Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Arrested in 42-Year-Old Las Vegas Cold Case MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Las Vegas, NV
New Farmer Boys Location at Henderson, The Ideal Joint For Your Quality Cook To Order MealsMadocHenderson, NV
Fuel Pipeline Leak ShutdowncreteCalifornia State
Is Jarrett Stidham good enough to be a full-time starter?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
Aaron Rodgers has message for former teammate Davante Adams as the receiver tries to recruit him to Raiders
If Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to reunite with star receiver Davante Adams, he's going to need some help from the current Las Vegas Raider.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
The FBI has found a gateway to declare Christians as criminals: Federal whistleblower
Federal whistleblower and former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin reacts to the FBI allegedly targeting the Catholics that attend Latin Mass on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
CBS Sports
Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever because he has 'all the rules on his side'
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
Look: Colin Kaepernick's New Job Is Going Viral
10 years after he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and seven years after playing his final NFL snap, Colin Kaepernick is continuing his fight against racial inequality and police brutality. The former NFL quarterback is devoting his "time, money, care and a painstaking attention to detail" to ...
49ers legend Joe Montana drops truth bomb on Brock Purdy-Trey Lance QB battle
San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana has no doubt in his mind who should be the franchise’s starting quarterback between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance. To recall, Montana said recently that the 49ers should consider bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo to start at quarterback, raising several eyebrows since Jimmy G. was basically out of the team’s rotation before Lance suffered a season-ending injury and he had to take over again. Nonetheless, the team legend clarified that he said it only if Purdy’s elbow injury that he sustained in the NFC championship game doesn’t heal quickly.
Michigan rappers shot multiple times before bodies dumped in apartment, killings not random: police
Authorities investigating the triple murder of three rappers in Michigan have released their cause of death and believe they have a motive.
Look: Tom Brady, Gisele Reportedly Had Surprising Discussion
Just last week Tom Brady announced his retirement from the game of football - for good this time. Exactly a year to the day after he announced his first retirement, Brady posted an emotional video claiming he's finally saying goodbye to football. Judging by his emotions in the video, it wasn't an ...
Ex-Buccaneers quarterback offers harsh take on Tom Brady’s future: ‘He’s a shell of himself’
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Shaun King believes Tom Brady should not return for another NFL season, saying he believes the future Hall of Famer is "a shell of himself."
James Harrison responds to Antonio Brown's claims Harrison caused receiver's 'CTE,' 'aggressive behavior'
Shortly after free agent receiver Antonio Brown blamed former Pittsburgh Steeler James Harrison for giving him CTE, the Super Bowl XLIII hero had quite the response.
Travis Kelce gives brother Jason stern message ahead of Super Bowl: 'Don't f---ing look at me'
Travis Kelce of the Chiefs and Jason Kelce of the Eagles are brothers off the field. On the field Sunday, they are enemies in maybe the most important game of their lives.
Missing Las Vegas airman found dead near Red Rock Canyon after reportedly falling 250 feet during hike
The body of U.S. Senior Airman Luke Saunders, 22, was recovered last week after he went missing while on a hike near Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas, officials said.
Sean Payton shares his feelings about Kyler Murray
Sean Payton likely could have had the Arizona Cardinals head coach job if he wanted it, and many believe he turned it down in part because he did not want to coach Kyler Murray. Payton insists that is not true. Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw, who worked alongside Payton as an analyst for FOX... The post Sean Payton shares his feelings about Kyler Murray appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Schiff hit with ethics complaint one day into Senate campaign for using Trump impeachment video
The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust on Friday filed a complaint requesting the Office of Congressional Ethics investigate Rep. Adam Schiff for alleged violations.
Michigan missing mom went to New York to meet man from dating app weeks ago, 'no trace' of her since
A Michigan mother of three is missing after leaving to see a man in New York on New Year's Eve who she met on a dating website, and friends haven't heard from her since.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Senators say 'very disturbing possibility' US manufacturing may have helped build Chinese surveillance balloon
Republican senators said there is a 'very disturbing' possibility that American companies helped to build the Chinese surveillance balloon following classified briefing with administration officials Thursday.
Gabby Petito update: Newly released high-res photo shows injuries from Utah domestic call
A newly unveiled picture shows Gabby Petito moments before Moab police pulled over Brian Laundrie in response to a domestic violence call in August 2021.
Rep. Omar denies that government wants to prevent parents from being involved in children's education
Rep. Ilhan Omar said that schools do not withhold information about children with their parents, despite several instances of parents being left in the dark about a child's gender identity.
Marjorie Taylor Greene defends heckling Biden during SOTU: 'I was honored to call him the liar that he is'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., shares why she heckled President Biden during his State of the Union address and calls out the women of 'The View' for mocking her coat on 'Hannity.'
Fox News
961K+
Followers
5K+
Post
742M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0