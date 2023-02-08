Read full article on original website
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Donald Trump Drops Lawsuit Against His Biggest Enemy
The decision to back down from the suit comes after Trump and his attorney were slapped with nearly $1 million in sanctions on Thursday.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Watch: Donald Trump Prays With South Carolina Employee As His Weave Shows
Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail for the 2024 election. This time around, the former president, 76, stopped at a South Carolina restaurant, where he was seen praying with one of the employees — but his hair made headlines. In the video, Trump approached the counter at Zesto and asked a female employee what she recommended. You can see the weave really well in this video. Also I don’t have the emotional fortitude for more of this. pic.twitter.com/QqB2Qt4Pqk— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 29, 2023 "Do you care if I pray for you?" she asked the politician. "Go ahead,"...
If Donald Trump Gets Reelected, What 'Will Soon Happen Again'?
Trump has previously pledged to crush the "left-wing censorship regime" and "destroy" drug cartels if elected in 2024.
MTG calls for investigation into why Trump wasn't notified of previous Chinese balloons
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called for an investigation on Monday into why former President Donald Trump wasn't notified of suspected Chinese spy balloon incidents during his presidency.
Donald Trump Finds Himself Financially Outgunned Before Primary Battle
The former president has lost the support of billionaire Charles Koch and other top megadonors who want a different GOP presidential candidate in 2024.
Why Trump Was Fearful Of Dying As President: 'Can You Believe This Happened To Me?'
Former President Donald Trump spent the first 11 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the last 11 months of his presidency, downplaying the seriousness of the illness. Trump believed the timing of the pandemic was inopportune, gripping the nation just a few months prior to the start of his unsuccessful reelection campaign.
Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.
A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
‘It’s Worsening By Far’: Fox News Anchor Tells Americans Their Lives Are Worse Under Biden vs Trump
Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner presented a grim view of America under Joe Biden’s presidency ahead of the State of the Union speech. ‘It’s Worsening By Far’: Fox News Anchor Tells Americans Their Lives Are Worse Under Biden vs Trump. The Fox News panel addressed expectations for...
Trump Now Claiming He Only Kept Classified Folders as ‘Cool Keepsakes’
Former President Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that federal investigators planted documents in empty classification folders he just so happened to be hoarding at Mar-a-Lago. Trump, who has repeatedly claimed that he legally retained and declassified more than 300 documents found in his home, is attempting to recast the controversy in the wake of the recovery of a significantly smaller cache of documents from the home and office of President Joe Biden. Trump claimed in a series of Truth Social posts that he kept “hundreds” of empty classification folders from meetings and briefings as a “cool keepsake.” “Perhaps the Gestapo took...
TUCKER CARLSON: Lindsey Graham is trying to control Trump through flattery
Fox News host Tucker Carlson calls out Lindsey Graham's remarks and compares them to his support of Trump on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
Trump escalates attacks on Ron DeSantis - calling him a RINO GLOBALIST
Now that Donald Trump has opened the floodgates against potential 2024 GOP challenger Ron DeSantis, he is going all-in, calling the wildly popular Florida governor a 'Republican in Name Only'.
Don Lemon, Chuck Schumer clash over Biden classified documents story: 'For God's sake'
CNN's Don Lemon pressed Chuck Schumer Friday after the Senate Majority Leader claimed that Biden had handled the situation surrounding the documents "correctly."
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
