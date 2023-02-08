Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
Roselle Park mayor moves to challenge Menendez in Democratic primary
Roselle Park Mayor Joseph Signorello III has taken the first step toward challenging incumbent Bob Menendez in the 2024 Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate, filing a campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission. Signorello, 35, is a two-term mayor of a blue-collar town in Union County with a population...
Catalano to not seek re-election to New Jersey assembly amid Ocean County GOP power shuffle
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Deals are being made left and right across Ocean County as GOP Chairman George Gilmore continues to purge political opposition countywide. Rumors swirled over the winter that both Assemblyman Catalano and Greg McGuckin would be sacrificed to make way for candidates loyal to the chairman. This week, Catalano announced he would not be seeking an election to state office after a rather uneventful first term in office. Instead, Catalano will run for Mayor of Brick Township. An ally of former Brick Township Steven Acropolis, Catalano will seek to replace Mayor John Ducey, who was nominated to The post Catalano to not seek re-election to New Jersey assembly amid Ocean County GOP power shuffle appeared first on Shore News Network.
Entire New Jersey town’s elected officials switch parties, here’s why
Bronson Winslow on February 9, 2023 Several elected officials in East Hanover, New Jersey, announced Tuesday that they had switched their party affiliation from Democrat to Republican. The leaders, including Mayor Joseph Pannullo and the entire township council, made the decision following “months of good conversations,” Pannullo stated that the decision is in the community’s best interest. Pamnullo noted that the decision follows “the nastiness, rhetoric, and social media vitriol of national politics,” and will help elected officials “focus on local issues impacting our community.” Pannullo, council President Frank DeMaio and fellow members Brian Brokaw, Carolyn Jandoli and Michael Martorelli all The post Entire New Jersey town’s elected officials switch parties, here’s why appeared first on Shore News Network.
insidernj.com
Democratic Gubernatorial Primary 2025: Three Experience Advantages of Fulop and Baraka over Sherrill
The 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial campaigns have already begun. On the Democratic side, the top tier has already been established: Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, and Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill. Mikie Sherrill has established herself in Washington as a highly competent Congresswoman, with expertise in national security...
New Jersey Globe
Garnet Hall is likely Democratic pick to replace Mila Jasey in N.J. Assembly
Garnet R. Hall, the deputy Essex County Clerk, has emerged as the leading candidate to replace retiring Assemblywoman Mila Jasey (D-South Orange) in the 28th legislative district. The 63-year-old Maplewood Democrat became deputy county clerk in 2018 after a private sector career. She is the Democratic municipal vice chair. It...
New Jersey Globe
Monmouth recount after ES&S screwup changes results of 2022 election
A court-ordered recount in Monmouth County after the nation’s largest voting machine manufacturer, Election Systems & Software (ES&S), admitted to a programming error that caused some votes to be double counted, appears to have changed the outcome of one race in the November 2022 general election. In the Ocean...
New Jersey Globe
After losing GOP support for re-election, Phillipsburg mayor will switch parties, again
Republicans are denying party support to Philipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni and are backing Councilman Randy Piazza, Jr. to replace him on the GOP organization line in the June mayoral primary election. To keep his seat, Tersigni is widely expected to switch parties and seek re-election as a Democrat. This marks...
New Jersey Globe
To keep the 16th district in Democratic hands, Zwicker and Freiman pick Savargaonkar to manage re-election bid
Om Savargaonkar, a rising star among New Jersey Democratic operatives, has been tapped to manage the campaign to hold on to three seats in a Central Jersey district that is one of the most politically competitive in the state. Savargaonkar will lead the re-election bids of State Sen. Andrew Zwicker...
NYC Mayor Eric Adams in hot water with his party for saying 'woke' Democrats drive away minority voters
Mayor of New York City Eric Adams accused woke Democrats of driving away minority voters while commenting on President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.
New Jersey Globe
87-year-old Monmouth County Commissioner will retire after 53 years in government
Lillian Burry will not seek re-election to a seventh term as a Monmouth County Commissioner, marking a close to a political career that began 53 years ago when she ran for borough council in Matawan. The 87-year-old Burry informed party leaders this week that would not run for another three-year...
fanwoodnj.org
(CANCELLED) Mayor And Council Special Budget Meeting 2/9/23
MAYOR AND COUNCIL SPECIAL BUDGET MEETING (CANCELLED) The Mayor and Council Special Budget meeting scheduled for tonight is cancelled. The new date and time will be posted shortly.
GOP prepping for war amongst themselves in Ocean County
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Battle plans are being discussed and war rooms between two rival factions within the Ocean County GOP are beginning to buzz. The forces allied behind former Ocean County GOP Chairman Frank Holman and current GOP chairman George Gilmore are preparing for all-out war. The stakes for the players involved are control of tens of millions of dollars in public contracts in towns like Toms River, Brick, and Berkeley Township. All three towns are facing possibly bitter Republican primary elections to the delight of Democrats looking for a way to get themselves into towns traditionally seen strictly The post GOP prepping for war amongst themselves in Ocean County appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ judge shortage forces suspension of divorce, civil trials
SOMERVILLE, N.J. -- Civil and divorce trials will soon be suspended in parts of New Jersey because of a large shortage of judges.There are 69 judicial vacancies in Hunterdon, Somerset, Warren, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties.The state's Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner says divorce and civil division trials will be suspended starting Feb. 21.Cases that present potential emergencies will be prioritized.
Employee personal data exposed in NJ school district cyber breach
BRIDGEWATER — A New Jersey public school district's data breach in December exposed personal data of employees — but those affected were not notified until the end of January. The breach occurred in the Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District between Dec. 10 and 12 and exposed the names and...
State employees in N.J. can work partly from home. We need them back, Trenton mayor says.
The mayor of New Jersey’s capital city is calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to require state government employees to return to work in person full time to boost local businesses nearly three years after the coronavirus pandemic began upending daily lives. Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said he wants to...
New Jersey Globe
Mila Jasey will retire from Assembly after 16 years
Assemblywoman Mila Jasey (D-South Orange) will not seek re-election to the State Assembly seat she’s held since 2007, becoming the 15th member of the New Jersey Legislature to give up their seats in advance of this year’s midterm election and the 10th to retire from the legislature entirely.
Battle for leadership of one of Jersey City’s largest unions heads to court with lawsuit
A Jersey City union with more than 400 members is suing its former president, demanding that he hand over important financial documents and stop representing himself as the union’s leader. Jersey City Public Employees Local 246, one of the city’s largest unions with members across city departments that include...
NJ library board to decide whether to ban 6 books
GLEN RIDGE, N.J. (PIX11) — The decision to keep six books on the shelves of a public library in New Jersey will be made on Wednesday night after a small group of individuals in Glen Ridge submitted petitions to remove the materials in October. LoriJeane Moody is a member of the opposing group, Glen Ridge […]
New Jersey claws back $1.3M lost wages from employers
(The Center Square) — New Jersey officials say a multi-agency investigation has recovered $1.3 million in lost wages for workers who were allegedly cheated out of money by their employers. The investigation by the state departments of Labor and Workforce Development, Treasury, and Banking and Insurance and the Attorney General office resulted in penalties being issued to 20 contractors working at 88 Regent Street in Jersey City over allegations they misclassified as independent contractors or paid them off-the-books. ...
Some migrants have second thoughts after fleeing NYC for Canada, reportedly want to return: ‘Lots of snow’
Some migrants who were bussed up north to Canada with taxpayer-funded tickets are reportedly tired of the snow and cold, and want to come back to the U.S.
