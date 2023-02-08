ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hanover, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

New Jersey Globe

Roselle Park mayor moves to challenge Menendez in Democratic primary

Roselle Park Mayor Joseph Signorello III has taken the first step toward challenging incumbent Bob Menendez in the 2024 Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate, filing a campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission. Signorello, 35, is a two-term mayor of a blue-collar town in Union County with a population...
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Catalano to not seek re-election to New Jersey assembly amid Ocean County GOP power shuffle

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Deals are being made left and right across Ocean County as GOP Chairman George Gilmore continues to purge political opposition countywide. Rumors swirled over the winter that both Assemblyman Catalano and Greg McGuckin would be sacrificed to make way for candidates loyal to the chairman. This week, Catalano announced he would not be seeking an election to state office after a rather uneventful first term in office. Instead, Catalano will run for Mayor of Brick Township. An ally of former Brick Township Steven Acropolis, Catalano will seek to replace Mayor John Ducey, who was nominated to The post Catalano to not seek re-election to New Jersey assembly amid Ocean County GOP power shuffle appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Entire New Jersey town’s elected officials switch parties, here’s why

Bronson Winslow on February 9, 2023 Several elected officials in East Hanover, New Jersey, announced Tuesday that they had switched their party affiliation from Democrat to Republican. The leaders, including Mayor Joseph Pannullo and the entire township council, made the decision following “months of good conversations,” Pannullo stated that the decision is in the community’s best interest. Pamnullo noted that the decision follows “the nastiness, rhetoric, and social media vitriol of national politics,” and will help elected officials “focus on local issues impacting our community.” Pannullo, council President Frank DeMaio and fellow members Brian Brokaw, Carolyn Jandoli and Michael Martorelli all The post Entire New Jersey town’s elected officials switch parties, here’s why appeared first on Shore News Network.
EAST HANOVER, NJ
insidernj.com

Democratic Gubernatorial Primary 2025: Three Experience Advantages of Fulop and Baraka over Sherrill

The 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial campaigns have already begun. On the Democratic side, the top tier has already been established: Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, and Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill. Mikie Sherrill has established herself in Washington as a highly competent Congresswoman, with expertise in national security...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Garnet Hall is likely Democratic pick to replace Mila Jasey in N.J. Assembly

Garnet R. Hall, the deputy Essex County Clerk, has emerged as the leading candidate to replace retiring Assemblywoman Mila Jasey (D-South Orange) in the 28th legislative district. The 63-year-old Maplewood Democrat became deputy county clerk in 2018 after a private sector career. She is the Democratic municipal vice chair. It...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Monmouth recount after ES&S screwup changes results of 2022 election

A court-ordered recount in Monmouth County after the nation’s largest voting machine manufacturer, Election Systems & Software (ES&S), admitted to a programming error that caused some votes to be double counted, appears to have changed the outcome of one race in the November 2022 general election. In the Ocean...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

GOP prepping for war amongst themselves in Ocean County

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Battle plans are being discussed and war rooms between two rival factions within the Ocean County GOP are beginning to buzz. The forces allied behind former Ocean County GOP Chairman Frank Holman and current GOP chairman George Gilmore are preparing for all-out war. The stakes for the players involved are control of tens of millions of dollars in public contracts in towns like Toms River, Brick, and Berkeley Township. All three towns are facing possibly bitter Republican primary elections to the delight of Democrats looking for a way to get themselves into towns traditionally seen strictly The post GOP prepping for war amongst themselves in Ocean County appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

NJ judge shortage forces suspension of divorce, civil trials

SOMERVILLE, N.J. -- Civil and divorce trials will soon be suspended in parts of New Jersey because of a large shortage of judges.There are 69 judicial vacancies in Hunterdon, Somerset, Warren, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties.The state's Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner says divorce and civil division trials will be suspended starting Feb. 21.Cases that present potential emergencies will be prioritized.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Mila Jasey will retire from Assembly after 16 years

Assemblywoman Mila Jasey (D-South Orange) will not seek re-election to the State Assembly seat she’s held since 2007, becoming the 15th member of the New Jersey Legislature to give up their seats in advance of this year’s midterm election and the 10th to retire from the legislature entirely.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
PIX11

NJ library board to decide whether to ban 6 books

GLEN RIDGE, N.J. (PIX11) — The decision to keep six books on the shelves of a public library in New Jersey will be made on Wednesday night after a small group of individuals in Glen Ridge submitted petitions to remove the materials in October. LoriJeane Moody is a member of the opposing group, Glen Ridge […]
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
The Center Square

New Jersey claws back $1.3M lost wages from employers

(The Center Square) — New Jersey officials say a multi-agency investigation has recovered $1.3 million in lost wages for workers who were allegedly cheated out of money by their employers. The investigation by the state departments of Labor and Workforce Development, Treasury, and Banking and Insurance and the Attorney General office resulted in penalties being issued to 20 contractors working at 88 Regent Street in Jersey City over allegations they misclassified as independent contractors or paid them off-the-books. ...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
