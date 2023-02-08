Read full article on original website
New Details In Arizona Missing Person CaseMCBuckeye, AZ
“MAGA Country!” Store Owners Tirade Against NativesMarcus RingoScottsdale, AZ
Fast-growing restaurant chain set to open new Arizona locationKristen WaltersPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
‘Pro-Life Spiderman’ arrested for free-climbing Phoenix towerLive Action NewsPhoenix, AZ
Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city
This story was produced in partnership with Type Investigations, with support from the Fund for Constitutional Government. SAN LUIS, ARIZONA – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
fox29.com
Arizona man arrested after undressing and disrupting the WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale police have arrested a 27-year-old man for various offenses after he was reportedly caught streaking at the WM Phoenix Open. According to a statement issued by police, 27-year-old Sean Patrick McConnell allegedly jumped from the general admissions bleachers at the WM Phoenix Open's 16th hole and went onto the course. From there, he ran through a player access tunnel to the 17th hole.
ABC News
Fuel lines from Los Angeles to Vegas, Phoenix shut by leak
LAS VEGAS -- A leak in a fuel pipeline facility in California forced a shutdown of deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix, but officials said Friday they believed supplies would not immediately be affected. Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan...
AZFamily
Scottsdale Italian restaurant, Phoenix breakfast eatery hit with health violations
Ankle monitor leads police to missing Arizona teen found in Utah man's basement. Officers used the data from the teen's ankle monitoring device to check out places the two had been and ultimately got surveillance video. Valley Metro's security short-staffed during Super Bowl week. Updated: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:22...
Armed man on ASU's Tempe campus was actually a student with a tripod, university says
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State University has determined there is no threat after reporting an armed man was on the university's Tempe campus early Friday morning. The man who the university originally reported to be armed was found to be a student walking around with a tripod, the university said.
southarkansassun.com
Newsbreak in Arizona: Shocking Arrest of School Photographer for Preying on Minors
A school photographer in Arizona, Robert Anthony Lagunas, was arrested last week on allegations of sexually exploiting minors. The arrest was made following an investigation that began in November 2022 after an undercover agent with Homeland Security Investigations saw Lagunas distribute child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) from an account on a secure messaging platform, as reported by Fox10 Phoenix on February 7, 2023.
The Goodyear Blimp has officially arrived in Phoenix
PHOENIX — The most iconic airship in the country has officially arrived at the Super Bowl. The Goodyear Blimp tweeted a picture as it cruised over State Farm Stadium in Glendale just a few hours ago. The famous blimp is one of three different blimps in the Goodyear fleet.
Arizona bill may force Scottsdale to supply Rio Verde Foothills with water. Scottsdale's mayor isn't happy
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega was shaking hands, mingling and even signing autographs at a Super Bowl event in the city's historic neighborhood on Thursday. Ortega quickly stopped his moseying when questioned about an ongoing water crisis...
A Scottsdale business owner has been charged with disorderly conduct for a confrontation with a group of Native American dancers in front of his gallery in Old Town Scottsdale. He spouted off a racist rant including demeaning and sexual slurs in the dancer's native language. That's not a good look for a business profiting from indigenous art for decades.
'Deal with it': Arizona lawmaker blocks gun safety bill from being heard
PEORIA, Ariz. — It takes just a few seconds for firearms safety instructor Brandon Loftin to access his handgun from a safe. Loftin believes quick access is often just as important as accuracy. "When it comes to a stressful situation, you have to practice for it to become a...
The man who climbed Arizona's tallest building has been released from police custody. Here's what he told 12News
PHOENIX — The anti-abortion protester who climbed Arizona's tallest building remains unapologetic and said he doesn't plan on stopping any time soon, despite firefighters' warnings. "Uh, no," Maison DesChamps said when asked if he will stop climbing. "My lawyer probably doesn’t want me to comment on that." DesChamps...
tourcounsel.com
Mesa Riverview | Shopping center in Arizona
Mesa Riverview is an outdoor shopping center in Mesa, Arizona (part of the Phoenix metropolitan area) located in the northwestern corner of the city near Loop 202 and Dobson Road. The shopping center has a gross leasable area of 1,115,112 square feet (103,000 m2). Anchor stores include Bass Pro Shops,...
AZFamily
Scottsdale gallery owner apologizes after racist comments to Native American dancers
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale gallery has issued an apology after racially-charged statements were caught on camera and have since gone viral on social media. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Old Town Scottsdale after a Native American group was performing on ESPN. A social media post of the tirade went viral late Tuesday. Police have since formally identified the man in the video as Gilbert Ortega, who is seen in eyewitness video yelling at the performers and causing a disturbance. Some statements included expletive language and appeared to mock traditional movements and chants.
ABC 15 News
Twenty-year veteran of Phoenix Police Department dies after years-long battle with autoimmune diseases
PHOENIX — After a years-long battle with numerous debilitating autoimmune diseases, a former Phoenix Police Department officer has died. Officer Ben Denham, a 20-year veteran of the department, died Wednesday after a month-long stay in the hospital, according to multiple reports. ABC15 spoke with Denham in 2016 about his...
AZFamily
Arrests made weeks after suspected hate crime in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say they made arrests of those involved in a hate crime in Tempe in early January. Police told Arizona’s Family on Thursday that the teens have been charged but won’t say on what charges, nor would they provide any more details because they’re under 18 years of age.
azmarijuana.com
New Arizona Psychedelic Wellness Company Offers Ketamine-assisted Psychotherapy
Daytryp Health, with locations recently opening in Phoenix and Mesa, is an up-and-coming, psychedelic wellness company that is sure to make an impact on the Arizona community. Currently, Daytryp Health centers provide ketamine-assisted psychotherapy in a tranquil, elegant atmosphere. Ketamine is a legal psychedelic compound that has been proven to help those suffering from the following conditions:
AZFamily
Man waiting next to traffic pole dies after chain reaction crash
Valley Metro didn't meet its security staffing goals for Super Bowl week but officials say they're actively recruiting people. Thousands flock to WM Phoenix Open to check out golfers, celebrities. Updated: 47 minutes ago. |. Fans near and far came to Scottsdale hoping to catch a glimpse of the action...
azbigmedia.com
Land developer buys 18-acre site in Glendale for $3.96M
An 18-acre development site located at the southeast corner of El Mirage Road and Northern Parkway in Glendale, Arizona, has sold for $3,960,000. DEEPER DIVE: Arizona ranks No. 2 for highest real estate sales. Kidder Mathews Senior Vice President Brian Rosella represented the sellers, Henderson Properties, LLC and Rim Village...
City unveils shipping containers as 'sustainable' housing in Phoenix
Turning shipping containers into sustainable housing, a kickoff event was held Wednesday for a unique project in Phoenix.
ABC 15 News
Crowd runs into WM Phoenix Open on busy Friday morning
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police say a large crowd of spectators that ran through the entrance gates at WM Phoenix Open early Friday morning did not make it onto the course. ABC15 crews were outside of the gates when a large crowd of people appeared to rush through the gates.
