weekend, New York City started to move migrants from one location to another. What should have been an easy process wasn’t. Some migrants refused to leave Watson Hotel which was provided exclusively for men and free of charge. The migrants were slated to move into another shelter - the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.
Tarlov Has Blunt Message for Migrants Complaining About ‘Ugly’ Shelter: ‘You’re Here by the Grace of Our Generosity’
Co-hosts of The Five unanimously reacted with derision after single male migrants receiving free housing in New York City complained about being moved from a three-star Manhattan hotel to a shelter in Brooklyn. The shelter has free food, televisions, and ping-pong tables, among other amenities. Officials are transporting the men...
Migrants busted for shoplifting in NY won’t be deported — unless they’re convicted
Four migrants who were busted for allegedly shoplifting at a Long Island Macy’s after being bused to the Big Apple from Texas won’t face deportation — unless they’re convicted, sources and legal experts said Tuesday. The men, who are charged with stealing more than $12,000 in merchandise from Macy’s Roosevelt Field earlier this month, are getting a break because they are asylum seekers, not illegal immigrants who crossed the US border. “They are given the benefit of the doubt because they have a pending application with the [US Citizenship and Immigration Services],” Queens-based immigration lawyer Luis Nicho told The Post. “[The...
Migrants' refusal to leave New York hotel met with outrage: 'Absolutely insane'
Migrants protested in the streets of Hell's Kitchen after the city tried to move them to a new center at the Red Hook cruise terminal in Brooklyn, reports say.
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?
Most recently, a trend has been noticed across the country and many of us are already worried about it. Black people have started leaving urban centers. This is, of course, due to the fact that they are worried about the safety, security, education and future of their children.
NYC Migrants Complain About Shelter Meals, Eric Adams Says 'They Are Being Just Picky'
Raw, icy, and dead. That is how the city's food is described by the refugees who are residing at the Row Hotel in Manhattan. People staying in the Times Square hotel point to meatballs that are presented with frozen centers and pasta that is covered in spoonfuls of grease.
When does an illegal migrant STOP qualifying for free city housing?
What’s the endgame for New York City’s migrant madness? Mayor Eric Adams just booked the entirety of “the world’s tallest Holiday Inn” — that’s almost 500 rooms — to house some of the 44,000-and-counting migrants who’ve landed here. The burn rate of tax bucks to pay for this is obscene: At full capacity, the inn contract alone will cost some $10.5 billion through May 2024. (No wonder Adams recently implied the sky’s the limit on the crisis’ ultimate cost to the city). For skeptics who say migrants can’t possibly fill it to the brim for that long — why not? The migrants keep...
Tiny upstate town faced with NYC-like migrant influx: ‘Won’t take many to overwhelm the system’
JAMESTOWN, NY — In this small town — about as far as one can get from the southern border without entering Canada — residents are bracing for an influx of migrants that could cause a crisis similar to the one that has New York City facing a fiscal cliff. “If a city of 8 million people can be overwhelmed by a couple thousand migrants, imagine what a couple hundred can do to overwhelm a small rural community upstate?” warned state Sen. George Borrello (R-Jamestown). “It wouldn’t take many migrants to overwhelm the system,” he added. At least 35 migrants from Colombia are...
CBC News
Why some migrants turn around and head back to NYC after free bus ride to near Canadian border
At the Port Authority in New York City, Ilze Thielmann greets would-be refugees as they step off buses. Many of them were put on buses in southern U.S. states, where officials say they are unable to deal with the deepening migrant crisis. Thielmann's non-profit organization, Team TLC, and others like...
Migrant men locked out of Midtown hotel after refusing to go to Brooklyn 'refugee camp'
Several dozen migrant men camped outside a Hell’s Kitchen hotel Monday after refusing to move to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, which they said was like a refugee camp.
Migrants Rejecting Free New York City Provided Meals
Row Hotel, the Times Square lodging where hundreds of Latin American migrants are being housed, has been the subject of many complaints regarding the meals New York City is serving them. The temporary residents are stating the meatballs are frozen in the middle and the pasta has spoonfuls of grease dripping from it.
Eggs are piling up at the Mexican border
With the price of eggs in California nearly tripling in the past year, many people are going farther to find cheaper prices, even crossing the border into Mexico. But at the San Ysidro crossing between San Diego and Tijuana, hundreds and hundreds of eggs are sitting behind closed doors. Chief Rosie Maizuss, Chief Agricultural […]
Mike Rowe warns government enabling millions of men to quit working: 'Not letting them fail'
Mike Rowe warned millions of men have left the workforce and spend time watching television instead of looking for jobs, suggesting government handouts were to blame.
NY Gov Kathy Hochul on rehiring unvaccinated healthcare workers: Not the 'right answer'
Democrat New York Governor Kathy Hochul shared that she does not think rehiring unvaccinated healthcare workers is the right answer, despite the state facing massive shortages and the mandates being overturned.
Dozens of illegal immigrants land on Florida beach, run from police as migrant crisis surges away from border
More than two dozen illegal immigrants ran from police officers in Florida after their boat landed at a nearby beach as the influx of migrants into the state continues to surge.
