Mediaite

Tarlov Has Blunt Message for Migrants Complaining About ‘Ugly’ Shelter: ‘You’re Here by the Grace of Our Generosity’

Co-hosts of The Five unanimously reacted with derision after single male migrants receiving free housing in New York City complained about being moved from a three-star Manhattan hotel to a shelter in Brooklyn. The shelter has free food, televisions, and ping-pong tables, among other amenities. Officials are transporting the men...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Migrants busted for shoplifting in NY won’t be deported — unless they’re convicted

Four migrants who were busted for allegedly shoplifting at a Long Island Macy’s after being bused to the Big Apple from Texas won’t face deportation — unless they’re convicted, sources and legal experts said Tuesday. The men, who are charged with stealing more than $12,000 in merchandise from Macy’s Roosevelt Field earlier this month, are getting a break because they are asylum seekers, not illegal immigrants who crossed the US border. “They are given the benefit of the doubt because they have a pending application with the [US Citizenship and Immigration Services],” Queens-based immigration lawyer Luis Nicho told The Post. “[The...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
New York Post

When does an illegal migrant STOP qualifying for free city housing?

What’s the endgame for New York City’s migrant madness? Mayor Eric Adams just booked the entirety of “the world’s tallest Holiday Inn” — that’s almost 500 rooms — to house some of the 44,000-and-counting migrants who’ve landed here.  The burn rate of tax bucks to pay for this is obscene: At full capacity, the inn contract alone will cost some $10.5 billion through May 2024. (No wonder Adams recently implied the sky’s the limit on the crisis’ ultimate cost to the city). For skeptics who say migrants can’t possibly fill it to the brim for that long — why not? The migrants keep...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Tiny upstate town faced with NYC-like migrant influx: ‘Won’t take many to overwhelm the system’

JAMESTOWN, NY — In this small town — about as far as one can get from the southern border without entering Canada — residents are bracing for an influx of migrants that could cause a crisis similar to the one that has New York City facing a fiscal cliff. “If a city of 8 million people can be overwhelmed by a couple thousand migrants, imagine what a couple hundred can do to overwhelm a small rural community upstate?” warned state Sen. George Borrello (R-Jamestown). “It wouldn’t take many migrants to overwhelm the system,” he added. At least 35 migrants from Colombia are...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Anne Spollen

Migrants Rejecting Free New York City Provided Meals

Row Hotel, the Times Square lodging where hundreds of Latin American migrants are being housed, has been the subject of many complaints regarding the meals New York City is serving them. The temporary residents are stating the meatballs are frozen in the middle and the pasta has spoonfuls of grease dripping from it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTLA

Eggs are piling up at the Mexican border

With the price of eggs in California nearly tripling in the past year, many people are going farther to find cheaper prices, even crossing the border into Mexico. But at the San Ysidro crossing between San Diego and Tijuana, hundreds and hundreds of eggs are sitting behind closed doors.   Chief Rosie Maizuss, Chief Agricultural […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fox News

Fox News

