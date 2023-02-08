BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Deals are being made left and right across Ocean County as GOP Chairman George Gilmore continues to purge political opposition countywide. Rumors swirled over the winter that both Assemblyman Catalano and Greg McGuckin would be sacrificed to make way for candidates loyal to the chairman. This week, Catalano announced he would not be seeking an election to state office after a rather uneventful first term in office. Instead, Catalano will run for Mayor of Brick Township. An ally of former Brick Township Steven Acropolis, Catalano will seek to replace Mayor John Ducey, who was nominated to The post Catalano to not seek re-election to New Jersey assembly amid Ocean County GOP power shuffle appeared first on Shore News Network.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO